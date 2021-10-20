NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 19 October, 2021 - Orbital Maintenance

Tuesday aboard the International Space Station was devoted mainly to orbital maintenance tasks with some light science duties on the schedule.

The Expedition 66 crew is also gearing up for a Russian cargo craft backing away from the station and moving to a new docking port this week.

Flight Engineers Megan McArthur and Akihiko Hoshide began two days of work on the Tranquility module's oxygen generation system (OGS) today. NASA's McArthur and Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) partnered up and cleaned out contaminants in the OGS throughout the day. They will continue replacing components and reactivating the life support device on Wednesday.

NASA Flight Engineer Shane Kimbrough worked aboard the U.S. Destiny laboratory module swapping fuel bottles inside the Combustion Integrated Rack to support ongoing fuel and flame research in microgravity. Mark Vande Hei, also a NASA Flight Engineer, worked in the U.S. Quest airlock checking a variety of spacewalking tools and tethers ahead of an upcoming spacewalk planned for later this year. Station commander Thomas Pesquet from ESA (European Space Agency) calibrated carbon dioxide monitors then configured temporary crew quarters in the Columbus laboratory module.

The station's two cosmonauts, Flight Engineers Pyotr Dubrov and Anton Shkaplerov, are getting ready for Wednesday night's ISS Progress 78 (78P) resupply ship relocation maneuver that begins with it undocking from the Poisk module. The duo practiced on the Zvezda service module's tele-robotically operated rendezvous unit for the unlikely event they would have to manually redock the 78P. The Russian cargo craft is due to automatically redock to the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module just after midnight Eastern time on Friday. NASA TV begins its live coverage of the redocking at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads:

Combustion Integrated Rack/Advanced Combustion via Microgravity Experiments/Cool Flames Investigation with Gasses (CIR/ACME/CFI-G part 1 repeat): The crew removed an empty 30% butane (CH3CH2CH2CH3)/70% N2 fuel bottle and installed another 30% butane/70% N2 fuel bottle. They also replaced an empty 40% O2/60% N2 bottle with another one of the same composition. Spherical Cool Diffusion Flames Burning Gaseous Fuels (Cool Flames Investigation with Gases) observes the chemical reactions of cool diffusion flames. Diffusion flames are created by supplying fuel to a burner and mixing in ambient air for combustion. Cool flames, which burn at relatively low temperatures of ~600 degrees C, are nearly impossible to create in Earth's gravity, but are easily created in microgravity; studying them may improve the understanding of combustion and fires on Earth.

HRF-Veggie Profile of Mood States (POMS): Using the Data Collection Tool (DCT) on an available Station Support computer (SSC), the crew completed their POMS questionnaires. The research of HRF Veg focuses on the overall behavioral health benefits of having plants and fresh food in space for various plants grown by other investigations. Plants in space have potential countermeasure benefits. Fresh vegetables offer flavor, sensory, and texture variety to the pre-packaged ISS diet. Taking care of the plants provides sensory stimulation and helps mark the passage of time in the confined and isolated environment of ISS.

Manufacturing Device (ManD): The crew removed the printed object, cleaned the extruder print nozzle, photographed, and stow the printed object. The Manufacturing Device enables the production of components on the ISS for both NASA and commercial objectives. Parts, entire experiments, and tools can be created on demand utilizing the ManD printer that is installed into an Express Rack locker location. ManD is capable of producing parts out of a wide variety of thermopolymers including engineered plastics.

Toilet: The crew checked the system for adequate pretreat dosing and filled out a questionnaire. The Toilet System is an Exploration Tech Demo that has evolved into a permanent USOS system. The Toilet has the same basic design as the Orion Universal Waste Management System (UWMS). The Toilet System will be the primary WMS for USOS for up to 90-crew-days and interfaces with the Urine Transfer System (UTS) to allow concurrent WHC/Toilet operations.

Systems:

EVA Operations: Today, the crew performed a number of EVA tasks as part of their "Road to EVA." These tasks included EVA Tool Gather, EVA Battery Terminal File Downlink, EVA Dry Wipe Gather, and EVA Safety Tether Repair.

Crew Alternate Sleeping Accommodation (CASA) Outfitting: Today, the crew worked to prepare the CASA in the COL1O4 rack bay by installing a CASA light dimmer wheel on the light panel control box, routing power for a ZBook and iPad, and deploying a sleeping bag and emergency flashlight. CASA is a crew accommodation located in the Columbus module that can host a 5th United States On-orbit Segment (USOS) crewmember when needed during periods of increased crew capacity. When not used as a crew accommodation, CASA will be used for storage.

Completed Task List Activities:

None

Today's Ground Activities:

Regenerative Oxygen Generation Assembly Hydrogen Remove and Replace Support

Mobile Servicing System (MSS) PowerUp

Video Distribution Subsystem (VDS) Robotics Ground Configuration

Mobile Servicing System (MSS) IDA-F Surveys

Mobile Servicing System (MSS) Powerdown

Video Distribution Subsystem (VDS) Robotics Ground Deconfiguration

CASA Caution & Warning Config

Internal Audio Subsystem (IAS) Crew Quarter (CQ) Audio Cable Configuration

Look Ahead Plan

Wednesday, October 20 (GMT 293)

Payloads:

Actiwatch Plus setup

MERLIN desiccant swap and icebrick insert

Plant Habitat-04 debris removal

Polar-4 Door Inspection

Probiotics

SABL activation and c/o

SpaceDuino install and activate

Toilet Daily Questionnaire and leak inspection

Touching Surfaces message and photo

VR Headset charge

Systems:

OGA Assembly

Stowage Improvement

OGA AAA Fan Clean

ARED Quarterly Maintenance

EMU ORU Checkout

Dragon Undock Conference

Thursday, October 21 (GMT 294)

Payloads:

Advanced Nano Step

CIR FOMA Calibration prep

Food Acceptability

JAXA Water Recovery system Gastrap module install

PILOTE science session

Plasma Kristall-4 disk audit and experiment campaign fam

RFID label apply

Soret Facet Cell removal

Toilet Daily Questionnaire and photo survey

VR headset troubleshooting

Systems:

EMU Resize

KCU Cable Pin Fix

OGA ORU Stow

Friday, October 22 (GMT 295)

Payloads:

Actiwatch Plus setup/stow

Express Rack Bulb Replacement

Food Physiology

GITAI Node 3 vlv open, camcorder setup and Hardware remove

HRF GDS tank photo

JAXA Mission data recorder HD replace

NanoRacks Airlock temp stow replace

RFID label apply

Ring Sheared Drop-2

Toilet Daily Questionnaire, big picture word review, dose check, and leak check

Systems:

COL WOOV8 R&R

N3 Endcone Stowage Replace

NRAL Stowage Replace

CASA Outfitting

EVA HUT Stow

Today's Planned Activities:

Acoustic Monitor Setup for Crew Worn Measurements

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Oxygen Generation System (OGS) Hydrogen Sensor ORU Purge Adapter (HOPA) Operations

Tele Operational Control Mode Drill

Combustion Integrated Rack Bottle Gather

Combustion Integrated Rack Upper Rack Doors Open

Combustion Integrated Rack Manifold #2 Bottle Replacement

Oxygen Generation Assembly Hydrogen ORU R&R Part 1

Combustion Integrated Rack Manifold #4 Bottle Replacement

Combustion Integrated Rack Upper Rack Doors Close

Environmental Health System (EHS) Personal CO2 Monitor Charging

NOD1O4 Audit

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Social Media Event

Oxygen Generation Assembly Hydrogen ORU R&R Part 2

US Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Tool Gather

ZBook Laptop Shell Changeout

Food Acceptability Survey

Toilet System Pretreat Dose Check

Crew time for ISS adaptation and orientation

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Dry Wipe Gather

Wanted Connector Cleaner Tool Kit

Manufacturing Device Print Removal, Clean and Stow

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Battery Operations Terminal File Transfer Initiate

PCO2M Calibration

Probiotics Item Gathering

Oxygen Generation Assembly Hydrogen ORU R&R Part 3

Video Recording of Greetings

On-Orbit Hearing Assessment (O-OHA) with EarQ Software Setup and Test

Crew Alternate Sleep Accommodation (CASA) Light Knob Installation

Crew Alternate Sleep Accommodation (CASA) Outfitting

Extravehicular Activity Safety Tether Repair

Crew Alternate Sleep Accommodation (CASA) On-Board Training (OBT) Review

EVA LOAD ALLEVIATING STRAP Remove & Replace [Aborted]

On-orbit Hearing Assessment (OOHA) with Kuduwave software setup and test

Urine Transfer System Offload EDV Swap

On-orbit hearing assessment using EARQ

Resupply Air Tank Setup and Initiation

Oxygen Generation Assembly Hydrogen ORU R&R Part 4

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Battery Operations Terminal File Transfer Terminate

Acoustic Monitor Battery Swap

Toilet System Daily Questionnaire

Internal Audio Subsystem (IAS) Crew Quarter (CQ) Audio Cable Configuration

HRF Operations Profile of Mood States Short Form Questionnaire

Carbon Dioxide Monitoring

Crew Alternate Sleep Accommodation (CASA) Keep-Out Zone (KOZ) & Door Stop Check

