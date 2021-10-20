NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 19 October, 2021 - Orbital Maintenance

©NASA
The waxing gibbous Moon pictured from the space station. (Oct. 15, 2021)
Tuesday aboard the International Space Station was devoted mainly to orbital maintenance tasks with some light science duties on the schedule.
The Expedition 66 crew is also gearing up for a Russian cargo craft backing away from the station and moving to a new docking port this week.
Flight Engineers Megan McArthur and Akihiko Hoshide began two days of work on the Tranquility module's oxygen generation system (OGS) today. NASA's McArthur and Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) partnered up and cleaned out contaminants in the OGS throughout the day. They will continue replacing components and reactivating the life support device on Wednesday.
NASA Flight Engineer Shane Kimbrough worked aboard the U.S. Destiny laboratory module swapping fuel bottles inside the Combustion Integrated Rack to support ongoing fuel and flame research in microgravity. Mark Vande Hei, also a NASA Flight Engineer, worked in the U.S. Quest airlock checking a variety of spacewalking tools and tethers ahead of an upcoming spacewalk planned for later this year. Station commander Thomas Pesquet from ESA (European Space Agency) calibrated carbon dioxide monitors then configured temporary crew quarters in the Columbus laboratory module.
The station's two cosmonauts, Flight Engineers Pyotr Dubrov and Anton Shkaplerov, are getting ready for Wednesday night's ISS Progress 78 (78P) resupply ship relocation maneuver that begins with it undocking from the Poisk module. The duo practiced on the Zvezda service module's tele-robotically operated rendezvous unit for the unlikely event they would have to manually redock the 78P. The Russian cargo craft is due to automatically redock to the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module just after midnight Eastern time on Friday. NASA TV begins its live coverage of the redocking at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.
On-Orbit Status Report
Payloads:
Combustion Integrated Rack/Advanced Combustion via Microgravity Experiments/Cool Flames Investigation with Gasses (CIR/ACME/CFI-G part 1 repeat): The crew removed an empty 30% butane (CH3CH2CH2CH3)/70% N2 fuel bottle and installed another 30% butane/70% N2 fuel bottle. They also replaced an empty 40% O2/60% N2 bottle with another one of the same composition. Spherical Cool Diffusion Flames Burning Gaseous Fuels (Cool Flames Investigation with Gases) observes the chemical reactions of cool diffusion flames. Diffusion flames are created by supplying fuel to a burner and mixing in ambient air for combustion. Cool flames, which burn at relatively low temperatures of ~600 degrees C, are nearly impossible to create in Earth's gravity, but are easily created in microgravity; studying them may improve the understanding of combustion and fires on Earth.
HRF-Veggie Profile of Mood States (POMS): Using the Data Collection Tool (DCT) on an available Station Support computer (SSC), the crew completed their POMS questionnaires. The research of HRF Veg focuses on the overall behavioral health benefits of having plants and fresh food in space for various plants grown by other investigations. Plants in space have potential countermeasure benefits. Fresh vegetables offer flavor, sensory, and texture variety to the pre-packaged ISS diet. Taking care of the plants provides sensory stimulation and helps mark the passage of time in the confined and isolated environment of ISS.
Manufacturing Device (ManD): The crew removed the printed object, cleaned the extruder print nozzle, photographed, and stow the printed object. The Manufacturing Device enables the production of components on the ISS for both NASA and commercial objectives. Parts, entire experiments, and tools can be created on demand utilizing the ManD printer that is installed into an Express Rack locker location. ManD is capable of producing parts out of a wide variety of thermopolymers including engineered plastics.
Toilet: The crew checked the system for adequate pretreat dosing and filled out a questionnaire. The Toilet System is an Exploration Tech Demo that has evolved into a permanent USOS system. The Toilet has the same basic design as the Orion Universal Waste Management System (UWMS). The Toilet System will be the primary WMS for USOS for up to 90-crew-days and interfaces with the Urine Transfer System (UTS) to allow concurrent WHC/Toilet operations.
Systems:
EVA Operations: Today, the crew performed a number of EVA tasks as part of their "Road to EVA." These tasks included EVA Tool Gather, EVA Battery Terminal File Downlink, EVA Dry Wipe Gather, and EVA Safety Tether Repair.
Crew Alternate Sleeping Accommodation (CASA) Outfitting: Today, the crew worked to prepare the CASA in the COL1O4 rack bay by installing a CASA light dimmer wheel on the light panel control box, routing power for a ZBook and iPad, and deploying a sleeping bag and emergency flashlight. CASA is a crew accommodation located in the Columbus module that can host a 5th United States On-orbit Segment (USOS) crewmember when needed during periods of increased crew capacity. When not used as a crew accommodation, CASA will be used for storage.
Completed Task List Activities:
None
Today's Ground Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
Regenerative Oxygen Generation Assembly Hydrogen Remove and Replace Support
Mobile Servicing System (MSS) PowerUp
Video Distribution Subsystem (VDS) Robotics Ground Configuration
Mobile Servicing System (MSS) IDA-F Surveys
Mobile Servicing System (MSS) Powerdown
Video Distribution Subsystem (VDS) Robotics Ground Deconfiguration
CASA Caution & Warning Config
Internal Audio Subsystem (IAS) Crew Quarter (CQ) Audio Cable Configuration
Look Ahead Plan
Wednesday, October 20 (GMT 293)
Payloads:
Actiwatch Plus setup
MERLIN desiccant swap and icebrick insert
Plant Habitat-04 debris removal
Polar-4 Door Inspection
Probiotics
SABL activation and c/o
SpaceDuino install and activate
Toilet Daily Questionnaire and leak inspection
Touching Surfaces message and photo
VR Headset charge
Systems:
OGA Assembly
Stowage Improvement
OGA AAA Fan Clean
ARED Quarterly Maintenance
EMU ORU Checkout
Dragon Undock Conference
Thursday, October 21 (GMT 294)
Payloads:
Advanced Nano Step
CIR FOMA Calibration prep
Food Acceptability
JAXA Water Recovery system Gastrap module install
PILOTE science session
Plasma Kristall-4 disk audit and experiment campaign fam
RFID label apply
Soret Facet Cell removal
Toilet Daily Questionnaire and photo survey
VR headset troubleshooting
Systems:
EMU Resize
KCU Cable Pin Fix
OGA ORU Stow
Friday, October 22 (GMT 295)
Payloads:
Actiwatch Plus setup/stow
Express Rack Bulb Replacement
Food Physiology
GITAI Node 3 vlv open, camcorder setup and Hardware remove
HRF GDS tank photo
JAXA Mission data recorder HD replace
NanoRacks Airlock temp stow replace
RFID label apply
Ring Sheared Drop-2
Toilet Daily Questionnaire, big picture word review, dose check, and leak check
Systems:
COL WOOV8 R&R
N3 Endcone Stowage Replace
NRAL Stowage Replace
CASA Outfitting
EVA HUT Stow
Today's Planned Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
Acoustic Monitor Setup for Crew Worn Measurements
Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Oxygen Generation System (OGS) Hydrogen Sensor ORU Purge Adapter (HOPA) Operations
Tele Operational Control Mode Drill
Combustion Integrated Rack Bottle Gather
Combustion Integrated Rack Upper Rack Doors Open
Combustion Integrated Rack Manifold #2 Bottle Replacement
Oxygen Generation Assembly Hydrogen ORU R&R Part 1
Combustion Integrated Rack Manifold #4 Bottle Replacement
Combustion Integrated Rack Upper Rack Doors Close
Environmental Health System (EHS) Personal CO2 Monitor Charging
NOD1O4 Audit
Public Affairs Office (PAO) Social Media Event
Oxygen Generation Assembly Hydrogen ORU R&R Part 2
US Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Tool Gather
ZBook Laptop Shell Changeout
Food Acceptability Survey
Toilet System Pretreat Dose Check
Crew time for ISS adaptation and orientation
Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Dry Wipe Gather
Wanted Connector Cleaner Tool Kit
Manufacturing Device Print Removal, Clean and Stow
Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Battery Operations Terminal File Transfer Initiate
PCO2M Calibration
Probiotics Item Gathering
Oxygen Generation Assembly Hydrogen ORU R&R Part 3
Video Recording of Greetings
On-Orbit Hearing Assessment (O-OHA) with EarQ Software Setup and Test
Crew Alternate Sleep Accommodation (CASA) Light Knob Installation
Crew Alternate Sleep Accommodation (CASA) Outfitting
Extravehicular Activity Safety Tether Repair
Crew Alternate Sleep Accommodation (CASA) On-Board Training (OBT) Review
EVA LOAD ALLEVIATING STRAP Remove & Replace [Aborted]
On-orbit Hearing Assessment (OOHA) with Kuduwave software setup and test
Urine Transfer System Offload EDV Swap
On-orbit hearing assessment using EARQ
Resupply Air Tank Setup and Initiation
Oxygen Generation Assembly Hydrogen ORU R&R Part 4
Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Battery Operations Terminal File Transfer Terminate
Acoustic Monitor Battery Swap
Toilet System Daily Questionnaire
Internal Audio Subsystem (IAS) Crew Quarter (CQ) Audio Cable Configuration
HRF Operations Profile of Mood States Short Form Questionnaire
Carbon Dioxide Monitoring
Crew Alternate Sleep Accommodation (CASA) Keep-Out Zone (KOZ) & Door Stop Check
