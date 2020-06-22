NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 19 June, 2020 - Deploying Another Red-Eye Satellite.

The International Space Station is getting ready to deploy another satellite while the Expedition 63 crew winds down the work week on logistics and space science.

Commander Chris Cassidy and Flight Engineer Bob Behnken set up hardware today in Japan's Kibo laboratory module that will deploy another Red-Eye satellite. The third and final Red-Eye microsatellite will be deployed outside Kibo to test satellite communications, flight computers and thermal management technologies.

Cassidy then joined fellow NASA astronaut Doug Hurley transferring resupply racks from the Permanent Multipurpose Module (PMM) into Japan's HTV-9 space freighter. Behnken helped out as he moved gear from the PMM into the Unity module to make space for the rack swap work during the afternoon.

Cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin changed out fuel bottles in the Combustion Integrated Rack this morning to continue the safe research of flames in microgravity. Then he moved on observing particle clouds for a plasma crystal study that seeks to increase fundamental knowledge and improve spacecraft designs.

First-time Flight Engineer Ivan Vagner was photographing the Earth today documenting natural and man-made catastrophes. He also sampled the atmosphere in the Russian segment of the station before working on the Zvezda service module's ventilation system.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

Capillary Driven Microfluidics (CDM): The crew performed a plate changeout. Capillary-Driven Microfluidics in Space (Capillary Driven Microfluidics) examines the drawing of fluids into a tiny narrow tube in microgravity. Results may improve current mathematical models and understanding of microfluidic systems and improve fluid control in various devices. Diagnostic devices require separation of blood cells and plasma, which have different densities, and the absence of sedimentation and buoyancy-driven convection in microgravity improves the efficiency of this separation.

Advanced Combustion via Microgravity Experiments (ACME): In support of the on-going s-Flame part 2 investigation, the crew replaced the C2H4 fuel bottle in preparation for upcoming test point runs. The ACME experiment series being performed in the CIR includes five independent studies of gaseous flames. The primary goals of ACME are to improve fuel efficiency and reduce pollutant production in routine fuel combustion activities on Earth. Its secondary goal is to improve spacecraft fire prevention through innovative research focused on materials flammability.

Electrolysis Measurement (EM): In support of the on-going EM experiment, the crew performed a series of sample exchanges. Electrolytic Gas Evolution Under Microgravity (Electrolysis Measurement) examines the influence of gravity on electrolytic gas evolution, a complex electrochemical process with multiple applications on Earth and in space. For example, electrolysis generates bubbles that can be used to create pressure differentials in microfluidic devices, such as skin patches, used to deliver medications. Microgravity makes it possible to single out bubble growth and study its effect on the process.

RED-EYE: The crew installed the RED-EYE 3 satellite onto the Japanese Module (JEM) KABER deployer system on the JEM Airlock slide table. The RED-EYE program develops and demonstrates technologies which increase the utility of low-cost microsatellites using the Kaber Micro Satellite Deployer attached to the Special Purpose Dexterous Manipulator (SPDM).

Space Studio KIBO: The crew verified the backup laptops that will be used for future Space Studio KIBO sessions. The Space Frontier Studio KIBO is a broadcasting studio that is constructed and operated in the Japanese Experiment Module (JEM), also known as Kibo. The studio can livestream activities, interactive entertainment, and communication from space. The program can receive uplinked video and audio from a ground studio to Space Frontier Studio KIBO, and downlink video and audio from space to ground.

Systems

HTV9 Rack Transfers: After relocating payload racks out of HTV earlier this week, the crew performed stowage rack transfers. Prior to the first transfer, the crew staged the Permanent Multipurpose Module (PMM) by temporarily stowing items from the PMM in the Airlock. The crew transferred the Rack Resupply Stowage Rack (RSR) from PMM1P4 to HTV for disposal. The Zero-G Stowage Rack (ZSR) was then relocated from its temporary tie-down location of NOD1D2 to PMM1P4 to complete all rack transfers required prior to HTV9 departure. Finally, the crew completed the transfers by returning the temp stowed items from the Airlock to the PMM.

Split Atmosphere Operations: This week, the ventilation between the Russian and US segments was split to further troubleshoot the source of benzene onboard the ISS. The USOS and RS crew each performed steps to redirect air flow within their segments. Air Quality Monitor 1 (AQM 1) provided two readings in the Russian Segment before incurring a circuit breaker trip this morning. The unit was returned to the US Segment for troubleshooting which revealed there is a short within AQM 1. With the loss of the AQM 1 for monitoring benzene, crew and ground teams worked to re-integrate the USOS and RS atmospheres today.

Completed Task List Activities:

PMM1P4 Trash Fill

HTV Cargo Ops (ongoing)

PLUTO H/W Consolidate Part 1

Intermodule Ventilation (IMV) Split Reintegration

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Li-Ion Battery PPL Loads to P6 & S6 PVCU MDM's

OGA Production Change

Look Ahead Plan

Saturday, 6/20 (GMT 172)

Payloads:

Off-Duty

Systems:

Crew Off Duty

Sunday, 6/21 (GMT 173)

Payloads:

Off-Duty

Systems:

Crew Off Duty

Monday, 6/22 (GMT 174)

Payloads:

CDM Changeout (NASA)

MSL OPS Overview/Review & Sample Exchange GEDS C-3 (NASA)

JEM A/L Depress for REDEYE-3 Deploy (NASA)

Systems:

EVA Procedure Review & Conference

EVA Equipment Lock Prep

OBT ROBoT S/U

HTV Cargo Ops

P/TV EVA Camera Config

IFM WHC Urine Receptacle (UR) & Insert Filter (IF) R&R w/Inspection

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

ISS Crew and ГОГУ (RSA Flight Control Team) weekly conference

Red Eye Satellite Mission 3 Hardware Gather, Preparation and Installation on the JEM Airlock Slide Table

Stowage Relocate/Restow for Rack Transfers

Electrolysis Measurement Sample Exchange

JEM Airlock Press & Leak Check

URAGAN. Observation and photography using Photo Equipment

JEM Fire Indicator Illumination Function Checkout

CMS relocate for RSOS benzene measurements

Installation of Atmosphere Scrubbing Filter АФОТ-2М in FGB (without activation)

Combustion Integrated Rack Manifold #4 Bottle Replacement

SM Air Sampling Using АК-1М Sampler

JEM Airlock Slide Table (ST) Extension/Retraction

Counter Measure System (CMS) Harmful Contaminant Measurements in SM

АФОТ-2М Activation

Preventive Maintenance of SM Ventilation Subsystem. Group В1

Capillary Driven Microfluidics Plate Changeout

PK-4 Experiment Run 3

MELFI 1 Ice Brick Insert 3

Resupply Stowage Rack (RSR) Transfer

Video Recording of Greetings

Audit of disposable covers for Low-Noise Headsets ГНШ-К-24

Payload Laptop Terminal 3(PLT3) Audio output check

Payload Laptop Terminal 4 (PLT4) Setup Part1

ШСС MDM Data Downlink

Structures and Mechanisms (S&M) NOD1D2 Zero-G Stowage Rack (ZSR) Transfer

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Fill Part 3

АФОТ-2М Filter Deactivation (without removal)

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in High Definition (HD) - JEM

URAGAN. Setup and activation of SOVA and VSS PL

SpaceX Demo-2 Conference

