NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 19 December 2019 - Craig-X is a Flight Test Platform.

Today - Microgravity Crystals: The crew performed the procedure review, pipetted and mixed solutions of varying viscosities onto the crystallization plates.

The crystals will be allowed to develop over a period of 10 days in temperature-controlled conditions. The investigation crystallizes a membrane protein that is integral to tumor growth and cancer survival. Although crystallization of this protein has yielded unsatisfactory results on Earth, this investigation leverages extensive protein crystallization work on the space station, significantly increasing the likelihood of successful crystal growth. Results may support development of cancer treatments that target the protein more effectively and with fewer side effects.

NREP-5 (Nanoracks External Platform mission-5) installation: In preparation for transfer and installation to the JEM Exposed Facility, the crew removed the Nanoracks External Platform (NREP) mission-4 hardware and installed the mission-5 sub payloads onto the NREP system. NREP-5 contains the Craig-X and Astrileux sub payloads and is planned to be passed through the JEM airlock, robotically installed onto the Exposed Facility and activated at the end of this week.

Craig-X is a Flight Test Platform (FTP) designed to promote electronics testing to raise Technology Readiness Levels (TRL) at a low cost and a reduced time frame.

Astrileux evaluates the effects of space exposure on new materials that, for the first time, show optical performance in the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) wavelength range (10-20 nm). These materials have potential for a new generation of space instrumentation that can capture EUV radiation for use in remote sensing, planet mapping, telescopes, semiconductor applications and other systems.

PL NAS (Payloads Network Attached Storage) vent clean: Using the AC Vacuum Cleaner, the crew cleaned vents on the Front, Back, and Left Side of the Payload NAS located at LAB1O6 Aft Bulkhead. This was performed as routine maintenance. The Payload Network Attached Storage (NAS) is a file server with 5 hard drive bays that provides a total of 20 terabytes of raw disk space when used with 4 terabyte hard drives. Among other capabilities, the PL NAS supports user file transfers from their machine via web browser, and allows onboard ISS systems to access a shared folder location on the NAS.

Systems:

Boeing OFT Preparations: Today, the ISS prepared for the Boeing OFT mission arrival and performed pre-packing activities in support for future transfers. They also completed the Node 2 forward location clean out activity that moved all items from the Node 2 location and stowed them in the Airlock in preparation for the OFT vehicle arrival. Additionally, they performed a setup and checkout crew monitoring tools required for CST-100, including the CST-100 Docking Monitor application and Rendezvous and Proximity Operations Program (RPOP). Currently, Starliner is scheduled to launch on December 20 and dock with the ISS on December 21.

Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Leak Troubleshooting: On GMT 301, the crew attempted to perform a Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Functional Checkout on Spare TOCA unit. This activity is performed every 2 years to ensure functionality of TOCA in case of failure of our prime unit. While starting the calibration check run, the crew reported hearing priming noises (loop priming was part of the procedure) and proceeded with the procedure. On November 5, 2019, the TOCA team determined that data review strongly indicated that water is leaking in the sample loop. Therefore, today the ISS crew temporarily installed the spare Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) in the lab and investigated the internal leak.

61S Emergency Drill: Today the ISS crew participated in the 61S Emergency Drill which is designed to prepare the crew for multiple emergency situations on the Soyuz vehicle.

Completed Task List Activities:

No completed task list activities.

Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Payload Operations Support

Thursday, 12/19 (GMT 353)

Payloads:

BFF

Food Acceptability

Food Physiology

Kidney Cells Pump Install (SABL t/s)

Microgravity Crystals

JEMAL/NREP installation

PLNAS vent clean

Standard Measures

Systems:

61S Emergency Drill/61S OBT

PCS Relocate

CST Prepack

CST Monitor S/U

CST Node 2 Fwd Clean-out

Friday, 12/20 (GMT 354) - Off-Duty Day (OFT Launch)

Payloads:

ISS HAM pass

Systems:

No Systems Activities

Saturday, 12/21 (GMT 355) - OFT Docking Day

Payloads:

BFF media replacement

Combined Combustion prep

Fluid Shifts

Food Acceptability

FSL prep

HERMES vacuum valve

JWRS

RR-19

Systems:

CST Monitoring

RWS Setup

Node 2 hatch closures

CST Hatch Open and Ingress

ACS Mode - Docking

Node 2 Vestibule Pressurization

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Retrieval And Insertion Operations

HRF Generic Saliva Collection Stow

ISS Crew and ГОГУ (RSA Flight Control Team) Weekly Conference

Environmental Health System (EHS) Acoustic Monitor Setup

LSG Secondary Crew Restraint Fold

JEM Airlock Press

Cargo restow to connect ПН28-120 converter for Fluid Shifts

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) PFU3 Run Start

NanoRacks External Platform Hardware Gather

Acoustic Monitor Setup for Static Measurements

JEM Airlock Leak Check

CST-100 SSC Relocation

NREP XF305 Video Setup

NanoRacks External Platform Slide Table Remove

PCS Laptop Relocate

PROFILAKTIKA-2. Preparation for the Experiment.

Air Heater Fan [БВН] Screen Cleaning in Soyuz 746

CST-100 Corridor Monitoring Tools Setup (Lab)

JEM Airlock Slide Table (ST) Extension to JPM Side

Analysis of SM Atmosphere for Freon (Background Measurement) Using Freon Leak Analyzer/Detector (ФИТ)

NanoRacks External Platform Slide Table Remove Assist

NanoRacks External Platform Slide Table Remove

NanoRacks External Platform Hardware SWAP

PROFILAKTIKA-2. MO-3 Test Assistance.

Countermeasures System (CMS) Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) Exercise Session

PROFILAKTIKA-2. Experiment session on БД-2 Treadmill (МО-3 Passive Mode Test). Tagup with specialists

Microgravity Crystals Payload Review

PROFILAKTIKA-2. Closeout Ops.

Microgravity Crystals Card Print

Microgravity Crystals Maintenance Work Area Preparation

NanoRacks External Platform Slide Table Assist Capture

СОЖ maintenance. Verification of ИП-1 Flow Sensor Position

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) PFU 3 Leak Troubleshooting Run Start

JEM Airlock Slide Table (ST) Retraction from JPM Side

Microgravity Crystals MELFI Vial Retrieve

Microgravity Crystals Screening Prod Load S/N 1A/2A

JEM Airlock Depressurization

Checking connection of Air Conditioner [СКВ1] Heat Exchanger (БТА) to Replaceable Condensate Removal Lines [СМОК].

Node 2 Forward Hatch Cleanout

PROFILAKTIKA-2. Hygiene Procedures

HRF Rack 1 Supply Kit Inventory

Replacement of RSS1 Laptop with Zbook and testing.

CST Russian Laptop Setup

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) PFU 3 Leak Troubleshooting Run Start

SODF update

BioFabrication Facility Procedure Review

Kidney Cells Pump Install

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) PFU 3 Leak Troubleshooting Run Start

Inventory Management System (IMS) Conference

CB/ISS CREW CONFERENCE

Food Acceptability Survey

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Spaceflight Cognitive Assessment Tool for Windows (WinSCAT) Test

JEM Airlock Vent

CST-100 Cargo Prepack

Payloads Network Attached Storage (NAS) Vent Cleaning

Pressurization of Elektron-VM Liquid Unit before Activation

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

Private Psychological Conference (PPC)

Prep. TV report

Node 2 Forward Hatch Opening

ISS Emergency OBT Drill (Soyuz 744 Descent).

24-hour ECG Recording (start)

24-hour Blood Pressure Recording (start)

IMS Delta file prep

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) PFU3 Functional Check

JEM Airlock Vent Confirmation

Flight Director/ISS CREW CONFERENCE

On MCC Go Deactivation of camcorder, TV system monitoring equipment, closing applications

PROFILAKTIKA-2. Equipment setup

Station Support Computer Hyper Visor 1 Battery Reseat

Program Management/ISS Crew Conference

Daily Planning Conference

Reminder Rodent Research Thermal Consideration

Flight Test Objective - CST-100 Mission Questionnaires

Flight Test Objective (FTO) Tablet Evaluation

