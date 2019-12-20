©NASA
NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 19 December 2019 - Craig-X is a Flight Test Platform.
Today - Microgravity Crystals: The crew performed the procedure review, pipetted and mixed solutions of varying viscosities onto the crystallization plates.
The crystals will be allowed to develop over a period of 10 days in temperature-controlled conditions. The investigation crystallizes a membrane protein that is integral to tumor growth and cancer survival. Although crystallization of this protein has yielded unsatisfactory results on Earth, this investigation leverages extensive protein crystallization work on the space station, significantly increasing the likelihood of successful crystal growth. Results may support development of cancer treatments that target the protein more effectively and with fewer side effects.
NREP-5 (Nanoracks External Platform mission-5) installation: In preparation for transfer and installation to the JEM Exposed Facility, the crew removed the Nanoracks External Platform (NREP) mission-4 hardware and installed the mission-5 sub payloads onto the NREP system. NREP-5 contains the Craig-X and Astrileux sub payloads and is planned to be passed through the JEM airlock, robotically installed onto the Exposed Facility and activated at the end of this week.
Craig-X is a Flight Test Platform (FTP) designed to promote electronics testing to raise Technology Readiness Levels (TRL) at a low cost and a reduced time frame.
Astrileux evaluates the effects of space exposure on new materials that, for the first time, show optical performance in the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) wavelength range (10-20 nm). These materials have potential for a new generation of space instrumentation that can capture EUV radiation for use in remote sensing, planet mapping, telescopes, semiconductor applications and other systems.
PL NAS (Payloads Network Attached Storage) vent clean: Using the AC Vacuum Cleaner, the crew cleaned vents on the Front, Back, and Left Side of the Payload NAS located at LAB1O6 Aft Bulkhead. This was performed as routine maintenance. The Payload Network Attached Storage (NAS) is a file server with 5 hard drive bays that provides a total of 20 terabytes of raw disk space when used with 4 terabyte hard drives. Among other capabilities, the PL NAS supports user file transfers from their machine via web browser, and allows onboard ISS systems to access a shared folder location on the NAS.
Systems:
Boeing OFT Preparations: Today, the ISS prepared for the Boeing OFT mission arrival and performed pre-packing activities in support for future transfers. They also completed the Node 2 forward location clean out activity that moved all items from the Node 2 location and stowed them in the Airlock in preparation for the OFT vehicle arrival. Additionally, they performed a setup and checkout crew monitoring tools required for CST-100, including the CST-100 Docking Monitor application and Rendezvous and Proximity Operations Program (RPOP). Currently, Starliner is scheduled to launch on December 20 and dock with the ISS on December 21.
Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Leak Troubleshooting: On GMT 301, the crew attempted to perform a Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Functional Checkout on Spare TOCA unit. This activity is performed every 2 years to ensure functionality of TOCA in case of failure of our prime unit. While starting the calibration check run, the crew reported hearing priming noises (loop priming was part of the procedure) and proceeded with the procedure. On November 5, 2019, the TOCA team determined that data review strongly indicated that water is leaking in the sample loop. Therefore, today the ISS crew temporarily installed the spare Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) in the lab and investigated the internal leak.
61S Emergency Drill: Today the ISS crew participated in the 61S Emergency Drill which is designed to prepare the crew for multiple emergency situations on the Soyuz vehicle.
Completed Task List Activities:
No completed task list activities.
Ground Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
Payload Operations Support
Thursday, 12/19 (GMT 353)
Payloads:
BFF
Food Acceptability
Food Physiology
Kidney Cells Pump Install (SABL t/s)
Microgravity Crystals
JEMAL/NREP installation
PLNAS vent clean
Standard Measures
Systems:
61S Emergency Drill/61S OBT
PCS Relocate
CST Prepack
CST Monitor S/U
CST Node 2 Fwd Clean-out
Friday, 12/20 (GMT 354) - Off-Duty Day (OFT Launch)
Payloads:
ISS HAM pass
Systems:
No Systems Activities
Saturday, 12/21 (GMT 355) - OFT Docking Day
Payloads:
BFF media replacement
Combined Combustion prep
Fluid Shifts
Food Acceptability
FSL prep
HERMES vacuum valve
JWRS
RR-19
Systems:
CST Monitoring
RWS Setup
Node 2 hatch closures
CST Hatch Open and Ingress
ACS Mode - Docking
Node 2 Vestibule Pressurization
Today's Planned Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
HRF Generic MELFI Sample Retrieval And Insertion Operations
HRF Generic Saliva Collection Stow
ISS Crew and ГОГУ (RSA Flight Control Team) Weekly Conference
Environmental Health System (EHS) Acoustic Monitor Setup
LSG Secondary Crew Restraint Fold
JEM Airlock Press
Cargo restow to connect ПН28-120 converter for Fluid Shifts
Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) PFU3 Run Start
NanoRacks External Platform Hardware Gather
Acoustic Monitor Setup for Static Measurements
JEM Airlock Leak Check
CST-100 SSC Relocation
NREP XF305 Video Setup
NanoRacks External Platform Slide Table Remove
PCS Laptop Relocate
PROFILAKTIKA-2. Preparation for the Experiment.
Air Heater Fan [БВН] Screen Cleaning in Soyuz 746
CST-100 Corridor Monitoring Tools Setup (Lab)
JEM Airlock Slide Table (ST) Extension to JPM Side
Analysis of SM Atmosphere for Freon (Background Measurement) Using Freon Leak Analyzer/Detector (ФИТ)
NanoRacks External Platform Slide Table Remove Assist
NanoRacks External Platform Slide Table Remove
NanoRacks External Platform Hardware SWAP
PROFILAKTIKA-2. MO-3 Test Assistance.
Countermeasures System (CMS) Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) Exercise Session
PROFILAKTIKA-2. Experiment session on БД-2 Treadmill (МО-3 Passive Mode Test). Tagup with specialists
Microgravity Crystals Payload Review
PROFILAKTIKA-2. Closeout Ops.
Microgravity Crystals Card Print
Microgravity Crystals Maintenance Work Area Preparation
NanoRacks External Platform Slide Table Assist Capture
СОЖ maintenance. Verification of ИП-1 Flow Sensor Position
Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) PFU 3 Leak Troubleshooting Run Start
JEM Airlock Slide Table (ST) Retraction from JPM Side
Microgravity Crystals MELFI Vial Retrieve
Microgravity Crystals Screening Prod Load S/N 1A/2A
JEM Airlock Depressurization
Checking connection of Air Conditioner [СКВ1] Heat Exchanger (БТА) to Replaceable Condensate Removal Lines [СМОК].
Node 2 Forward Hatch Cleanout
PROFILAKTIKA-2. Hygiene Procedures
HRF Rack 1 Supply Kit Inventory
Replacement of RSS1 Laptop with Zbook and testing.
CST Russian Laptop Setup
Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) PFU 3 Leak Troubleshooting Run Start
SODF update
BioFabrication Facility Procedure Review
Kidney Cells Pump Install
Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) PFU 3 Leak Troubleshooting Run Start
Inventory Management System (IMS) Conference
CB/ISS CREW CONFERENCE
Food Acceptability Survey
Health Maintenance System (HMS) Spaceflight Cognitive Assessment Tool for Windows (WinSCAT) Test
JEM Airlock Vent
CST-100 Cargo Prepack
Payloads Network Attached Storage (NAS) Vent Cleaning
Pressurization of Elektron-VM Liquid Unit before Activation
Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)
Private Psychological Conference (PPC)
Prep. TV report
Node 2 Forward Hatch Opening
ISS Emergency OBT Drill (Soyuz 744 Descent).
24-hour ECG Recording (start)
24-hour Blood Pressure Recording (start)
IMS Delta file prep
Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) PFU3 Functional Check
JEM Airlock Vent Confirmation
Flight Director/ISS CREW CONFERENCE
On MCC Go Deactivation of camcorder, TV system monitoring equipment, closing applications
PROFILAKTIKA-2. Equipment setup
Station Support Computer Hyper Visor 1 Battery Reseat
Program Management/ISS Crew Conference
Daily Planning Conference
Reminder Rodent Research Thermal Consideration
Flight Test Objective - CST-100 Mission Questionnaires
Flight Test Objective (FTO) Tablet Evaluation
