NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 19 August, 2020 - Space Science and Lab Maintenance

NASA astronaut and Expedition 63 Commander Chris Cassidy applies a mission sticker to the vestibule in between the U.S. Harmony module and JAXA's (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) H-II Transfer Vehicle-9 (HTV-9). The HTV-9 would later be uninstalled from Harmony before being released it into Earth orbit that day completing an 85-day cargo mission. Credit: NASA.

The Expedition 63 crew has turned its attention toward space science and lab maintenance after releasing a Japanese cargo craft from the International Space Station on Tuesday.

More cargo and crew missions to replenish the orbiting lab are planned for October.

Commander Chris Cassidy switched off communications gear today used to send commands to Japan's H-II Transfer Vehicle-9 (HTV-9) after its departure on Tuesday. The HTV-9 will orbit Earth until Thursday morning when it descends into the atmosphere for a fiery, but safe demise over the South Pacific.

The NASA commander spent the rest of the day working on orbital plumbing and life support gear. Cassidy removed and replaced the Waste and Hygiene Compartment's recycle tank located in the Tranquility module. He also inspected out gear that analyzes organic compounds in the station's air.

Veteran station cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin focused on battery work as he installed current converters throughout the lab's Russian segment. First-time cosmonaut Ivan Vagner spent Wednesday morning working on more orbital plumbing before exploring ways to improve Earth photography techniques and determine how mission events impact the orbiting lab.

Space traffic will be clear at the space station for the rest of August and into September. The mission pace will pick back up in October with a U.S. Cygnus cargo ship from Northrop Grumman, the Expedition 64 crew and the SpaceX Crew-1 mission all to set to arrive within a period of three weeks.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

Multi-Purpose Experiment Platform (MPEP): The crew removed the Handhold Experiment Platform adapter from the MPEP and then removed the MPEP from the JEM Airlock slide table. Multi-Purpose Experiment Platform provides the structural backbone for deployers when being transferred to the outside via the Kibo airlock and grasped by the JRMS robotic arm.

ISS HAM: The crew initiated a HAM contact with Kopernik Observatory & Science Center in Vestal, NY. ISS Ham Radio provides opportunities to engage and educate students, teachers, parents and other members of the community in science, technology, engineering and math by providing a means to communicate between astronauts and the ground HAM radio units.

Systems

Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Preventative Maintenance: Today, the crew installed the spare TOCA in the LAB to perform a functional checkout. The crew also installed a new Waste Water Bag (WWB) and Buffer Container Packet. The buffer container from the prime TOCA was moved to the backup TOCA, and a new buffer container was installed into the prime TOCA. The checkout is performed every two years to ensure functionality of the TOCA in the event of a failure with the prime unit. The buffer container is also replaced every 47 samples or two years. The crew confirmed there was no evidence of a leak in the spare TOCA.

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Remove and Replace (R&R): Today, the crew performed a changeout of the Regenerative ECLSS recycle tank as part of routine operations. Recycle tanks are reusable bladders that hold resultant brine following waste processing from the Urine Processing Assembly (UPA). The recycle tank is replaced every six months as part of preventive maintenance to ensure continued performance and preclude a functional failure.

Completed Task List Activities:

PCS Laptop Relocate

USOS Isolation Gather (on-going)

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

IAS Russian Comm Config for MRM Ops

CDRA fan speed increase to build margin prior to isolation

Shell heater configuration for module isolation

REGEN Recycle Tank Ground Support

Look Ahead Plan

Thursday, 8/20 (GMT 233)

Payloads:

Myotones Ops (ESA)

Astrobee Off and JEM Cargo Replacement (NASA)

Systems:

ISS EMER Sim OBT

USOS Isolation Gather

Friday, 8/21 (GMT 234)

Payloads:

Radi-N2 Retrieve (CSA)

Systems:

WHC Ops Break

Isolation Prep/Gather

Hatch Closure for Leak Isolation

Saturday, 8/22 (GMT 235)

Payloads:

Off-duty

Systems:

Crew Off Duty

Today's Planned Activities:

JEM Airlock Slide Table (ST) Extension & Retraction

SEPARATION. Test activation of urine water regeneration system [СРВ-У-PC] in auto mode

Handhold Exp Platform Adapter removal

ТБУ (Universal Bioengineering Thermostat). Checking ТБУ-В No.07 thermostat temperature and unobstructed area near ТБУ-В inlet/outlet vents

Recharging Soyuz 745 Samsung PC battery prior to Training for Emergency Response Onboard ISS - start

Multi-Purpose Experiment Platform (MPEP) Removal JEM Airlock Slide Table

HTV PROX Switch OFF

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) PFU3 Functional Check

Review Emergency OBT Simulator Functionality

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Remove and Replace

[СТТС] Configuration for MRM 1 and MRM2

Cleaning fluid systems in MRM2 by using Degassing Pump Unit (БОС)

Urine Transfer System Offload EDV Swap

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in High Definition (HD) - Lab

Installation/Deinstallation of storage battery current converter ПТАБ-1М unit

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Fill

Weekly checkout of RS video recording equipment

Installation of storage battery current converter БУПТ-1М unit

VIZIR. Session with Photo image coordinate referencing - smart drawers system (СКПФ-УМ)

Mating Current Converter Controller БУПТ-1М TLM connectors

IDENTIFIKATSIYA. Copy ИМУ-Ц micro-accelerometer data to laptop

URAGAN. Installation and activation of Auto Orientation System For Video Spectral Equipment (SOVA) and photo equipment

Robotic Workstation (RWS) Teardown

ISS HAM Service Module Pass

Program Management/ISS Crew Conference

