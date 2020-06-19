NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 18 June, 2020 - Space Bubbles Study

The SpaceX Crew Dragon, also known as Endeavour, is pictured docked to the Harmony module's International Docking Adapter on the forward portion of the International Space Station. Credit: NASA.

Two NASA astronauts are getting their spacesuits ready for a pair of spacewalks set to begin next week.

The rest of the Expedition 63 crew juggled a variety of space science and life support work aboard the International Space Station today.

NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy and Bob Behnken spent Thursday filtering cooling loops and refilling water tanks inside the U.S. spacesuits they will wear during two maintenance spacewalks. The duo will exit the station's U.S. Quest airlock on June 26 and July 1 starting at 7:35 a.m. EDT to finalize the long-running power upgrade work.

The experienced spacewalkers, who each have six spacewalks from previous missions, reviewed their complex tasks step-by-step on a computer during the afternoon. Cassidy and Behnken will swap old nickel-hydrogen batteries with new lithium-ion batteries on the Starboard-6 truss structure. NASA TV will begin its live coverage of both spacewalks, planned for about seven hours each, starting at 6 a.m.

Flight Engineers Doug Hurley of NASA and Ivan Vagner of Roscosmos reviewed their support roles for the upcoming spacewalks. They will help the astronauts in and out of their spacesuits and monitor the spacewalks from inside the orbiting lab.

Hurley later serviced samples for a space bubbles study, possibly improving oxygen and medicine delivery systems, while also working on light plumbing tasks after lunchtime. Vagner checked out communications gear, had an Earth photography session and worked on a Russian oxygen generator.

Veteran cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin also spent some time photographing the Earth to help scientists forecast natural and man-made catastrophes. He then continued more plasma crystal research to gain fundamental knowledge and improve spacecraft designs.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

Electrolysis Measurement (EM): In support of the ongoing EM experiment, the crew performed a series of sample exchanges. Electrolytic Gas Evolution Under Microgravity (Electrolysis Measurement) examines the influence of gravity on electrolytic gas evolution, a complex electrochemical process with multiple applications on Earth and in space. For example, electrolysis generates bubbles that can be used to create pressure differentials in microfluidic devices, such as skin patches, used to deliver medications. Microgravity makes it possible to single out bubble growth and study its effect on the process.

Systems

Extravehicular Mobility Units (EMU) 3004/3006 Loop Scrub, and Iodination: The crew performed EMU water loop scrubs and then acquired and tested water samples for conductivity on units 3004 and 3006. EMU Loop Scrubs are required preventive maintenance needed to remove any chemical and biological contaminants from the EMU transport loop.

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Dynamic Onboard Ubiquitous Graphic (DOUG) Review: The crew performed a visual review of the EVA using the Dynamic Onboard Ubiquitous Graphic (DOUG) software. This session allows the crew to view the step-by-step sequence of a specific EVA. Entire translation paths can be highlighted and displayed for review by crew members prior to performing an EVA.

Split Atmosphere Operations: Today the ventilation between the Russian and US segments was split to further troubleshoot the source of benzene onboard the ISS. The USOS and RS crew each performed steps to redirect air flow within their segments. The Air Quality Monitor (AQM) will acquire additional readings in the Russian segment. The current plan is to recombine atmospheres Monday morning. The ground team will utilize the readings to aid in identifying the benzene source.

Completed Task List Activities:

None

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Audio Config for EMU Loop Scrub

WSS Potable Tank 2 Troubleshooting

Look Ahead Plan

Friday, 6/19 (GMT 171)

Payloads:

EM Sample Exchange (4) (NASA)

REDEYE-3 Install

CIR ACME C2H4 Bottle Exchange (Joint)

CDM Plate Changeout (NASA)

KIBO Space Studio Laptop Config/Check (JAXA)

Systems:

Resupply Stowage Rack (RSR) Transfer

NOD1D2 Zero-G Stowage Rack (ZSR) Transfer

Saturday, 6/20 (GMT 172)

Payloads:

Off-Duty

Systems:

Crew Off Duty

Sunday, 6/21 (GMT 173)

Payloads:

Off-Duty

Systems:

Crew Off Duty

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

PK-4 data hard drive exchange

Luch-5[B] (95°) Test Comm Sessions to Check Two-Way Audio and Video Communication with [АРМ] ШСС (with Data Downlink)

Adlink Mini PC S/N 1004 Power Cycle [ABORTED]

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Procedure Review

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Drain/Fill & Process

URAGAN. Observation and Photography using Photo Equipment

HTV9 Cargo Transfers

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Respiratory Support Pack (RSP) - Checkout

Camcorder and [TBC] Power Off, Applications Closure

IP (Internet Protocol) Concatenation Box PWR connect

Installation of RSS2 v. 4.0 on the Laptop with S/N 1141

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Cooling Loop Maintenance

PK-4 Experiment Run

Setting up the time in FEОС Laptop RS1, RS2

Photography of SM panels 121, 127, and 130 (front side)

Electrolysis Measurement Sample Exchange

Food Physiology Crew Diet Briefing

EVA Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Cooling Loop Scrub Deconfiguration

Filling In (Degassing) of EDV (KOV) for Elektron or EDV-SV

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (RGN) Wastewater Storage Tank Assembly (WSTA) Fill [2 ABORTED of 4]

PMM1P4 RSR Cleanout

Inventory of Maintenance and Repair Hardware

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Water Recharge

Atmosphere Split Configuration

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Liquid Cooling Ventilation Garment (LVCG) Water Fill

Portable Onboard Computers (POC) Dynamic Onboard Ubiquitous Graphics (DOUG) Software Review

TERMINATOR. Terminator-Limb Hardware Installation/Deinstallation

Flight Director/ISS CREW CONFERENCE

