NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 17 November 2020 - Russian Spacewalk on Tap

The four Commercial Crew astronauts (front row from left) Shannon Walker, Victor Glover, Michael Hopkins and Soichi Noguchi are welcomed aboard the station. In the back row from left are, NASA astronaut Kate Rubins and cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov. Credit: NASA.

The Expedition 64 crew expanded to seven members overnight after four Commercial Crew astronauts docked the SpaceX Crew Dragon to the International Space Station.

Now two cosmonauts are gearing up for a spacewalk set to start Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. EST.

The newest station crew members are asleep today following a 27-hour-and-half trip from NASA's Kennedy Space Center to the Harmony module's forward-facing port. Commander Michael Hopkins and Pilot Victor Glover, alongside Mission Specialists Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi, docked on Monday at 11:01 p.m. The hatches were opened two hours later, and the quartet entered the station to begin a six-month research mission.

All seven crewmembers gathered in the Harmony module for a welcoming ceremony and congratulations from NASA and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) mission officials. Afterward, safety briefings were given to the new quartet showing potential lab hazards, emergency equipment locations and escape routes.

This is the first long-duration crew comprised of seven members in space station history. The station has hosted up to 13 visitors before but only for a few days at a time during crew swap operations.

Today, NASA Flight Engineer Kate Rubins helped Commander Sergey Ryzhikov and Flight Engineer Sergey Kud-Sverchkov get ready for their first spacewalk. The Russian duo will spend about five-and-a-half hours servicing external station hardware and science experiments. Their prime task will be to prepare the station's Russian segment for the new Nauka multipurpose laboratory module due to arrive in 2021.

NASA TV coverage of the spacewalk will begin Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. This will be the first spacewalk for the duo and the first spacewalk staged from the Poisk module. The Pirs docking compartment is being decommissioned to make room for the Nauka module.

On-Orbit Status Report

SpaceX Crew-1 Docking: Resilience successfully docked to the ISS on November 16th at 10:02 PM CT, completing the approximately 27-hour rendezvous to station. The Node 2 hatch was then opened shortly after midnight. With the docking of Resilience, Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Soichi Noguchi, and Shannon Walker join the ISS crew complement.

Payloads

Actiwatch Don: Several members of the arriving Crew-1 crew donned an Actiwatch-Plus on their non-dominant wrist outside of any clothing. The Actiwatch is a waterproof, nonintrusive, sleep-wake activity monitor worn on the wrist of a crewmember. The device contains a miniature uniaxial accelerometer that produces a signal as the subject moves. The data are stored in nonvolatile memory within the Actiwatch until they are downloaded for analysis.

ELF Tether Removal: The crew removed a sample cartridge tether which is believed to have been causing issues with successful processing of the ELF Round Robin samples. The Round Robin - Thermophysical Property Measurement (Round Robin) investigation provides researchers with a better understanding of how to measure liquid metal properties to revolutionize how process modeling can support design, flight qualification and production of advanced spaceflight systems.

Systems

Post-Docking Operations: The crew completed several activities after Resilience docked to the ISS. The crew relocated Space Station Computers (SSCs) which were used during the Dragon approach monitoring from the Cupola to the Lab. The resident ISS crew helped to familiarize the newly arrived crew of potential hazards and the available safety measures on-board ISS by performing a safety briefing. Finally, the crew performed an initial day US Segment handover to begin familiarizing the crew with living and working on ISS.

Battery Stowage Assembly (BSA) Operation Re-Initiation: The crew re-initiated automated Charge-Discharge-Charge (C-D-C) BSA battery operations on Battery Charger-3 (BC3) after a zero current charge error was seen on REBA 1016 during yesterday's charging attempt. The charging is typically terminated 3 days after this activity as C-D-C maintenance may take up to 65 hours to complete.

T2 Troubleshooting: After the ground powered on the T2 rack, the crew verified the T2 rack status, re-installed the emergency stop magnet, and then re-verified the T2 rack status. This activity returned T2 to a nominal configuration and the equipment will be operable after the ground completes the activation and checkout tomorrow.

Completed Task List Activities:

None

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

C2V2 Configuration for Dragon Approach

Primary Power System (PPS) Beta Gimbal Assembly (BGA) Commanding for Docking

Attitude Control System (ACS) Commanding for Docking

Thermal Control System (TCS) Commanding for Docking

Dragon Configuration for Docked Operations on Node 2 Forward

Look Ahead Plan

Wednesday, 11/18 (GMT 323)

Payloads:

GRIP

ISS Experience Stow

LSR Spare Relocate

POLAR/MELFI Transfer

SERFE

Systems:

IFM Hatch Seal Inspection

RS EVA #47 Help

THC IMV Flow Measure

Emergency Equipment Transfer

Cygnus OBT

Thursday, 11/19 (GMT 324)

Payloads:

Avatar-X

AWP

CBEF-L Current Measurements

Drop Vibration

EXPRESS Rack 2 Laptop t/s

Food Acceptability

GRIP

MSRR/MSL SCA Exchange

Standard Measures

T-CMM

Vection

Systems:

Dragon Debrief Conference

Dragon Cargo Transfer

EVA Tool Transfer

Friday, 11/20 (GMT 325)

Payloads:

Avatar-X

CBEF-L Config Change

ESA/LSR Pre-gather and Maintenance

FIR/LMM/ACE Module Exchange

Food Acceptability

Food Physiology

GRIP

Plant Habitat-02

POLAR Desiccant Swap

Refabricator Stow

SERFE/MCD

STaARS BS12

Standard Measures

T-CMM

Tangolab-2 Cardcube Install

Systems:

EHS CSA-CP Activation and Checkout Part 1

APM Node 3 Install

EVA Tool Stow

EVA BSA Battery Operations Terminate

EVA BSA Battery Operations Initiate

RGN Recycle Tank Drain

RGN Recycle Tank Fill

UTS Offload EDV Swap

RGN Recycle Tank Process

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Node 2 to Dragon Final Pressurization and Vestibule prep for Ingress

Dragon Hatch Open

Dragon Forward Hatch Open

Public Affairs Office Welcome Event for Crew Dragon

Dragon Node2 Forward Systems Operations Data File (SODF) Deploy

Dragon Forward - Station Support Computer Return

Actiwatch Plus Watch Don

Gather and transfer ISS Leak Kit materials.

Urine Transfer System Offload EDV Troubleshoot

Dragon Forward Docking Kit Stow

Prep Sleep Station in Dragon

Battery Stowage Assembly (BSA) Operation Re-Initiation

Recharging external accumulator SM-AGAT-U55 - initiation

ISS Safety Briefing

Handover of Increment 64 Crew

Drink Bag Fill and Install in Orlan

Reminder to Clear IMV Inlet

Study EVA timeline

REMOTE RS LAPTOP testing

КВД and КСД MNT before EVA

XF305 Camcorder Setup

Electrostatic Levitation Furnace(ELF) Tether Removal

ISS Experience Record Conclude

ISS Experience Hardware Relocate

Заделка места разгерметизации в ПрК - установка заплатки из гибкого материала. Перег. со спец.

Демонтаж оборудования видеорегистрации (2 шт.) на РС МКС на время ВКД РС

PELLE. Download & placement before EVA

Restow ISS Leak Kit tools.

Recharging external accumulator SM-AGAT-U55 - end

ТЕСТ. Отбор проб-мазков с внешних поверхностей скафандров и элементов интерьера (перед ВКД)

Biochemical urine test

GRIP experiment constraints reminder

