NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 16 September, 2020.
The International Space Station's advanced microgravity research systems continue to be serviced today ensuring innovative results and insights to benefit humans on and off the Earth.
The Kibo lab module from JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) contains an airlock used to transfer science experiments into the vacuum of space. Expedition 63 Commander Chris Cassidy installed a variety of components and connected cables this morning that operate the airlock and control the pressure.
JAXA's robotic arm grapples and maneuvers the experiments back and forth from the airlock to an external pallet. Air pressure inside the airlock is turned off and on as materials exposure investigations are installed outside Kibo or retrieved for analysis.
Cassidy also checked a memory card for a laptop computer that runs the COLBERT treadmill inside the Tranquility module. The NASA astronaut then photographed the front panel display of a GLACIER science freezer for review on the ground. Finally, he cleaned dust and debris inside a server supporting the MUSES Earth-imaging platform.
Cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner spent a good portion of Wednesday checking Russian power supply connections and battery temperatures. Ivanishin then researched ways to optimize interactions between station crews and mission controllers from around the world. Vagner also worked on fluid and pressure checks inside the Progress 76 resupply ship docked to the Pirs docking compartment.
On-Orbit Status Report
Payloads
MUSES (Multiple User System for Earth Sensing Facility): The crew performed the MUSES Server Vent Cleaning. MUSES is an Earth imaging platform, as part of the company's new commercial space-based digital imaging business. MUSES hosts earth-viewing instruments (Hosted Payloads), such as high-resolution digital cameras, hyperspectral imagers, and provides precision pointing and other accommodations. It hosts up to four instruments at the same time, and offers the ability to change, upgrade, and robotically service those instruments. It also provides a test bed for technology demonstration and technology maturation by providing long-term access to the space environment on the ISS.
Systems
Japanese Experiment Module Airlock (JEMAL) Valve Box Remote Controller (VB-RC): Today, the crew completed the installation of the JEMAL VB-RC. The newly installed VB-RC allows full-control of the JEMAL pressures by the JAXA ground control team. This new capability frees up crewmembers to spend more time performing other critical tasks during JEM Airlock operations.
Robotics External Leak Locator (RELL) Stow: Yesterday, robotics ground controllers (ROBO) performed RELL scans of the S1 truss Radiator Beam Valve Modules (RBVM) of the External Active Thermal Control System (EATCS) Heat Rejection System (HRS). Today, ROBO activated the Mobile Servicing System (MSS) Special Purpose Dexterous Manipulator (SPDM) and stowed the RELL back into the Robotic Tool Stowage (RiTS) platform. The RELL is a mass spectrometer "sniffer" and is being used to assist with an investigation into possible EATCS anhydrous ammonia (NH3) leaks. The EATCS loops cool external electrical systems as well as transport heat away from internal water-cooling systems that are required to keep critical ISS systems from overheating.
Crew Quarters (CQ) 9 Volt Battery Changeout: Today, the crew replaced the 9-volt batteries in all four CQs. This maintenance is required every twelve months. These batteries are used to power the Caution & Warning (C&W) alarm speakers and the Egress Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs).
Completed Task List Activities:
None
Today's Ground Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
RELL Stow in the RiTS
SSRMS Maneuver to Park Position and Power Down
JEM Airlock Valve Box Remote Controller (VB-RC) Activation
Look Ahead Plan
Thursday, 9/17 (GMT 261)
Payloads:
FIR-ACE-T-Ellipsoid reconfig (NASA)
GIS-6 Mini PCR checkout (NASA)
EPM ESEM Exchange (ESA)
Systems:
Recycle Tank Drain
JPM Cabin Smoke Detector Cleaning
UTS Offload & EDV Swap
Recycle Tank Fill
EHS Acoustic Monitor Setup for Static Measurements
Friday, 9/18 (GMT 262)
Payloads:
Astrobee ops (NASA)
PBRE Hardware stow (NASA)
ISS HAM- Avellaneda Ikastetxea, Sodupe, Spain (NASA)
Systems:
T2 Monthly Inspection
JEM CGSE Lower CO2 Gas Supply Stop
Acoustic Monitor Data Transfer and Stow
Saturday, 9/19 (GMT 263)
Payloads:
Astrobee Power Down and Module stowage (NASA)
Systems:
Off Duty
Today's Planned Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
ТБУ (Universal Bioengineering Thermostat). Checking ТБУ-В No.07 thermostat temperature and unobstructed area near ТБУ-В inlet/outlet vents
Acoustic Monitor Setup for Crew Worn Measurements
Treadmill 2 SD Card Recovery Pt 1 & 2
Setup of Crew Onboard Support Kit (КСПЭ) equipment for Mpeg2 TV coverage from SM
TV conference with participants in the project Space Lesson 2.0. Reboot (Ku + S-band)
JEM Airlock Valve Box Remote Controller Installation
Deactivation of camcorder, TV system controls, closing applications on Central Post SSC
Checkout of FGB СУБК Program Logic Control Devices (УПЛУ)
Measuring temperature of ПТАБ-1М (A306) housing and connectors on battery module No.6
SM, DC1, MRM2, MRM1, FGB ППСО-6, ППС-31 Plug-in Audit
Weekly c/o of RS video recording equipment
Glacier-4 Troubleshooting Status Check
AC Vacuum Cleaner Label
Multiple User System for Earth Sensing Server Vent Cleaning
Filling ЕДВ from Progress 444 (DC1) Rodnik H2O tank 1
MELFI 1 Ice Brick Insert 1
Progress 448 (SM Aft) stowage for disposal and IMS ops
In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Crew Quarters (CQ) Battery Remove and Replace
Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in High Definition (HD) - JEM
Closure of Progress 444 (DC1) Rodnik H2O air pressure [КН1] valve
SEPARATION
VZAIMODEISTVIYE-2
URAGAN. Installation and activation of Auto Orientation System for Video Spectral Equipment (SOVA) and photo equipment.
Acoustic Monitor Battery Swap
