NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 16 September, 2020.

The International Space Station's advanced microgravity research systems continue to be serviced today ensuring innovative results and insights to benefit humans on and off the Earth.

The Kibo lab module from JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) contains an airlock used to transfer science experiments into the vacuum of space. Expedition 63 Commander Chris Cassidy installed a variety of components and connected cables this morning that operate the airlock and control the pressure.

JAXA's robotic arm grapples and maneuvers the experiments back and forth from the airlock to an external pallet. Air pressure inside the airlock is turned off and on as materials exposure investigations are installed outside Kibo or retrieved for analysis.

Cassidy also checked a memory card for a laptop computer that runs the COLBERT treadmill inside the Tranquility module. The NASA astronaut then photographed the front panel display of a GLACIER science freezer for review on the ground. Finally, he cleaned dust and debris inside a server supporting the MUSES Earth-imaging platform.

Cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner spent a good portion of Wednesday checking Russian power supply connections and battery temperatures. Ivanishin then researched ways to optimize interactions between station crews and mission controllers from around the world. Vagner also worked on fluid and pressure checks inside the Progress 76 resupply ship docked to the Pirs docking compartment.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

MUSES (Multiple User System for Earth Sensing Facility): The crew performed the MUSES Server Vent Cleaning. MUSES is an Earth imaging platform, as part of the company's new commercial space-based digital imaging business. MUSES hosts earth-viewing instruments (Hosted Payloads), such as high-resolution digital cameras, hyperspectral imagers, and provides precision pointing and other accommodations. It hosts up to four instruments at the same time, and offers the ability to change, upgrade, and robotically service those instruments. It also provides a test bed for technology demonstration and technology maturation by providing long-term access to the space environment on the ISS.

Systems

Japanese Experiment Module Airlock (JEMAL) Valve Box Remote Controller (VB-RC): Today, the crew completed the installation of the JEMAL VB-RC. The newly installed VB-RC allows full-control of the JEMAL pressures by the JAXA ground control team. This new capability frees up crewmembers to spend more time performing other critical tasks during JEM Airlock operations.

Robotics External Leak Locator (RELL) Stow: Yesterday, robotics ground controllers (ROBO) performed RELL scans of the S1 truss Radiator Beam Valve Modules (RBVM) of the External Active Thermal Control System (EATCS) Heat Rejection System (HRS). Today, ROBO activated the Mobile Servicing System (MSS) Special Purpose Dexterous Manipulator (SPDM) and stowed the RELL back into the Robotic Tool Stowage (RiTS) platform. The RELL is a mass spectrometer "sniffer" and is being used to assist with an investigation into possible EATCS anhydrous ammonia (NH3) leaks. The EATCS loops cool external electrical systems as well as transport heat away from internal water-cooling systems that are required to keep critical ISS systems from overheating.

Crew Quarters (CQ) 9 Volt Battery Changeout: Today, the crew replaced the 9-volt batteries in all four CQs. This maintenance is required every twelve months. These batteries are used to power the Caution & Warning (C&W) alarm speakers and the Egress Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs).

Completed Task List Activities:

None

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

RELL Stow in the RiTS

SSRMS Maneuver to Park Position and Power Down

JEM Airlock Valve Box Remote Controller (VB-RC) Activation

Look Ahead Plan

Thursday, 9/17 (GMT 261)

Payloads:

FIR-ACE-T-Ellipsoid reconfig (NASA)

GIS-6 Mini PCR checkout (NASA)

EPM ESEM Exchange (ESA)

Systems:

Recycle Tank Drain

JPM Cabin Smoke Detector Cleaning

UTS Offload & EDV Swap

Recycle Tank Fill

EHS Acoustic Monitor Setup for Static Measurements

Friday, 9/18 (GMT 262)

Payloads:

Astrobee ops (NASA)

PBRE Hardware stow (NASA)

ISS HAM- Avellaneda Ikastetxea, Sodupe, Spain (NASA)

Systems:

T2 Monthly Inspection

JEM CGSE Lower CO2 Gas Supply Stop

Acoustic Monitor Data Transfer and Stow

Saturday, 9/19 (GMT 263)

Payloads:

Astrobee Power Down and Module stowage (NASA)

Systems:

Off Duty

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

ТБУ (Universal Bioengineering Thermostat). Checking ТБУ-В No.07 thermostat temperature and unobstructed area near ТБУ-В inlet/outlet vents

Acoustic Monitor Setup for Crew Worn Measurements

Treadmill 2 SD Card Recovery Pt 1 & 2

Setup of Crew Onboard Support Kit (КСПЭ) equipment for Mpeg2 TV coverage from SM

TV conference with participants in the project Space Lesson 2.0. Reboot (Ku + S-band)

JEM Airlock Valve Box Remote Controller Installation

Deactivation of camcorder, TV system controls, closing applications on Central Post SSC

Checkout of FGB СУБК Program Logic Control Devices (УПЛУ)

Measuring temperature of ПТАБ-1М (A306) housing and connectors on battery module No.6

SM, DC1, MRM2, MRM1, FGB ППСО-6, ППС-31 Plug-in Audit

Weekly c/o of RS video recording equipment

Glacier-4 Troubleshooting Status Check

AC Vacuum Cleaner Label

Multiple User System for Earth Sensing Server Vent Cleaning

Filling ЕДВ from Progress 444 (DC1) Rodnik H2O tank 1

MELFI 1 Ice Brick Insert 1

Progress 448 (SM Aft) stowage for disposal and IMS ops

In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Crew Quarters (CQ) Battery Remove and Replace

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in High Definition (HD) - JEM

Closure of Progress 444 (DC1) Rodnik H2O air pressure [КН1] valve

SEPARATION

VZAIMODEISTVIYE-2

URAGAN. Installation and activation of Auto Orientation System for Video Spectral Equipment (SOVA) and photo equipment.

Acoustic Monitor Battery Swap

