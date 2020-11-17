NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 16 November 2020 - Crew 1 Arrives

©NASA
NASA astronauts work aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon.
NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi arrived at the International Space Station Monday, as the SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience docked to the complex a 11:01 p.m. EST over Idaho.
Following Crew Dragon's link up to the Harmony module, the astronauts aboard the Resilience and the space station will begin conducting standard leak checks and pressurization between the spacecraft in preparation for hatch opening scheduled for 1:10 a.m.
Hopkins, Glover, Walker, and Noguchi will join the Expedition 64 crew of Commander Sergey Ryzhikov and Flight Engineer Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, both of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, and Flight Engineer Kate Rubins of NASA.
On-Orbit Status Report
Payloads
Cell Biology Experiment Facility-L (CBEF-L) Current Measurement Preparation: The crew set up the Saibo rack and CBEF-L to prepare for current measurement activities scheduled for later this week. These activities will help ensure CBEF-L is in a good configuration to support the Space Organogenesis science arriving on SpX-21. CBEF-L provides new capabilities with additional new resources such as a Full High Definition video interface, Ethernet, 24 VDC power supply, and a larger diameter centrifugal test environment.
ISS Experience: The crew set up the ISS experience camera system in order to record the arrival of Crew-1. The International Space Station Experience (The ISS Experience) is a cinematic virtual reality (VR) series documenting life and research aboard the space station. Filmed over multiple months, the immersive VR series documents different crew activities - from science conducted aboard the station to preparation for a spacewalk.
Sally Ride Earth Knowledge Acquired by Middle Schools (EarthKAM): Following the successful conclusion of EarthKAM mission 72, the crew stowed the hardware. As of the last report, over 15,000 students form 29 countries had signed up to participate, and 4316 images had been downlinked and posted to the EarthKAM web page. EarthKAM allows thousands of students to photograph and examine Earth from a space crew's perspective. Using the Internet, the students control a special digital camera mounted on-board the ISS. This enables them to photograph the Earth's coastlines, mountain ranges and other geographic items of interest from the unique vantage point of space. The EarthKAM team then posts these photographs on the Internet for viewing by the public and participating classrooms around the world.
Systems
T2 Treadmill Maintenance: Today, the ISS crew completed the nominal 6-month maintenance and inspection, which included performing activities such as removing and cleaning closeout panels, inspecting treadmill belt slats and screws, vacuuming inside the rack and around treadmill, cleaning the treadmill filter screen, reinstalling the close-out panels. The crew was unable to take acoustic measurements due to unexpected power complications with the T2 Space Station Computer (SSC) receiving power from the rack. The 6-month maintenance allows the T2 treadmill exercise device to keep operating nominally as well as making note of any wear and tear.
Battery Stowage Assembly (BSA) Operation: The crew initiated an automated Charge-Discharge-Charge (C-D-C) maintenance cycle on all Helmet Lights, PGT Batteries, and two Rechargeable EVA Battery Assemblies (REBAs) in the BSA via the Battery Charger Assembly (BCA). One REBA encountered an error during charging and will require crew corrective action in order to remediate. The charging is typically terminated 3 days after this activity as CDC maintenance may take up to 65 hours to complete.
Completed Task List Activities:
None
Today's Ground Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
Atmosphere Revitalization System (ARS) Lab Major Constituent Analyzer (MCA) Zero Calibration
Attitude Control System (ACS) Global Positioning System (GPS) Antenna and Relative Navigation Management
Treadmill 2 (T2) Ground Deactivation
Look Ahead Plan
Tuesday, 11/17 (GMT 322)
Payloads:
Actiwatch don
ELF tether removal
ISS Experience relocate/conclude
Systems:
Crew-1 Dragon Docking
ISS Safety Briefing
Crew Dragon Docked Configuration
Crew Dragon/ISS Audio Checkout
ISS Crew Handover
RS EVA #47 Study
Wednesday, 11/18 (GMT 323)
Payloads:
GRIP
ISS Experience Stow
LSR spare relocate
SERFE
Systems:
IFM Hatch Seal Inspection
RS EVA #47 Help
THC IMV Flow Measure
Emergency Equipment Transfer
Cygnus OBT
Thursday, 11/19 (GMT 324)
Payloads:
Avatar-X
AWP
CBEF-L current measurements
Drop Vibration
EXPRESS rack 2 laptop t/s
Food Acceptability
GRIP
MSRR/MSL SCA exchange
Standard Measures
T-CMM
Vection
Systems:
Dragon Debrief Conference
Dragon Cargo Transfer
Today's Planned Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Water Recovery System (WRS) Sample Analysis
Countermeasures System (CMS) Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) Cylinder Flywheel Evacuation
ISS N2 pressurization from 74Р (initiation)
Comm config for conference from MRM2
Consolidation of EVA bundles. Photo/Video.
Cell Biology Experiment Facility Left (CBEF-L) Current Measurement Laptop Setup
Battery Stowage Assembly (BSA) Operation Initiation
EarthKAM Node 2 Shutdown, Disconnect and Stow
Glacier Desiccant Swap
Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Sample Data Record
Specific EVA Procedures Study.
XF305 Camcorder Setup
Cell Biology Experiment Facility Left (CBEF-L) Current Measurement Preparation
Comm Reconfig for Nominal Ops
Glisser-M Video Hardware Battery Charge before EVA (initiation)
СОЖ maintenance
Weekly ISS RS Video HW functional check
Countermeasures System (CMS) Treadmill 2 (T2) 6 Month Maintenance
Preparation of Incomplete Fuel Combustion Product [ПНСТ] Protection Kit/
On MCC-M Go ISS N2 repress from Progress 444 (DC1) СрПК Section 2 (terminate)
Preventive maintenance of SM Passive Docking Assembly [АСП-О] (DC1 АСП) and Progress 444 [ACA] hatch sealing mechanisms
Photo/TV Treadmill 2 (T2) Activation and Checkout (ACO) Video Setup
T2 SSC Relocation for Alternative Power Chain Return
Setup Acoustic Monitor for T2 ACO
End battery charge and configure Glisser-M video hardware for v/recording during EVA ops
Progress 444 (DC1) Activation, Air Duct Removal
Countermeasures System (CMS) Treadmill 2 (T2) Activation and Checkout (ACO) [DEFERRED]
Acoustic Monitor Data Transfer and Stow [DEFERRED]
Photo/TV Treadmill 2 (T2) Activation and Checkout (ACO) Video Teardown [DEFERRED]
Dragon Rendezvous Operations Conference
DC1/Progress 444 Transfer Hatch Closure
On MCC Go DC1-СУ and СУ-Progress 444 hatch leak check
FGB (ГА) Vacuum Cleaning
Changeout of СО filter unit in Gas Analyzer ГА ГЛ2106
Visual Inspection of ПН28-120 Voltage Converter (behind SM panel 231А).
On MCC-M Go Moding СО gas analyzer (ГЛ2106) to OPERATION
Exercise Data Downlink via OCA
EVA Medical Kit Configuration
Monitoring shutter closure on SM windows 6, 8, 9, 12, 13 and 14. Note 12
USOS Window Shutter Close [PLANNED]
Dragon Crew Rendezvous Dock Activity [PLANNED]
Docking Dragon Approach Monitoring [PLANNED]
Dragon Monitoring Tools Teardown [PLANNED]
Node 2 to Dragon Pressurization and Leak Check [PLANNED]
ISS Experience Recording Start [PLANNED]
Node 2 to Dragon Final Pressurization and Vestibule prep for Ingress [PLANNED]
Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.
Calendar
Recent Articles
Masthead
Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com
Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter