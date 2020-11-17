NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 16 November 2020 - Crew 1 Arrives

NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi arrived at the International Space Station Monday, as the SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience docked to the complex a 11:01 p.m. EST over Idaho.

Following Crew Dragon's link up to the Harmony module, the astronauts aboard the Resilience and the space station will begin conducting standard leak checks and pressurization between the spacecraft in preparation for hatch opening scheduled for 1:10 a.m.

Hopkins, Glover, Walker, and Noguchi will join the Expedition 64 crew of Commander Sergey Ryzhikov and Flight Engineer Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, both of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, and Flight Engineer Kate Rubins of NASA.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

Cell Biology Experiment Facility-L (CBEF-L) Current Measurement Preparation: The crew set up the Saibo rack and CBEF-L to prepare for current measurement activities scheduled for later this week. These activities will help ensure CBEF-L is in a good configuration to support the Space Organogenesis science arriving on SpX-21. CBEF-L provides new capabilities with additional new resources such as a Full High Definition video interface, Ethernet, 24 VDC power supply, and a larger diameter centrifugal test environment.

ISS Experience: The crew set up the ISS experience camera system in order to record the arrival of Crew-1. The International Space Station Experience (The ISS Experience) is a cinematic virtual reality (VR) series documenting life and research aboard the space station. Filmed over multiple months, the immersive VR series documents different crew activities - from science conducted aboard the station to preparation for a spacewalk.

Sally Ride Earth Knowledge Acquired by Middle Schools (EarthKAM): Following the successful conclusion of EarthKAM mission 72, the crew stowed the hardware. As of the last report, over 15,000 students form 29 countries had signed up to participate, and 4316 images had been downlinked and posted to the EarthKAM web page. EarthKAM allows thousands of students to photograph and examine Earth from a space crew's perspective. Using the Internet, the students control a special digital camera mounted on-board the ISS. This enables them to photograph the Earth's coastlines, mountain ranges and other geographic items of interest from the unique vantage point of space. The EarthKAM team then posts these photographs on the Internet for viewing by the public and participating classrooms around the world.

Systems

T2 Treadmill Maintenance: Today, the ISS crew completed the nominal 6-month maintenance and inspection, which included performing activities such as removing and cleaning closeout panels, inspecting treadmill belt slats and screws, vacuuming inside the rack and around treadmill, cleaning the treadmill filter screen, reinstalling the close-out panels. The crew was unable to take acoustic measurements due to unexpected power complications with the T2 Space Station Computer (SSC) receiving power from the rack. The 6-month maintenance allows the T2 treadmill exercise device to keep operating nominally as well as making note of any wear and tear.

Battery Stowage Assembly (BSA) Operation: The crew initiated an automated Charge-Discharge-Charge (C-D-C) maintenance cycle on all Helmet Lights, PGT Batteries, and two Rechargeable EVA Battery Assemblies (REBAs) in the BSA via the Battery Charger Assembly (BCA). One REBA encountered an error during charging and will require crew corrective action in order to remediate. The charging is typically terminated 3 days after this activity as CDC maintenance may take up to 65 hours to complete.

Completed Task List Activities:

None

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Atmosphere Revitalization System (ARS) Lab Major Constituent Analyzer (MCA) Zero Calibration

Attitude Control System (ACS) Global Positioning System (GPS) Antenna and Relative Navigation Management

Treadmill 2 (T2) Ground Deactivation

Look Ahead Plan

Tuesday, 11/17 (GMT 322)

Payloads:

Actiwatch don

ELF tether removal

ISS Experience relocate/conclude

Systems:

Crew-1 Dragon Docking

ISS Safety Briefing

Crew Dragon Docked Configuration

Crew Dragon/ISS Audio Checkout

ISS Crew Handover

RS EVA #47 Study

Wednesday, 11/18 (GMT 323)

Payloads:

GRIP

ISS Experience Stow

LSR spare relocate

SERFE

Systems:

IFM Hatch Seal Inspection

RS EVA #47 Help

THC IMV Flow Measure

Emergency Equipment Transfer

Cygnus OBT

Thursday, 11/19 (GMT 324)

Payloads:

Avatar-X

AWP

CBEF-L current measurements

Drop Vibration

EXPRESS rack 2 laptop t/s

Food Acceptability

GRIP

MSRR/MSL SCA exchange

Standard Measures

T-CMM

Vection

Systems:

Dragon Debrief Conference

Dragon Cargo Transfer

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Water Recovery System (WRS) Sample Analysis

Countermeasures System (CMS) Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) Cylinder Flywheel Evacuation

ISS N2 pressurization from 74Р (initiation)

Comm config for conference from MRM2

Consolidation of EVA bundles. Photo/Video.

Cell Biology Experiment Facility Left (CBEF-L) Current Measurement Laptop Setup

Battery Stowage Assembly (BSA) Operation Initiation

EarthKAM Node 2 Shutdown, Disconnect and Stow

Glacier Desiccant Swap

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Sample Data Record

Specific EVA Procedures Study.

XF305 Camcorder Setup

Cell Biology Experiment Facility Left (CBEF-L) Current Measurement Preparation

Comm Reconfig for Nominal Ops

Glisser-M Video Hardware Battery Charge before EVA (initiation)

СОЖ maintenance

Weekly ISS RS Video HW functional check

Countermeasures System (CMS) Treadmill 2 (T2) 6 Month Maintenance

Preparation of Incomplete Fuel Combustion Product [ПНСТ] Protection Kit/

On MCC-M Go ISS N2 repress from Progress 444 (DC1) СрПК Section 2 (terminate)

Preventive maintenance of SM Passive Docking Assembly [АСП-О] (DC1 АСП) and Progress 444 [ACA] hatch sealing mechanisms

Photo/TV Treadmill 2 (T2) Activation and Checkout (ACO) Video Setup

T2 SSC Relocation for Alternative Power Chain Return

Setup Acoustic Monitor for T2 ACO

End battery charge and configure Glisser-M video hardware for v/recording during EVA ops

Progress 444 (DC1) Activation, Air Duct Removal

Countermeasures System (CMS) Treadmill 2 (T2) Activation and Checkout (ACO) [DEFERRED]

Acoustic Monitor Data Transfer and Stow [DEFERRED]

Photo/TV Treadmill 2 (T2) Activation and Checkout (ACO) Video Teardown [DEFERRED]

Dragon Rendezvous Operations Conference

DC1/Progress 444 Transfer Hatch Closure

On MCC Go DC1-СУ and СУ-Progress 444 hatch leak check

FGB (ГА) Vacuum Cleaning

Changeout of СО filter unit in Gas Analyzer ГА ГЛ2106

Visual Inspection of ПН28-120 Voltage Converter (behind SM panel 231А).

On MCC-M Go Moding СО gas analyzer (ГЛ2106) to OPERATION

Exercise Data Downlink via OCA

EVA Medical Kit Configuration

Monitoring shutter closure on SM windows 6, 8, 9, 12, 13 and 14. Note 12

USOS Window Shutter Close [PLANNED]

Dragon Crew Rendezvous Dock Activity [PLANNED]

Docking Dragon Approach Monitoring [PLANNED]

Dragon Monitoring Tools Teardown [PLANNED]

Node 2 to Dragon Pressurization and Leak Check [PLANNED]

ISS Experience Recording Start [PLANNED]

Node 2 to Dragon Final Pressurization and Vestibule prep for Ingress [PLANNED]

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.