NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 16 March, 2021 - Preparing to Relocate the Soyuz MS-17 .

In between ongoing investigations to further our understanding of how spaceflight impacts the human body, the Expedition 64 crew devoted time to brushing up on procedures to relocate the Soyuz MS-17 to another port on the International Space Station -- a reconfiguration maneuver that hasn't been done since August 2019.

Commander Sergey Ryzhikov and Flight Engineer Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, both of Roscosmos, as well as NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, reviewed the timeline and operations plan to accomplish the port relocation, which will free up the Rassvet port for the docking of Soyuz MS-18. That vehicle will carry three Expedition 65 crew members to the orbiting laboratory after launch April 9 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan: NASA's Mark Vande Hei and Roscosmos' Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov. Live coverage of the Soyuz flight around the space station may be seen beginning at 12:15 p.m. EDT Friday, March 19, on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

Later, Rubins joined fellow NASA astronaut Victor Glover in the Kibo laboratory module to field questions from students during a Senate Youth Forum event involving multiple members of Congress, allowing participants a glimpse of some of the cutting-edge research being performed around the clock in space.

Glover also teamed up with crewmates Michael Hopkins and Shannon Walker to work with Myotones, a study that observes how long-term exposure to a spaceflight environment influences the biochemical properties of muscles -- qualities like muscle tone, stiffness, and elasticity.

Soichi Noguchi of JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), meanwhile, worked to unfreeze samples as part of the Ribosome Profiling investigation. This experiment uses a state-of-the-art technique to decode gravity's role in gene expression, and will one day help scientists understand how space impacts age-related changes in astronauts.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

Combustion Integrated Rack (CIR) / Advanced Combustion via Microgravity Experiments (ACME): The crew performed the steps necessary to lubricate the quick disconnect (QD) for the gas chromatograph argon gas bottle. They also replaced the N2/O2 gas bottle at manifold 2 and installed an ethane fuel bottle at the manifold 4 location. This was performed in support of the Cool Flames Investigation with Gases (CFI-G) experiment. Cool diffusion flames were discovered during droplet combustion experiments aboard the ISS in 2012, and this initiated a rapidly growing field of combustion research. A cool flame is one that burns at about 600 degrees Celsius. A typical candle is about three-and-a-half times hotter, burning at around 1,400 degrees Celsius. Most internal combustion engines are designed using computer models that neglect cool flame chemistry, but ignition and flame propagation in engines depend on cool flame chemistry. Cool flame chemistry also has a significant impact on fuel octane and cetane numbers, whose understanding has large economic consequences.

Human Research Facility (HRF)-1 improved Payload Ethernet Hub Gateway (iPEHG) Install: Following the resolution of the coolant line interference with the iPEHG power cable last week, the crew continued the activities to replace the Payload Ethernet Hub Bridge (PEHB) with an iPEHG. HRF-1 provides an on-orbit laboratory that enables scientists conducting human life science research to evaluate the physiological, behavioral, and chemical changes induced by space flight. Research performed using HRF-1 provides data to help scientists understand how the human body adapts to long-duration spaceflight.

Myotones: The crew marked the location of the seven muscles, two tendons and one area of fascia studied in the investigation and took measurements with the Myotones device. The Myotones investigation observes the biochemical properties of muscles during long-term exposure to the spaceflight environment. Results from this investigation are expected to provide insight into principles of human resting muscle tone, which could lead to the development of new strategies for alternative treatments for rehabilitation both on Earth and for future space missions.

Ribosome Profiling: Tuesday was planned to be day-1 of the experiment, but issues were encountered with a cable connection. This was resolved, but the experiment will need to be replanned to a later date. Since life on Earth emerged about 4 billion years ago, living species have evolutionally adjusted to Earth's gravity. However, how cells utilize gravity for their gene expression has remained largely unknown. The Genome-wide Survey of Translational Control in Microgravity (Ribosome Profiling) investigation aims to provide insight into how gravity impacts gene expression, with a special focus on translation regulation utilizing a state-of-art technique called "ribosome profiling".

Systems

Soyuz Relocation Preparations: The 63S crew completed an On-board Training (OBT) in preparation for the upcoming 63S Soyuz port relocation. The training session covered undocking and docking procedures as well as a walkthrough of associated relocation milestones. Additionally, the 63S Soyuz performed a thruster test to verify flight readiness. The 63S crew will board their Soyuz and relocate the vehicle from the MRM1 port to the MRM2 port on Friday March 19th in order to allow for 64S Soyuz docking at the MRM1 port planned on April 9th.

Catalytic Reactor Remove & Replace (R&R) Preparations: In preparation for the Catalytic Reactor R&R planned for tomorrow, the crew removed portions of Treadmill 2 (T2) in Node 3 and installed Active Rack Isolation System (ARIS) pivot fittings to the Water Recovery System (WRS) Rack. This activity allows access to rotate WRS-1 Rack. T2 will not be available for exercise until after the Catalytic Reactor R&R is completed.

Ultrasound Eye Exam: Today the crew used an ultrasound device to perform an eye scan, one of several routine ultrasound eye exams during their stay on ISS. Eye exams are performed regularly onboard in order to monitor crewmember's eye health. Eyesight is one of many aspects of the human body affected by long-duration stays in a microgravity environment.

Completed Task List Activities:

HRF Veg Taste Test and Survey

PL Cntl Box SD Card Unit Removal and Stow

WHC Solid Waste Container [КТО] Replace

JEM Stowage Consolidation for SpX-22 Part 1 and Part 2

Today's Ground Activities:

Thermal Amine Scrubber Activation for 2-bed Operations

Weekly Lab MCA Zero Calibration

UTS Offload EDV Swap

T2 Deactivation

Thruster and LS Inh/Ena for 63S Thruster Test

Salsa SSC Service Pack Deploy (IN WORK)

Look Ahead Plan

Wednesday, March 17 (GMT 076)

Payloads:

EVA HECA Install

Today's Planned Activities:

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Drain

Micropurification Unit (БМП) Absorption Cartridge Ф1 Regeneration (Termination)

Micropurification Unit (БМП) Absorption Cartridge Ф2 Regeneration (Initiation)

WOOV8 R&R Big Picture Words reading

Station Support Computer (SSC) 6 Shell Swap

КСПЭ (COSS) Camcorder Preparation and Setup in the SM for the OBT Video Downlink in MPEG2. Note 10

Myotones Measurements

Soyuz 747 (63S) Relocation OBT

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Water Recovery System (WRS) Sample Analysis

Ribosome Profiling Medium Exchange Part1 and Part 2 (DEFERRED)

Combustion Integrated Rack GC Argon Bottle Replace

Power Off Camcorder and [TBC] Television Subsystem. Close Applications

T2 System Shutdown

T2 SSC Relocate

USB Flash Drive to be removed from ICF

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in High Definition (HD) - JEM

Human Research Facility (HRF) Rack 1 PEHG Install 2

URISYS Hardware Setup

[АСУ] Activation in Soyuz 747 (63S) Prior to Relocation

Soyuz 747 (63S) СУДН Test Prior to Relocation

In-flight Maintenance (IFM) Pivot Fitting Scavenge

In-flight Maintenance (IFM) Treadmill 2 and Water Recovery System 1 Rack Prep

Micro-16 SABL USB Drive Install

Hardware Setup for БПИ НЧ Ops

In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Urine Transfer System (UTS) Removal and Install

VZAIMODEYSTVIYE-2. Experiment Ops

Health Maintenance System (HMS) - OCT2 Exam

Waste & Hygeine Compartment (WHC) Water Container (ЕДВ) Remove and Replace

Urine Transfer System Offload EDV Swap

