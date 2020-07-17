NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 16 July, 2020 - Spacewalk Completed.

NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy and Robert Behnken concluded their spacewalk at 1:10 p.m. EDT, after six hours.

The two NASA astronauts completed all the work to replace batteries that provide power for the station's solar arrays on the starboard truss of the complex. The new batteries provide an improved and more efficient power capacity for operations.

The spacewalkers removed six aging nickel-hydrogen batteries for the second of two power channels for the starboard 6 (S6) truss, installed three new lithium-ion batteries, and installed the three associated adapter plates that are used to complete the power circuit to the new batteries. Mission control reports that all three new batteries are working.

The work nearly completes a 3.5-year effort to upgrade the International Space Station's power system. At completion, 24 new lithium-ion batteries and adapter plates will replace 48 aging nickel-hydrogen batteries. In April 2019, one of the newly installed lithium-ion batteries on the near port truss blew a fuse, so two nickel-hydrogen batteries were re-installed to take its place. A new replacement lithium-ion battery arrived to the space station in January 2020 aboard the SpaceX Dragon on its 19th commercial resupply services mission and is stowed on the station's truss until it can be installed during a future spacewalk later this year.

Behnken and Cassidy are scheduled to conduct one more spacewalk Tuesday, July 21, during which they will remove two lifting fixtures used for ground processing of the station's solar arrays prior to their launch. They'll also begin preparing the Tranquility module for the installation of a commercial airlock provided by NanoRacks and scheduled to arrive on a SpaceX cargo flight later this year. The airlock will be used to deploy commercial and government-sponsored experiments into space.

This was the ninth spacewalk for each astronaut. Behnken has now spent a total of 55 hours and 41 minutes spacewalking. Cassidy now has spent a total of 49 hours and 22 minutes spacewalking.

Space station crew members have conducted 230 spacewalks in support of assembly and maintenance of the orbiting laboratory. Spacewalkers have now spent a total of 60 days, 6 hours, and 34 minutes working outside the station.

On-Orbit Status Report

Systems

USOS Extravehicular Activity (EVA) #67/S6 Battery EVA #3: Bob Behnken (EV1) and Chris Cassidy (EV2) performed a 6 hour EVA that completed the following tasks in support of the S6 Channel 3B battery transition from nickel hydrogen to lithium-ion batteries:

S3 Boom Install

NiH2 Battery 1 from S6 Integrated Equipment Assembly (IEA) to External Pallet (EP)

Li-Ion Battery F from EP to S6 IEA Slot 1

NiH2 Battery 2 from S6 IEA to EP / Adapter Plate F from EP to S6 IEA Slot 2

NiH2 Battery 3 from S6 IEA Slot 3 to Adapter Plate F in Slot 2

Li-Ion Battery E from EP to S6 IEA Slot 3

NiH2 Battery 4 from S6 IEA to EP / Adapter Plate E from EP to S6 IEA Slot 4

NiH2 Battery 6 from S6 IEA slot 6 to Adapter Plate E

Li-Ion Battery C from EP to S6 IEA Slot 6

NiH2 Battery 5 from S6 IEA to EP (get ahead)

Adapter Plate C from EP to S6 IEA Slot 5 (get ahead)

The ground team was able to successfully checkout all 3 newly installed lithion-ion batteries. As a result of the getahead tasks the EV crew completed, ground teams can begin to power up the 3B Channel.

Completed Task List Activities:

None

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Ground Support for EVA #67

Look Ahead Plan

Friday, 7/17 (GMT 199)

Payloads:

Food Physiology Brief (NASA)

Systems:

Post-EVA PHS Exams

EMU Water Recharge

EVA Procedure Review/Debrief Conference

Recycle Tank Drain/Fill

UPA Brine Filter Gather/R&R

Saturday, 7/18 (GMT 200)

Payloads:

Off Duty Day

Systems:

USOS Shutter Close

EVA Camera Port 3 Bag Prep

EVA METOX Ops

Sunday, 7/19 (GMT 201)

Payloads:

No Payload Activities

Systems:

EVA Procedure Review/Conference

RELL RITS Install

EVA Tool Config

EVA Cuff C/L Print

(EVA) Kapton Tape Scraper (KaTS) Build

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

NEUROIMMUNITET. Saliva sample collection. Pamyat (Memory) test. Photography. Data Transfer

USOS Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Communication Configuration/Deconfiguration

ISS HAM Radio Power Down in Columbus

EVA COTS UHF Communication Unit (CUCU) Verify off

ISS HAM Radio Power Down in Service Module

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) In-Suit Light Exercise (ISLE) Preparation

Regeneration of Micropurification unit (БМП) Ф1 and Ф1 cartridge

Checking cover closure on SM windows 6, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Purge

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) In-Suit Light Exercise (ISLE) Prebreathe

Weekly changeout of RS video recording equipment

Crewlock Depress

Filling (degassing) ЕДВ [КОВ] for Elektron or ЕДВ-[СВ]

Crewlock Post Depress

Crewlock Egress

SSRMS EVA Setup

S3 Boom Install

EVA Worksite Preparation

Move Battery 1 to EP Z

SSRMS EVA Support

Move Battery F to Slot 1

Move Battery 2 to EP F / AP F to Slot 2

БД-2 Semi-Annual Maintenance

Move Battery 3 to AP F Slot 2

Move Battery E to Slot 3

Move Battery 4 to EP E/ AP E to Slot 4

Move Battery 6 to AP E Slot 4

Nikon camera sync with station time

Move Battery C to Slot 6

EVA Crew Lock Ingress

EVA Glove Photo Setup

Crewlock Pre Repress

Crewlock Repress

Extra Vehicular Activity (EVA) Post-EVA Activities

EVA Glove Photo Downlink

Photo/TV Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Camera Disassembly

Photo/TV Extravehicular Activity (EVA) GoPro Downlink

