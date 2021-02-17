NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 16 February, 2021 - Astrobee Autonomous Robots.

Today: Payloads - Three-dimensional Microbial Mapping of ISS Environment (3DMM): The crew performed surface collections in PMM and the Airlock.

Surfaces in the ISS contain microbes and associated biomolecules excreted by these microorganisms. 3DMM uses DNA sequencing and other analyses to construct a 3D map of bacteria and bacterial products throughout the Station. The team also plans to characterize how these microbes respond at a molecular level to specific stress conditions, including altered gravity and atmospheric composition.

Asian Herb in Space: The crew set the plant chamber under the GLA lights and watered the seeds. Microgravity affects the growth of plants and understanding the nature of these changes is important for future missions that will rely on plants for food. Asian Herb in Space studies fast-growing plants used for traditional medicine and flavoring food, examining differences in their aroma that may result from microgravity-related cellular changes. This investigation benefits future plant growth efforts in space, and provides new information on the formation of aroma compounds in common herbs.

Astrobee: The crew had a conference with the Payload Developer prior to the start of Soundsee operations. Astrobee is made up of three free-flying, cube-shaped robots which are designed to help scientists and engineers develop and test technologies for use in microgravity to assist astronauts with routine chores and give ground controllers additional eyes and ears on the space station. The autonomous robots, powered by fans and vision-based navigation, perform crew monitoring, sampling, logistics management, and accommodate up to three investigations.

Confined Combustion: The crew installed the Confined Combustion hardware in the MSG then conducted a flame test on one sample. Confined Combustion examines the behavior of flame as it spreads in differently-shaped confined spaces in microgravity. Flame spread observations are translated into mathematical models for use in understanding the results and applying them to areas with different shapes.

WetLab-2 One-Step Gene Sampling Tool: The crew set up hardware for Wet Lab-2 One-Step Gene Sampler Operations then performed mRNA expression analysis on a radish harvested from Plant Habitat. One-Step Gene Sampling Tool to Improve the ISS Bioanalytical Facility (One-Step Gene Sampling Tool) tests a technology that collects ribonucleic acid (RNA) directly from tissue. It enables faster genetic analysis of multiple samples without the need to destroy the specimen, as traditional technology requires. These brief and repeatable screening experiments can help researchers make more informed decisions regarding when to terminate plant or animal growth investigations and extract the full genetic library.

SoundSee: The crew installed SoundSee onto an Astrobee Free-Flyer, then performed checkout of SoundSee. The crew was able to perform two out of the 4 recordings planned. Investigation of Deep Audio Analytics on the International Space Station (SoundSee Mission) tests monitoring of the acoustic environment using an audio sensor on Astrobee, a mobile robotic platform aboard the space station. Microphones collect acoustic information, and the Astrobee determines the sensor's position. The system can detect anomalies in the sound of components inside a machine, providing autonomous monitoring of the health of infrastructure such as life support and exercise equipment.

Systems

Cygnus Robotic on Board Trainer (RoBOT): FE-10 and FE-12 set up the RoBOT and completed a proficiency training session.

Food Consolidation: The crew used Stow Track to consolidate food stowage. This will open up available space on the ISS.

Urine Processing Assembly (UPA) Recycle Tank: The crew R&Rd the UPA recycle tank as part of nominal scheduled maintenance. The vent adapters were R&Rd as well.

Centerline Berthing Camera System (CBCS): The crew deployed and checked out the CBCS at Node 1 Nadir to support future Common Berthing Mechanism (CBM) mating operations.

Completed Task List Activities:

ARED spreadsheet recording

Astrobee OBT review

Dragon Crew-1 debrief

WHC urine hydraulic components R&R

JAXA EPO audit

JAXA UN video

Vascular Echo ultrasound

Wanted poster Hunch tape dispenser

PWD circuit breaker reset

WHC KTO replace

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Payloads ops support

Cygnus OBT RoBOT support

CBCS install/checkout support

C2V2 activation

Look Ahead Plan

Wednesday, February 17 (GMT 048)

Payloads:

Antimicrobial Coatings Touch, Combustion Integrated Rack Manifold #2 & #4 Bottle Replacement, ISS Experience Solid State Drive Changeout, Plant Water Management-Soil Prime and Operations, Standard Measures Post-sleep Questionnaire, Vascular Echo 13-Hour Blood Pressure Monitoring Initialization Alternate

Systems:

OBT Cygnus offset grapple

EVA REBA powered hardware checkout

EVA HD EMU camera assembly install

OBT Cygnus RoBOT self study

Thursday, February 18 (GMT 049)

Payloads:

AstroRad Vest Survey 2, Confined Combustion Test Operations, ISS Experience EVA Z-Cam Checkout, Plant Water Management Battery Exchange, Standard Measures Pre-sleep Questionnaire, Vascular Echo 13-Hour Blood Pressure Monitoring Conclude Alternate

Systems:

EVA Z-cam checkout

EVA EMU resize

Cygnus cargo transfer review

Friday, February 19 (GMT 050)

Payloads:

3DMM Node 3 Sample Collection, Antimicrobial Coatings Touch, Airborne Particulate Monitor Status Check, DOSIS Main Box LED Check, Food Acceptability Survey, ISS Experience Recording, Packed Bed Reactor Experiment Historical Documentation Photos, SAMS CU HD Swap Load, Standard Measures Post-sleep Questionnaire, Time experiment science

Systems:

Cygnus RoBOT OBT

Microbial monitoring sample collect

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Three Dimensional Microbial Monitoring (3DMM) PMM Sample Collection

Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Water Recovery System (WRS) Sample Analysis

USB Flash Drive to be plugged into EICL

Capillary Structures Hardware Consolidate

Countermeasures System (CMS) Treadmill 2 (T2) Exercise Session

XF305 Camcorder Setup

Asian Herb Set Up

Solidification Using Baffles in Sealed Ampoules Hardware Stow

Cell Biology Experiment Facility Left (CBEF-L) Plant Exp Unit Detachment

Columbus Cabin photo audit

3DMM MELFI Sample Insertion

Columbus Starboard EndCone photo audit

Astrobee Dock Power Cycle

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Urine Processor Assembly (UPA) Brine Filter Changeout

Astrobee PREP

Robotic Workstation (RWS) Setup

USB Flash Drive to be removed from EICL and inserted in ICF

On-board Training (OBT) Cygnus Robotics Onboard Trainer (ROBoT) Session 1

Wet Lab-2 One-Step Gene Sampler MELFI Sample Retrieve

Wet Lab-2 One-Step Gene Sampler Hardware Setup

Confined Combustion Hardware Setup

Wet Lab-2 One-Step Gene Sampler MELFI Sample Retrieve

Wet Lab-2 One-Step Gene Sampler Sample Process

Preparing and installing thermostat «KASKAD» at the experiment location; connecting to onboard power

Vacuuming behind panels 405 and 406 in MRM1

Robotics Work Station (RWS) Display and Control Panel (DCP) Checkout

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Sample Data Record

Vestibule Outfitting Kit Equipment Gather

Wet Lab-2 One Step Gene Sampler MELFI Sample Insertion into a Box Module

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Drain

Wet Lab-2 One-Step Gene Sampler SSC Cleanup [Deferred]

VZAIMODEISTVIE-2. Experiment run

Food Consolidation

Confined Combustion Test Operations

Countermeasures System (CMS) Treadmill 2 System (T2) Monthly Inspection

Recycle Tank Remove and Replace

Wet Lab-2 One-Step Gene Sampler Closeout [Deferred]

Astrobee Crew Conference

Astrobee Stowage Clear

Cygnus Centerline Berthing Camera System (CBCS) and Vestibule Closeout Equipment Gather

SOUNDSEE Installation and Checkout

ISS HAM Radio Power Down in Service Module

ISS HAM Kenwood Radio Power Down in Columbus

N1 Nadir Hatch to Unlatch Hardstop

Health Maintenance System (HMS) OCT2 Setup

Max Cycle Ergometer w/ Vibration Isolation & Stabilization (CEVIS) Portable PFS Partial Set Up

Astrobee Stowage Clear

Centerline Berthing Camera System (CBCS) Installation and Checkout

Dragon PCS Swap

Urine Transfer System Offload EDV Swap [Deferred]

Health Maintenance System (HMS) OCT2 Prep

Plant Water Management Battery Exchange

Metal Oxide (METOX) Regeneration Initiation

Health Maintenance System (HMS) - OCT2 Exam - Operator

Health Maintenance System (HMS) OCT2 Exam - Subject

USOS Window Shutter Close

Three Dimensional Microbial Monitoring (3DMM) Airlock Sample Collection

Health Maintenance System (HMS) OCT2 Prep

Health Maintenance System (HMS) - OCT2 Exam - Operator

Health Maintenance System (HMS) OCT2 Exam - Subject

Recycle Tank Fill Part 3 [Deferred]

Spectrum Relocation

3DMM MELFI Sample Insertion

Health Maintenance System (HMS) OCT2 Stow

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.