©MASA
NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 16 February, 2021 - Astrobee Autonomous Robots.
Today: Payloads - Three-dimensional Microbial Mapping of ISS Environment (3DMM): The crew performed surface collections in PMM and the Airlock.
Surfaces in the ISS contain microbes and associated biomolecules excreted by these microorganisms. 3DMM uses DNA sequencing and other analyses to construct a 3D map of bacteria and bacterial products throughout the Station. The team also plans to characterize how these microbes respond at a molecular level to specific stress conditions, including altered gravity and atmospheric composition.
Asian Herb in Space: The crew set the plant chamber under the GLA lights and watered the seeds. Microgravity affects the growth of plants and understanding the nature of these changes is important for future missions that will rely on plants for food. Asian Herb in Space studies fast-growing plants used for traditional medicine and flavoring food, examining differences in their aroma that may result from microgravity-related cellular changes. This investigation benefits future plant growth efforts in space, and provides new information on the formation of aroma compounds in common herbs.
Astrobee: The crew had a conference with the Payload Developer prior to the start of Soundsee operations. Astrobee is made up of three free-flying, cube-shaped robots which are designed to help scientists and engineers develop and test technologies for use in microgravity to assist astronauts with routine chores and give ground controllers additional eyes and ears on the space station. The autonomous robots, powered by fans and vision-based navigation, perform crew monitoring, sampling, logistics management, and accommodate up to three investigations.
Confined Combustion: The crew installed the Confined Combustion hardware in the MSG then conducted a flame test on one sample. Confined Combustion examines the behavior of flame as it spreads in differently-shaped confined spaces in microgravity. Flame spread observations are translated into mathematical models for use in understanding the results and applying them to areas with different shapes.
WetLab-2 One-Step Gene Sampling Tool: The crew set up hardware for Wet Lab-2 One-Step Gene Sampler Operations then performed mRNA expression analysis on a radish harvested from Plant Habitat. One-Step Gene Sampling Tool to Improve the ISS Bioanalytical Facility (One-Step Gene Sampling Tool) tests a technology that collects ribonucleic acid (RNA) directly from tissue. It enables faster genetic analysis of multiple samples without the need to destroy the specimen, as traditional technology requires. These brief and repeatable screening experiments can help researchers make more informed decisions regarding when to terminate plant or animal growth investigations and extract the full genetic library.
SoundSee: The crew installed SoundSee onto an Astrobee Free-Flyer, then performed checkout of SoundSee. The crew was able to perform two out of the 4 recordings planned. Investigation of Deep Audio Analytics on the International Space Station (SoundSee Mission) tests monitoring of the acoustic environment using an audio sensor on Astrobee, a mobile robotic platform aboard the space station. Microphones collect acoustic information, and the Astrobee determines the sensor's position. The system can detect anomalies in the sound of components inside a machine, providing autonomous monitoring of the health of infrastructure such as life support and exercise equipment.
Systems
Cygnus Robotic on Board Trainer (RoBOT): FE-10 and FE-12 set up the RoBOT and completed a proficiency training session.
Food Consolidation: The crew used Stow Track to consolidate food stowage. This will open up available space on the ISS.
Urine Processing Assembly (UPA) Recycle Tank: The crew R&Rd the UPA recycle tank as part of nominal scheduled maintenance. The vent adapters were R&Rd as well.
Centerline Berthing Camera System (CBCS): The crew deployed and checked out the CBCS at Node 1 Nadir to support future Common Berthing Mechanism (CBM) mating operations.
Completed Task List Activities:
ARED spreadsheet recording
Astrobee OBT review
Dragon Crew-1 debrief
WHC urine hydraulic components R&R
JAXA EPO audit
JAXA UN video
Vascular Echo ultrasound
Wanted poster Hunch tape dispenser
PWD circuit breaker reset
WHC KTO replace
Today's Ground Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
Payloads ops support
Cygnus OBT RoBOT support
CBCS install/checkout support
C2V2 activation
Look Ahead Plan
Wednesday, February 17 (GMT 048)
Payloads:
Antimicrobial Coatings Touch, Combustion Integrated Rack Manifold #2 & #4 Bottle Replacement, ISS Experience Solid State Drive Changeout, Plant Water Management-Soil Prime and Operations, Standard Measures Post-sleep Questionnaire, Vascular Echo 13-Hour Blood Pressure Monitoring Initialization Alternate
Systems:
OBT Cygnus offset grapple
EVA REBA powered hardware checkout
EVA HD EMU camera assembly install
OBT Cygnus RoBOT self study
Thursday, February 18 (GMT 049)
Payloads:
AstroRad Vest Survey 2, Confined Combustion Test Operations, ISS Experience EVA Z-Cam Checkout, Plant Water Management Battery Exchange, Standard Measures Pre-sleep Questionnaire, Vascular Echo 13-Hour Blood Pressure Monitoring Conclude Alternate
Systems:
EVA Z-cam checkout
EVA EMU resize
Cygnus cargo transfer review
Friday, February 19 (GMT 050)
Payloads:
3DMM Node 3 Sample Collection, Antimicrobial Coatings Touch, Airborne Particulate Monitor Status Check, DOSIS Main Box LED Check, Food Acceptability Survey, ISS Experience Recording, Packed Bed Reactor Experiment Historical Documentation Photos, SAMS CU HD Swap Load, Standard Measures Post-sleep Questionnaire, Time experiment science
Systems:
Cygnus RoBOT OBT
Microbial monitoring sample collect
Today's Planned Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
Three Dimensional Microbial Monitoring (3DMM) PMM Sample Collection
Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Water Recovery System (WRS) Sample Analysis
USB Flash Drive to be plugged into EICL
Capillary Structures Hardware Consolidate
Countermeasures System (CMS) Treadmill 2 (T2) Exercise Session
XF305 Camcorder Setup
Asian Herb Set Up
Solidification Using Baffles in Sealed Ampoules Hardware Stow
Cell Biology Experiment Facility Left (CBEF-L) Plant Exp Unit Detachment
Columbus Cabin photo audit
3DMM MELFI Sample Insertion
Columbus Starboard EndCone photo audit
Astrobee Dock Power Cycle
Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Urine Processor Assembly (UPA) Brine Filter Changeout
Astrobee PREP
Robotic Workstation (RWS) Setup
USB Flash Drive to be removed from EICL and inserted in ICF
On-board Training (OBT) Cygnus Robotics Onboard Trainer (ROBoT) Session 1
Wet Lab-2 One-Step Gene Sampler MELFI Sample Retrieve
Wet Lab-2 One-Step Gene Sampler Hardware Setup
Confined Combustion Hardware Setup
Wet Lab-2 One-Step Gene Sampler MELFI Sample Retrieve
Wet Lab-2 One-Step Gene Sampler Sample Process
Preparing and installing thermostat «KASKAD» at the experiment location; connecting to onboard power
Vacuuming behind panels 405 and 406 in MRM1
Robotics Work Station (RWS) Display and Control Panel (DCP) Checkout
Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Sample Data Record
Vestibule Outfitting Kit Equipment Gather
Wet Lab-2 One Step Gene Sampler MELFI Sample Insertion into a Box Module
Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Drain
Wet Lab-2 One-Step Gene Sampler SSC Cleanup [Deferred]
VZAIMODEISTVIE-2. Experiment run
Food Consolidation
Confined Combustion Test Operations
Countermeasures System (CMS) Treadmill 2 System (T2) Monthly Inspection
Recycle Tank Remove and Replace
Wet Lab-2 One-Step Gene Sampler Closeout [Deferred]
Astrobee Crew Conference
Astrobee Stowage Clear
Cygnus Centerline Berthing Camera System (CBCS) and Vestibule Closeout Equipment Gather
SOUNDSEE Installation and Checkout
ISS HAM Radio Power Down in Service Module
ISS HAM Kenwood Radio Power Down in Columbus
N1 Nadir Hatch to Unlatch Hardstop
Health Maintenance System (HMS) OCT2 Setup
Max Cycle Ergometer w/ Vibration Isolation & Stabilization (CEVIS) Portable PFS Partial Set Up
Astrobee Stowage Clear
Centerline Berthing Camera System (CBCS) Installation and Checkout
Dragon PCS Swap
Urine Transfer System Offload EDV Swap [Deferred]
Health Maintenance System (HMS) OCT2 Prep
Plant Water Management Battery Exchange
Metal Oxide (METOX) Regeneration Initiation
Health Maintenance System (HMS) - OCT2 Exam - Operator
Health Maintenance System (HMS) OCT2 Exam - Subject
USOS Window Shutter Close
Three Dimensional Microbial Monitoring (3DMM) Airlock Sample Collection
Health Maintenance System (HMS) OCT2 Prep
Health Maintenance System (HMS) - OCT2 Exam - Operator
Health Maintenance System (HMS) OCT2 Exam - Subject
Recycle Tank Fill Part 3 [Deferred]
Spectrum Relocation
3DMM MELFI Sample Insertion
Health Maintenance System (HMS) OCT2 Stow
Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.
Calendar
Recent Articles
Masthead
Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com
Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter