NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 16 April, 2020 - Three Crew Members Leave Today

NASA Flight Engineers Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir flank Expedition 62 Commander Oleg Skripochka of Roscosmos for a portrait in the weightless environment of the International Space Station. Credit: NASA.

The Soyuz spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station at 9:53 p.m. EDT, carrying three people back to Earth. NASA Television will air live coverage beginning at 12 a.m. Friday, April 17, for the deorbit burn at 12:22 a.m. and the spacecraft's parachute-assisted landing.

NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir and Oleg Skripochka are expected to land in their Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft at 1:16 a.m. on the steppe of Kazakhstan southeast of the remote town of Dzhezkazgan (11:16 a.m. Kazakhstan time).

Among the research experiments to which the Expedition 62 crew contributed during their mission was the Droplet Formation Study, which evaluates water droplet formation, water flow and, indirectly, the perceived pressure of current shower head technology as compared to the industry-standard use of jet nozzles. The study examines droplet size and speed and how they affect the feeling of increased pressure for the end user. Another experiment to which the crew contributed was Mochii, a miniature scanning electron microscope used to conduct real-time, on-site imaging and composition measurements of particles. Analysis of small and microscopic particles is a critical need for human space exploration beyond low-Earth orbit when samples cannot be returned to Earth immediately for analysis.

On-Orbit Status Report

Functional Immune: The crew gathered blood samples in support of the Functional Immune investigation. The Functional Immune Alterations, Latent Herpesvirus Reactivation, Physiological Stress and Clinical Incidence Onboard the International Space Station (Functional Immune) investigation analyzes blood and saliva samples to determine the changes taking place in crew members' immune systems during flight.

ISS Experience: The crew set up the appropriate ISS Experience hardware and captured their preparation for the 61-Soyuz crew departure. The ISS Experience creates a virtual reality film documenting daily life aboard the ISS. The 8 to 10 minute videos created from footage taken during the six-month investigation cover different aspects of crew life, execution of science aboard the station, and the international partnerships involved. The ISS Experience uses a Z-CAM V1 Pro Cinematic Virtual Reality (VR) 360-degree camera with nine 190° fisheye lenses.

JEM AirLock (JEMAL): In preparation for the next investigation to use the JEMAL, the crew extended the slide table, removed the JEM ORU Transfer Interface (JOTI) hardware (which was used by a previous investigation), retracted the slide table and closed the airlock. The JEM airlock allows hardware to be passed from the pressurized volume in the ISS to the unpressurized Exposed Facility area, where the hardware can then be manipulated robotically.

Systems

61S Crew Return Preparation: ISS crew prepared for the 61S return by completing the final touches on packing the Soyuz spacecraft for departure. Later today, Oleg Skripochka, Jessica Meir and Drew Morgan will return to Earth Thursday night/Friday morning on 61S. Undocking is scheduled for 8:53 pm CT Thursday evening with the landing in Kazakhstan scheduled early Friday morning at 12:17 am CT.

Completed Task List Activities:

IPAD-T/S-1002

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Payload Support Operations

61S Undock Preparation (Shutter closure)

Look Ahead Plan

Friday, 4/17 (GMT 108) - Crew Day Off

Payloads:

No utilization items

Systems:

No systems activities

Saturday, 4/18 (GMT 109)

Payloads:

Food Physiology

ISS Experience stow

Veggie PONDS

Systems:

USOS Window Shutter Close

Sunday, 4/19 (GMT 110)

Payloads:

No utilization items

Systems:

Ku-band Cable Swap

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

iPad Troubleshooting 1002

R PAO event report preparation

ECON-M. Observations and photo (Task List)

HRF Generic Saliva & Urine Collection

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Retrieval And Insertion Operations

HRF Generic Saliva & Urine Collection Stow

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Insertion

HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Setup And Frozen And Ambient Blood Collection Subject

HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Frozen and Ambient Blood Collection Operator

HRF Generic Ambient Blood Collection

HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Frozen Blood Collection Configuration

Soyuz 744 time critical stowage. Stowage of equipment to be returned to Earth

HRF Generic Ambient Blood Collection Pack And Handover

HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Frozen Blood Collection Spin Conclude

Soyuz 745 Transfers and IMS Ops

CASKAD. Disconnecting БОП and БКУ from Cascad thermostat. Thermostat deactivation

HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Frozen Blood Collection Conclude And Stow

ISS HAM Radio Power Down in Service Module & Columbus

CASKAD. Transfer and stow БОП kit in Soyuz [СА] for return

Food Physiology MELFI Sample Retrieval

Food Physiology Fecal Sample Processing

BIOPLENKA. MICROVIR. Transfer to Soyuz

CASKAD. Remove and stow Cascad thermostat and Cables kit

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

ISS Experience Node 1 Setup

Vacuum Cleaning of Dust collectors ПC1, ПС2 filter cartridges in FGB (panels 203, 403)

Food Physiology MELFI Sample Insertion 3

Food Physiology MELFI Sample Insertion and Retrieval

Food Physiology (FPH). MELFI sample insertion and retrieval

Food Physiology Fecal Portable Glovebag Hardware Replenish

ISS Experience Recording Preparation

Food Physiology Fecal Sample Processing

ISS Experience Microphone Don & Doff

ISS Experience Social Moments Recording

Crew time for ISS Orientation

ISS Experience Record Conclude

Food Physiology MELFI Sample Insertion 2

Soyuz 744 Stowage Completion Report (S-band)

Food Physiology Fecal Sample Processing Hardware And Portable Glovebag Stow

Photography of the external surface of Soyuz 744 СА-БО hatch cover

Actiwatch Plus Watch Doff

USOS Window Shutter Close

ТПК 61S - СА hatch cover photo downlink

Internal Audio Subsystem (IAS) Crew Quarter (CQ) Audio Cable Configuration

Comm Config for Soyuz 744 Undocking and Descent

JEM Airlock Slide Table (ST) Extension to JPM Side

Comm check with Soyuz 744 in RSA2-S/G2

Relocating Emergency Hardware from SM Aft

ТПК 61S activation

JEM ORU Transfer I/F Removal

Setup and activation of КСПЭ equipment in SM for Transit Hatch Closure MPEG2 TV coverage via Ku-band

Relocation and installation of Unit II No.8 in Soyuz 745 (MRM2)

Checking cover closure on SM windows 6, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14. Note 11

JEM Airlock Slide Table (ST) Retraction from JPM Side

Closing of transitive hatches Soyuz - SM Aft

ISS Experience Hardware Relocate

Turn off camcorder, TV system monitoring equipment, close applications

ТПК 61S - SM hatch closing leak check

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.