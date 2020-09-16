NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 15 September, 2020.

The Expedition 63 crew tended to a variety of science hardware Tuesday servicing the gear and updating software that operates the advanced research devices.

Fitness tests and ongoing lab maintenance rounded out the schedule aboard the International Space Station.

A trio of science facilities supporting physics and biology investigations received hands-on attention throughout the day. Commander Chris Cassidy first connected a laptop computer to the Electrostatic Levitation Furnace (ELF) and updated the software that runs the extreme temperature research device.

The veteran NASA astronaut also set up the Confocal Space Microscope, which observes cellular and tissue functions using fluorescence and spatial filtering techniques. Cassidy then replaced filters inside the Life Science Glovebox (LSG) which enables two crew members to conduct biology and technology research at the same time.

The ELF, among numerous other research facilities, is housed inside the Columbus lab module from the European Space Agency (ESA). The specialized confocal and wide-field microscope and the LSG reside in JAXA's (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) Kibo lab module. Columbus has been attached to the station since February 2008, while the three-part Kibo was installed over a period between March and July 2008.

Today was cosmonaut Ivan Vagner's turn to take a fitness test on the Zvezda service module's treadmill. The once-a-month physical evaluation sends data down to researchers collected from sensors attached to a crew member during the 90-minute exercise. Vagner also studied ways cosmonauts might pilot spacecraft and robots on future planetary missions.

Cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin deactivated gear that observed Earth's nighttime atmosphere in near-ultraviolet wavelengths. The three-time station resident then spent the rest of the day inspecting Russian life support gear.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

ELF (Electro-static Levitation Furnace): The crew configured cables to allow ground teams to initiate a software updates to the ELF Z-book. ELF is an experimental facility designed to levitate, melt and solidify materials by containerless processing techniques using the electrostatic levitation method. With this facility thermophysical properties of high temperature melts can be measured and solidification from deeply undercooled melts can be achieved.

LSG (Life Sciences Glovebox): The crew performed the LSG Rear-Wall Filter Exchange and also prepared the LSG laptop for software updates. LSG is a sealed work area that accommodates life science and technology investigations in a "workbench" type environment. Due to its larger size design, two crew members can work in the LSG simultaneously.

Confocal Space Microscopy: The crew completed the microscope cell chamber holder install and performed the remaining installation steps for the Confocal Space Microscope setup in the JEM. The Confocal Space Microscope (Confocal Microscope) is a JAXA facility that provides fluorescence images of biological samples aboard the International Space Station. Confocal microscopy uses spatial filtering techniques to eliminate out-of-focus light or glare in specimens whose thickness exceeds the immediate plane of focus. With the Confocal Microscope data can be obtained on the fundamental nature of cellular and tissue structure and functions in real-time.

MSG (Microgravity Science Glovebox): The crew prepared the MSG laptop for software updates. The Microgravity Science Glovebox (MSG) is a rack-level payload facility located in the U.S. Laboratory module on the ISS. MSG provides resources such as power, data, video, heat rejection, vacuum, nitrogen and containment for investigations. The facility is well suited for handling hazardous materials when crew are present. MSG is capable of accommodating both physical science and biological research payloads.

Systems

Robotics External Leak Locator (RELL): Today, robotic ground controllers (ROBO) activated the Mobile Servicing System (MSS) Special Purpose Dexterous Manipulator (SPDM) and are currently in the process of performing a RELL scan of the Radiator Beam Valve Modules (RBVM) of the S1 truss Heat Rejection System (HRS). The RELL is a mass spectrometer "sniffer" that will assist with the investigation into possible External Active Thermal Control System (EATCS) anhydrous ammonia (NH3) leaks. The EATCS coolant loops cool external electrical systems as well as transport heat away from internal water-cooling systems that are required keep critical ISS avionics from overheating.

Completed Task List Activities:

EXPRESS 11 Locker Relocate

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

S1 RBVM RELL Scans

Look Ahead Plan

Wednesday, 9/16 (GMT 260)

Payloads:

MUSES Server vent clean (NASA)

Systems:

Crew Quarters 9V Battery R&R

EHS Acoustic Monitor Setup

CMS T2 SD Card Operations

Thursday, 9/17 (GMT 261)

Payloads:

FIR-ACE-Ellipsoid reconfig (NASA)

GIS-6 Mini PCR checkout (NASA)

EPM ESEM Exchange (ESA)

Systems:

Recycle Tank Drain

JPM Cabin Smoke Detector Cleaning

UTS Offload & EDV Swap

Recycle Tank Fill

EHS Acoustic Monitor Setup for Static Measurements

Friday, 9/18 (GMT 262)

Payloads:

Astrobee ops (NASA)

PBRE Hardware stow (NASA)

Systems:

T2 Monthly Inspection

JEM CGSE Lower CO2 Gas Supply Stop

Acoustic Monitor Data Transfer and Stow

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Auxiliary Computer System [ВКС] laptops anti-virus scan verification and report

ТБУ (Universal Bioengineering Thermostat). Checking ТБУ-В No.07 thermostat temperature and verifying that area near ТБУ-В inlet/outlet vents is unobstructed

LSG work volume deploy

UF-ATMOSFERA.

Electrostatic Levitation Furnace (ELF) SW upload [aborted]

TV conference with the Roscosmos TV show

Microgravity Science Glovebox LLC update

PILOT-T

Checking [МВ] pressure gauge connection to [ККТ] vestibule pressure control valve and adapters.

Microscope holder install for JEM microscope setup 2

EXPRESS 7 locker relocate

LSG rear-wall filter exchange

LSG work volume stow

Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) manual fill

LSG LLC software update preparation

MELFI ice brick gather

Checking absorber П-16 №02.16-92-01-09 (00074611R, ФГБ1ПГО_2_221_1) for plugs. Inspect and photograph plugs. Downlink photo via OCA.

Inventory audit of maintenance and repair equipment

LSG LLC software update

MATRYOSHKA-R. Synchronization of clocks on Tritel PL interface and detector units

Recycle Tank Drain to EDV Init

VZAIMODEISTVIYE-2.

Terminating recycle tank drain

