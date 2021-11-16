NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 15 November, 2021 - Orbital Debris Shelter-In-Place

©NASA
The seven-member Expedition 66 crew. (Nov. 8, 2021)
Orbital Debris Shelter-In-Place: The ISS team has been notified of a satellite breakup that may create sufficient debris to pose a conjunction threat to the ISS.
As part of the nominal procedure for ISS conjunctions, this morning the crew closed all hatches and both Dragon and Soyuz crews sheltered in their respective vehicles. Out of caution for crew safety, all radial hatches will remain closed until ground teams have determined there is no longer a conjunction threat to the ISS. This has impacted several of today's activities.
Payloads:
Dose Distribution Inside the International Space Station - 3D (DOSIS-3D): The crew installed DOSIS-3D passive detector packages (PDPs) in their locations in the Columbus module. The PDPs for the US lab, Node 1, Node 3, Cupola, and Russian segment will need to be installed at a later time due to the ISS hatch closures in response to the conjunction. New PDPs are installed, and old PDPs are returned to the ground at Increment transitions. International Space Station crewmembers are continually exposed to varying levels of radiation which can be harmful to their health. Dose Distribution Inside the International Space Station - 3D (DOSIS-3D) uses several active and passive detectors to determine the radiation doses inside the ISS. The goal is a three-dimensional radiation map covering all sections of the ISS.
Thermo-Mini: The crew was allowed to open the Columbus hatch briefly to perform a few small tasks, including the Thermo-mini gather and setup. In this activity the crew set up the Thermo Mini Headband for an upcoming 36h measurement. The goal of the Thermo-Mini investigation is to gain insight into human thermoregulation during long-duration spaceflight. Thermo-Mini is a new device that measures the core body temperature by calculating the heat flux at the head or chest. Because of its non-invasiveness, it is possible for the astronauts to wear it for many hours a day.
Systems:
ISS Crew Orientation and Adaptation: Today, the crew has allocated time scheduled as part of the first two weeks after an Earth-To-Orbit Vehicle (ETOV) has docked for the new ISS crew to adjust and adapt to living in space.
Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Drain and Fill: Today, the crew set up the drain of the installed Recycle Tank via the UPA Fill Drain Valve into a EDV using UTS, and configured to force fill the Recycle Tank using UTS.
Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Procedure Review: The crew reviewed the procedure products in preparation for US EVA P1 SASA R&R; questions will be addressed in an EVA Conference on Tuesday.
Completed Task List Activities:
None
Today's Ground Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
[Deferred] JEM Airlock Depressurization and vent
Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Drain Support
PRO Vacuum Exhaust System (VES) Rack Isolation Valve (RIV) Close Commanding
Automated Tracking and Data Relay Satellite (TDRS) Selection (ATS) Pre-positioned Load (PPL) Loading
ISS Food Intake Tracker - Creating Report
RSVG Circuit Maintenance (SYN 152)
[Deferred] Mobile Transporter (MT) Translation
Look Ahead Plan
Tuesday, November 16 (GMT 320) - Plan under revision
Payloads:
Bio-Monitor config file upload
GRIP Seated sci 2 ops
HRF VEG Questionnaire
LIDAL move
Lumina Data Transfer
MetaSpace Battery charge
Nutriss setup part 1
Phospho-Aging Blood and urine collect
Standard Measures presleep Questionnaire
Systems:
Rechargeable EVA Battery Assembly (REBA) Powered Hardware Checkout
ISS Crew Orientation
Treadmill 2 (T2) Handover Video Review
ISS Crew Adaptation
Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Cooling Loop Maintenance Scrub
Portable Onboard Computers (POC) Dynamic Onboard Ubiquitous Graphics (DOUG) Software Review
Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Suit Intravehicular (IV) Review
Virtual Reality Training (VRT) Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Simplified Aid for EVA Rescue (SAFER)
Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Water Recharge
Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Liquid Cooling Ventilation Garment (LVCG) Water Fill
Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Procedure Conference
Wednesday, November 17 (GMT 321) - Plan under revision
Payloads:
Food Acceptability
Food Physiology Diet Brief
GRIP Supine science 3 ops
MetaSpace
Nutriss Measurement and questionnaire
Standard Measures Postsleep Questionnaire
SUBSA-Brains Sample exchange
Thermo-Mini stow
Systems:
Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Urine Filter Hose Remove and Replace (R&R)
Station Support Computer Network Attached Storage Hard Drive Reseat
ISS Crew Orientation
Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Equipment Lock Preparation
Onboard Training (OBT) Robotics On-board Trainer (ROBoT) Setup
Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) On-orbit Fitcheck Verification (OFV)
Thursday, November 18 (GMT 322) - Plan under revision
Payloads:
Behavioral Core Measures
EPO-Touching Surfaces ops
GRASP Seated ops
JWRS Post ops and water disposal
Plant Habitat-04 Debris Removal
SUBSA-Brains Sample exchange/photo
Systems:
ISS Crew Orientation
On Board Training (OBT) Cygnus Ground Control Release Self Study
Robotic Workstation (RWS) Setup
Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Calibration Check
Extra-Vehicular Activity (EVA) Simplified Aid for EVA Rescue (SAFER) Installation Practice
Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Manual Fill
Inventory Management System (IMS) Conference
Weekly SSC (Station Support Computer) swap between JEM and Dragon
Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in JEM
Today's Planned Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
[Deferred] GRIP Big Picture Words
ISS Crew Orientation
[Deferred] Phospho-Aging Generic Urine Collection Male
Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support (RGN) Russian fluid container (EDV) Restow
[Deferred] COLUMBUS Bay 1, 2, 3 clean-up
[Deferred] Materials ISS Experiment (MISSE) MSC Hardware Gather
[Deferred] Phospho-Aging Generic MELFI Sample Insertion Operations
COL Payload Laptop Change of power outlet
Robotics Procedure Print
[Deferred] GRIP setup in the seated configuration
[Deferred] Structures and Mechanisms (S&M) JEM ORU Xfer I/F (JOTI) Gather
[Deferred] JEM Airlock Slide Table (ST) Extension to JPM Side
[Deferred] JEM ORU Xfer I/F Install for MISSE Transfer Tray
Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Drain and Fill
TORU Functionality Check.
[Deferred] Phospho-Aging Generic MELFI Sample Retrieval And Insertion Operations
[Deferred] MISSE-FF MSC Installation for JEM RMS Small Fine Arm Deployment
Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Water Recovery System (WRS) Sample Analysis
[Deferred] GRIP science performance in seated position
[Deferred] Materials ISS Experiment (MISSE) MTT Install
[Deferred] JEM Airlock Slide Table (ST) Retraction from JPM Side
[Deferred] Transfer Cygnus Cargo Operations
Robotics Procedure Review
[Deferred] Urine Transfer System Offload EDV Swap
DOSIS Passive Detector Pouch retrieval
Installation of the DOSIS 3D passive detectors in Columbus and photo documentation.
Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Sample Data Record
[Deferred] Installation of 6 PDP in USOS and photo document
Deactivation of camcorder, TV system monitoring equipment, closing applications
[Deferred] DOSIS 3D. Assistance in installation of 4 DOSIS-3D assemblies in exposure locations in ISS RS
Installation of 4 PDP in Russian Segment and photo documentation.
Thermo Mini setup
ISS Crew Adaptation
[Deferred] Phospho-Aging Frozen Blood Collection Hardware Setup
Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Procedure Review
Standard Measures Pre-Sleep Questionnaire
Crew Alternate Sleep Accommodation (CASA) Keep-Out Zone (KOZ) & Door Stop Check
