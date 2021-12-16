NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 15 December, 2021 - Human Muscular and Circulatory Systems and Botany Research

Wednesday's research schedule aboard the International Space Station highlighted the human muscular and circulatory systems as well as botany.

The Expedition 66 crew also continued its space physics studies while working on docked Russian spacecraft.

The lack of gravity affects the human body and station crew members exercise about two hours a day to counteract the loss of bone and muscle. Flight Engineers Thomas Marshburn of NASA and Matthias Maurer of ESA (European Space Agency) focused their science work today on how weightlessness affects the biochemical properties of muscles. Maurer scanned Marshburn's arm, leg, back and neck muscles with an ultrasound device before and after the NASA astronaut worked out on the Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED). Observations may help doctors increase muscle health in space and on Earth.

NASA Flight Engineer Raja Chari is setting up the Advanced Plant Habitat in the Kibo laboratory module which will house a space botany experiment launching on the next SpaceX Cargo Dragon mission. Over in the U.S. Destiny laboratory module, NASA Flight Engineers Kayla Barron and Mark Vande Hei took turns researching how to manipulate nanoparticles for the InSPACE-4 space manufacturing study.

In the station's Russian segment, Expedition 66 Commander Anton Shkaplerov unpacked cargo from the ISS Progress 79 cargo craft and inspected the Rassvet, Poisk and Nauka modules. Flight Engineer Pyotr Dubrov focused on electronics work and cable connections.

Visiting Flight Engineer Alexander Misurkin from Roscosmos loaded gear and readied the Soyuz MS-20 crew ship for its return on Sunday. Japanese spaceflight participants Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano spent the day videotaping and photographing the Earth and continued more research into how the circulatory system behaves in space.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads:

EasyMotion: After donning the EasyMotion Suit, the crew performed Treadmill 2 (T2) exercise science session. Following the experiment session, the crew removed the suit and charged the experiment batteries. The EasyMotion investigation uses whole body Electro-Myo-Stimulation (EMS) with a wearable body skin suit for an ISS crew member to perform pre- and postflight EMS-assisted exercises. EMS technology initiates spontaneous (involuntary) activation of global musculature (muscle, tendon, fascia) to be monitored (muscle tone/tension and stiffness) inflight using the non-invasive Myoton technology that is currently aboard the space station for the Myotones investigation.

Investigating the Structure of Paramagnetic Aggregates from Colloidal Ellipsoids-4 (InSPACE-4): The crew set the appropriate parameters and adjusted the camera field of view for experiment runs 89-90. InSPACE-4 studies the assembly of tiny structures from colloids using magnetic fields. These structures change the properties of the assembled material, such as its mechanical response to or interaction with light and heat. Microgravity allows observation of these assembly processes free of confining sample walls and sedimentation and during timescales not possible using simulated microgravity. Results could provide insight into how to harness nanoparticles to fabricate and manufacture new materials.

Light Ions Detector for Anomalous Long Term Effects in Astronauts (ALTEA) (LIDAL): The LIDAL hardware was placed in its EXpedite the PRocessing of Experiments to Space Station (EXPRESS) (EXPRESS) Rack 3 (ER3) locker 2 location to resume science gathering. It was temporarily relocated to support the Columbus Water On-Off Valve-8 (WOOV-8) recovery activities. The capability of ALTEA to measure the linear energy transfer (LET) of protons and helium and the kinetic energy of protons and heavy ions is to be upgraded by the addition of a new time of flight (TOF) system detector called LIDAL. LIDAL upgrades the ability of ALTEA to make measurements that can be converted, by dedicated software in real-time, into radiation risk coefficients - effectively enabling ALTEA to become the first ever dosimetric (risk meter) aboard the ISS.

Myotones: The crew performed skin marking on the designated experiment target areas, took measurements using the Myotones device, and performed ultrasound scans of the target areas using the Echo device. The Muscle Tone in Space (Myotones) investigation observes the biochemical properties of muscles (e.g. muscle tone, stiffness, elasticity) during long-term exposure spaceflight environment. Results from this investigation can provide a better understanding of the principles of human resting muscle tone. This could lead to the development of new strategies for alternative treatments for rehabilitation on Earth, as well as for future space missions.

Nutrition Monitoring for the International Space Station (NutrISS): The crew answered an experiment questionnaire, and then performed a bioelectrical impedance analysis measurement experiment session. Long-duration spaceflight induces relevant changes in body composition and a loss of body mass. In the NutrISS investigation, a periodic assessment of body composition (body weight, fat mass, and fat-free mass) during spaceflight aboard the ISS is carried out using a dedicated bio-impedance analysis device to allow for the measurement of long-term energy balance modification over time. On the basis of this data, it is hypothesized that an adjusted diet maintaining a near-neutral energy balance, and/or increasing protein intake can limit microgravity-induced bone and muscle loss of crew members.

Plant Habitat Facility: To prepare for the next experiment (Plant Habitat-05), the crew replaced the CO2 scrubber and ethylene (CH2=CH2) scrubber systems. They also replaced two CO2 bottles, and the inlet and outlet filters for the environmental control system. The Advanced Plant Habitat (Plant Habitat) is a fully automated facility that is used to conduct plant bioscience research on the ISS. It occupies the lower half of the EXPRESS Rack and one powered International Subrack Interface Standard (ISIS) drawer, providing a large, enclosed, environmentally controlled chamber.

Sleep Monitoring in Space with Dry-EEG Headband (DREAMS): Following the completion of the over-night session, the crew removed the DREAMS headband, transferred the data, and stowed the hardware. Sleep plays a major role in human health and well-being. Insufficient sleep, or sleep disorders can increase the risk of developing medical conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases, and can impair task performance. DREAMS is a technology demonstration investigation that utilizes the Dry-EEG Headband: an effective, affordable, and comfortable solution to monitor astronaut sleep quality during long-duration spaceflight aboard the ISS.

Systems:

In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Air Filter and Wring Collector Remove and Replace (R&R): Today, the crew R&Red the WHC Wring Collector and Air Filter as part of the WHC preventive maintenance replacement cycle. The Wring Collector is used in case any liquid gets downstream of either the solid waste collector or the pump separator, and needs to be replaced after one year. The WHC was unavailable for use during maintenance.

IFM Filter and Ventilation Cleaning Activities: Today, the crew completed several IFM activities related to ventilation cleaning. The crew inspected and cleaned Node 3 HEPA and Charcoal Filters and Area Smoke Detectors using the Vacuum Cleaner. The Integrated HEPA and Charcoal Assembly scrubs volatile siloxanes from the air. The third activity was cleaning of the PMA1 Intermodule Ventilation (IMV) Cone Screen at the PMA1/Node 1 Bulkhead. The IMV fan is used on the ISS to force airflow from one module to another through a series of ducting and control valves. Finally, crew completed inspection and cleaning of Node 2 HEPA and Charcoal Filters and Smoke Detectors.

Completed Task List Activities:

None

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

PPS HIGH BETA OPERATIONS

Drain of EDV to BPA Using UTS

Initiate a Brine Processor Dewatering Cycle

Crew Dragon System Checkout

EHS Rad Detector Look Up Table Commanding

JEM MAXI File Uplink before next MAXI-SCHEDULE-UPDT

VDS EHDC survey of Soyuz before undock

Look Ahead Plan

Thursday, December 16 (GMT 350)

Payloads:

Cold Atom Lab CPU Card replace

DREAMS

Food Acceptability

FSL ESEM bridge install and removal

InSPACE-4 runs 91-93

ISS HAM Pass

JEM KIBO Studio setup and event

ManD print removal

MELFI icebrick insert

Payload NAS HD replacement

Plasma Kristall-4 HD exchange

Repository Urine and saliva collect

Standard Measures PostSleep and Presleep

Touching Surfaces ops

Vascular Aging Echo scans, BP measurements and glucose setup

Systems:

ISS Photos of high Impact Areas for SpX-24

Swap SSC 10 and 20 Swap

JEM Space Fight Participants Event Attendance

EVA Battery Operations

THC IMV Flow Measurement Survey

New PWS1 Laptop installation

BIOS Setup on Portable Work Station 1

Portable Workstation 1 Activation

OBT ROBoT T&C Self Study

Payloads NAS HDD Replace

IMS Conference

Friday, December 17 (GMT 351)

Payloads:

EasyMotion/CEVIS

Food Physiology Diet Brief

FSL SMD SCU exchange and Harness reconfig

GLACIER-2 desiccant swap

InSPACE-4 runs 94-95

JWRS Sample collect

MELFI1 icebrick insert 6

Repository Saliva, blood and urine collect

Standard Measures Postsleep

Vascular Aging blood collect and Glucose reading

Systems:

Water Recovery System CWC-Iodine Fill Initialization

SpaceX-24 Dragon Review/Vehicle Ops/Rendezvous CBT

EHS - CSA-CP Extended Maintenance

EVA SLE Training

EDAR Removal

EVA HECA Cable Removal

ECLS PEPS Audit

Handover of Increment 66 Crew

Saturday, December 18 (GMT 352)

Payloads:

EasyMotion suit stow

JAXA PCG

Systems:

Crew Off-Duty Day

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Retrieval and Insertion Operations

Dreams Dry-EEG Headband doffing after recording

Dreams Dry-EEG Headband charge

NUTRISS MO8 Questionnaire

Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Measurement

Body Mass Measurement - BMMD

Standard Measures Post-sleep Questionnaire

COLUMBUS Bay 1, 2, 3 clean-up

In Flight Maintenance HEPA and Charcoal Filter and Smoke Detector Cleaning - NOD3D3

Myotones Kit Gathering

Echo Unit Setup for Myotones experiment

Video recording in USOS (Cupola). Photos from Earth

Myotones Ultrasound scan using Echo Unit

Video recording in USOS (Cupola). Santa video

Forward International Docking Adapter Multi Layer Insulation Re-seat

Myotones Measurements

In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Air Filter and Wring Collector Remove and Replace

Plant Habitat Dual MWA Preparation

Plant Habitat Facility Prep A

Echo Unit Stowage

PMA1 Intermodule Ventilation (IMV) Cone Screen Cleaning

JEM Mesh Cover Return Grille Cleaning

EasyMotion Power Box charge

Initiating Brine Transfer from EDV to BPA with UTS

In Flight Maintenance Node 2 HEPA and Charcoal Filters and Smoke Detector Inspection and Cleaning

INSPACE-4 (Investigating the Structure of Paramagnetic Aggregates from Colloidal Emulsions 4) Experiment Run Conclude

Gather and apply RFID tag to personal iPad

INSPACE-4 (Investigating the Structure of Paramagnetic Aggregates from Colloidal Emulsions 4) Experiment Run Ops

Photo/TV Node2 Camcorder #2 Troubleshooting

MERLIN 5 Desiccant Swap

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

Bio-Monitor Hardware Stow

Plant Habitat Facility Prep B

Terminating Brine Transfer from EDV to BPA with UTS

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event - Lab

Light Ions Detector Relocate 2

Myotones Device Data Transfer

Echo Unit Partial Stowage

[deferred] ECLSS Cargo Bag Transfer Audit

MELFI 1 Ice Brick Insert 4

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Glove Photos

COLUMBUS Bay 1, 2, 3 restow

Urine Transfer System Offload EDV Swap

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in JEM

EasyMotion Suit stow

Standard Measures Pre-sleep Questionnaire

HRF Generic Saliva Collection 10 Minutes

