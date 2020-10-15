NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 14 October 2020 - Three New Crew Members Arrive,

NASA astronaut Kate Rubins and cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos joined Expedition 63 Commander Chris Cassidy of NASA and cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner aboard the International Space Station when the hatches between the Soyuz spacecraft and the orbiting laboratory officially opened at 7:07 a.m. EDT.

The arrival temporarily restores the station's crew complement to six for the remainder of Expedition 63.

Expedition 64 begins Wednesday, Oct. 21, with the departure of Cassidy, Vagner, and Ivanishin in the Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft that brought them to the station on April 9. Cassidy will hand command of the station to Ryzhikov during a ceremony with all crew members that is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20 and will air live on NASA Television and the agency's website.

The Expedition 64 crew will conduct research in technology development, Earth science, biology, human research and more. During Rubins' first spaceflight in 2016, she became the first person to sequence DNA in space. Research conducted in microgravity helps NASA prepare for long-duration missions to the Moon and Mars, and contributes to improvements for life on Earth. Follow Rubins during her space mission on Facebook and Instagram.

This is the second spaceflight for Rubins and Ryzhikov. Kud-Sverchkov becomes the 241st person to visit the unique microgravity laboratory, and the trio will be aboard to celebrate the 20th anniversary of uninterrupted human presence since the Expedition 1 crew arrived Nov. 2, 2000. Humanity's home in space has hosted more than 3,000 research and educational investigations from people in 108 countries and areas.

During Expedition 64, the arrival of Crew-1 aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon on the first operational commercial mission to the space station will bring four more crew members, expanding a long-duration Expedition crew to seven people for the first time. Crew-1 is currently targeted for launch in November.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

ISS HAM: The crew initiated an ISS HAM radio contact with Ramona Lutheran School in Ramona, CA. ISS Ham Radio provides opportunities to engage and educate students, teachers, parents and other members of the community in science, technology, engineering and math by providing a means to communicate between astronauts and the ground HAM radio units.

Actiwatch Plus: The arriving US crewmember donned on the Actiwatch Plus hardware. The Actiwatch is a waterproof, nonintrusive, sleep-wake activity monitor worn on the wrist of a crewmember. The device contains a miniature uniaxial accelerometer that produces a signal as the subject moves. The data are stored in nonvolatile memory within the Actiwatch until they are downloaded for analysis.

Fluid Science Laboratory (FSL): The crew removed and stowed the Soft Matter Dynamics (SMD) sample and hardware. The crew then installed the Multi-Scale Boiling Experiment Container (EC) into the FSL facility. The FSL is a multiuser facility designed by the European Space Agency (ESA) for conducting fluid physics research in microgravity. It can be operated as a fully automatic or semiautomatic facility and can be controlled onboard by the International Space Station (ISS) crew or from the ground in tele-science mode.

Systems

63 Soyuz Launch/Dock: 63S launched on Wednesday, October 14, from Baikonur Cosmodrome at 12:45 AM CT carrying Kate Rubins, Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov to the ISS. Docking to the MRM1 port occurred at 3:48 AM CT with hatch opening at 6:07 AM CT. Following hatch opening, all six crewmembers performed the ISS Crew Safety Briefing during which the 62S crew familiarized the 63S crew with potential hazards and available safety measures. Plans were reviewed for emergency actions, roles and responsibilities in response to depressurization, fire and toxic release hazards.

Completed Task List Activities:

62S Pre-Pack (ongoing)

Cygnus Cargo Ops (ongoing)

Today's Ground Activities:

Ground Support for Soyuz Docking Ops

Look Ahead Plan

Thursday, 10/15 (GMT 289)

Payloads:

Handhold Experiment Platform Adapter on MPEP Install (NASA)

STaARS-12 Kit-ambient stow, Exp Containers into Facility (NASA)

Rhodium Space Rhizosphere Chamber Photo (NASA)

Rhodium Space Rhizosphere Chamber to POLAR (NASA)

MSG PBRE-2 Cleanup (NASA)

Systems:

ZBook Client Swap

EHS TOCA Run

WHC PreTreat Tank R&R

Friday, 10/16 (GMT 290)

Payloads:

VECTION Session (CSA)

DOSIS 3D PDP Swap (ESA)

MVP Module Photo/Install (NASA)

HRF Saliva Setup (NASA)

STaARS-12 Sample MELFI Insert (NASA)

Food Acceptability (NASA)

Systems:

CQ Port Clean

EMER Roles/Resp Review

HMS IMAK Unpack

Saturday, 10/17 (GMT 291)

Payloads:

Food Physiology-Saliva Collect (NASA)

Systems:

OBT Soyuz Nominal Drill

Today's Planned Activities:

ТБУ (Universal Bioengineering Thermostat). Checking ТБУ-В No.07 thermostat temperature and unobstructed area near ТБУ-В inlet/outlet vents

Operation using TПK onboard data files

ISS HAM Kenwood Radio Power Down in Columbus

ISS HAM Radio Power Down in Service Module

USOS Window Shutter Close

Checking cover closure on SM windows 6, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14. Note 8

Gas Analyzer Activation in Soyuz 745

FSL Facility Core Element locking at the end of scientific operations

MPEG-2 Transmission Channel Test via Ku-band (Activation of MPEG2 multicast and MPEG unicast TV and video streaming)

FSL Soft Matter Dynamics Experiment Container Sample Cell Unit Exchange

[СТТС] configuration for Soyuz 747 docking to MRM1.Comm check with Soyuz 747 in RSA-S/G2

Preparation for Soyuz 747 Docking

Monitoring Soyuz 747 approach to ISS (MRM1)

FSL SOFT MATTER DYNAMICS Experiment Container Deinstallation

Activation of mpeg2 multicast and unicast video recording mode

Moding MRM1-Soyuz PEV to ELECTR CONTR position

Comm reconfig after Soyuz 747 docking

Pressurization of Elektron-VM Liquid Unit before Activation

FSL MultiScale Boiling experiment container feedthrough panel reconfiguration

Turn off TV systems monitoring equipment, close applications and downlink Mpeg2 multicast and Mpeg2 unicast recorded data via OCA

Soyuz 747 - MRM1 interface leak check

FSL MultiScale Boiling Experiment Container Installation

Hardware setup in SM for ISS Expedition 64 Arrival TV coverage from SM

Crew Departure Prep

Disconnecting КЛ-153М TV camera from MRM1 TV system

Hardware setup in MRM1 for Hatch Opening from MRM1 TV coverage

FSL Facility Core Element release in preparation of SMD or RUBI operations

Soyuz 747-MRM1 hatch opening

ТПК-63S hatches open and PAO-TV-rep. Hatches open

Comm reconfig for nominal

Closing applications, deactivation of camcorders and TV data monitoring equipment

[РО]-ПрК hatch opening in SM

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) High Calibration

Connecting КЛ-153М TV camera to MRM1 TV system

Drying of gloves and spacesuits (Soyuz 747)

ISS Safety Briefing

ISS HAM Kenwood Radio Power Up

Crew Quarters (CQ) Onboard Training

Stow spacesuits and gloves in Soyuz 747 after drying

Actiwatch Plus Watch Don

Soyuz 747 Deactivation (without Gas Analyzer deactivation) Transfer Atmosphere Purification & Filtration Unit (АФОТ-2М), ИПК-1М gas mask, and Portable Repress Tank (БНП) from MRM1 to Soyuz 747 БО

MICROVIR. Hardware transfer from Soyuz 747, setup to stow in ТБУ-В thermostat

MSK-2. Hardware transfer from Soyuz 747 and setup

ISS HAM Columbus Pass Kenwood

MSK-2. Hardware setup and powerup

CASKAD. Transfer of BOP kit from Soyuz

CASKAD. Connection BOP with БКУ keyboard to Cascad thermostat at +29 °С

MELFI 2 Icebrick Inserts

MATRYOSHKA-R. Transfer and Setup of Passive Detector Assemblies (PDA). Photography

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Personal Medication Stow

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Sample Data Record

REFLEX. BB-MKS Kits Transfer and Setup (with photo ops)

