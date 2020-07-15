NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 14 July, 2020 - Focused on Two Final Power Upgrade Spacewalks

NASA astronaut and Expedition 63 Flight Engineer Bob Behnken (bottom right) works during a six-hour and one-minute spacewalk to swap an aging nickel-hydrogen battery for a new lithium-ion battery on the International Space Station's Starboard-6 truss structure. Behind Behnken is an external pallet, attached to the Canadarm2 robotic arm, where the batteries were stowed.Credit: NASA. (July 1, 2020)

Two astronauts are concentrating on the final set of power upgrade spacewalks on the International Space Station beginning this week.

Meanwhile, their Expedition 63 crewmates continued focusing on biology research to ensure humans stay healthy in space during long-term missions.

Flight Engineer Bob Behnken and Commander Chris Cassidy for preparing for a pair of spacewalks to wrap up battery swaps and ready the orbiting lab for a new airlock. The duo collected and organized spacewalk tools then studied their tasks step-by-step on a computer during the afternoon. Fellow NASA astronaut Doug Hurley assisted the pair and installed their spacesuit batteries and metal oxide canisters to remove carbon dioxide from the suit.

Behnken and Cassidy will exit the station for the first spacewalk on Thursday. The spacewalk is scheduled to begin at 7:35 a.m. EDT. The spacewalkers will spend about seven hours removing aging nickel-hydrogen batteries and replacing them with new lithium-ion batteries on the Starboard-3 truss structure. NASA TV begins its live coverage at 6 a.m.

The second spacewalk is scheduled to start at the same time on Tuesday, July 21, for the final battery swaps to complete 3.5 years of external power upgrades on the space station. Behnken and Cassidy will then begin outfitting the Tranquility module for a new commercial airlock from NanoRacks. The airlock, designed to deploy public and private experiments, will be installed to Tranquility after its delivery later this year aboard the SpaceX Dragon cargo vehicle.

Meanwhile, a host of space science continues aboard the orbiting lab including human research to maintain healthy crews. NASA and its international partners are studying how the human body adapts to microgravity as they plan longer missions farther out into space.

The two cosmonauts from Roscosmos, Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, were once again exploring ways to stave off the negative effects of living in space. Vagner continued logging his meals and drinks and collected a blood sample for a study that seeks to reverse the loss of bone mass caused by microgravity. He later collected his saliva sample and attached a sensor to himself for an immune system investigation. Ivanishin exercised on a treadmill for a physical fitness evaluation and spent the rest of the day on communications and ventilation maintenance.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

JEM Water Recovery System (JWRS): The crew retrieved the JEM WRS and performed inspections of the left, top and rear inside of the unit as well as checking fitting and coupler connections. Photos were taken and downloaded to the ground for evaluation. The Demonstration of JEM Water Recovery System (JWRS) generates potable water from urine. In the past on manned spacecraft, urine and waste water were collected and stored, or vented overboard. For long-term space missions, however, water supply could become a limiting factor. Demonstrating the function of this water recovery system on orbit contributes to updating the Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) to support astronauts on the space station and future exploration missions.

MAND (Manufacturing Device): The crew removed four calibration print wedges from the Manufacturing Device. The crew cleaned the extruder print nozzle. The print wedges were labeled, photographed and stowed. Power switches were set in preparation for the next print run. The Manufacturing Device enables the production of components on the ISS for both NASA and commercial objectives. Parts, entire experiments, and tools can be created on demand utilizing the MAND printer that is installed into an Express Rack locker location. MAND is capable of producing parts out of a wide variety of thermopolymers including engineered plastics.

Systems

Temperature and Humidity Control (THC) Common Cabin Air Assembly (CCAA) Swap: Today, the crew swapped from the S6 to the P6 CCAA in the Lab. Recently the Lab cabin temperature has been drifting slightly above the cabin setpoint, even with maximum airflow through the starboard CCAA Heat Exchanger (HX). Ground teams have already calculated the heat transfer for the S6 heat exchanger. The swapover will allow the team to perform the heat transfer calculations on the P6 CCAA HX to compare with the S6 CCAA HX.

Emergency Mask Procedure Review On-Board Training (OBT): The crew reviewed and practiced the emergency mask don/purge technique for an ammonia leak scenario. This is nominal training to maintain crew proficiency using emergency masks.

EVA Preparations: In preparation for US EVA #67 (S6 Battery EVA #3), the crew completed their pre-EVA tool configurations. Tomorrow, the crew will perform a final tool audit to ensure all of the necessary tools and configurations needed have been prepared. The crew also setup the EVA GoPro batteries for charging and then setup the EVA GoPro cameras. A checkout of the nitrogen quantity was performed on the Simplified Aid for EVA Rescue (SAFER) as well as charging operations on the Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Long Life Batteries (LLB) and Battery Stowage Assembly (BSA) batteries. Lastly the crew performed a visual review of the EVA using the Dynamic Onboard Ubiquitous Graphic (DOUG) software. This session allowed the crew to view the step-by-step sequence of the upcoming EVA.

Completed Task List Activities:

None

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Ground Support for CCAA Swap

Look Ahead Plan

Wednesday, 7/15 (GMT 197)

Payloads:

EKAM Lens Change (NASA)

MAND Print Removal and Stow (NASA)

Systems:

EVA Tool Audit

Equipment Lock Prep Pt 2

EVA Procedure Review/Conference

Dragon Tablet Sync/Stow

LAB1P6 Gas Trap Plug Installation

Thursday, 7/16 (GMT 198)

Payloads:

No Payload Activities

Systems:

US EVA #67 (Prep and EVA)

Friday, 7/17 (GMT 199)

Payloads:

Food Physiology Brief (NASA)

Systems:

Post-EVA PHS Exams

EMU Water Recharge

EVA Procedure Review

EVA Debrief

Recycle Tank Drain/Fill

UPA Brine Filter Gather/R&R

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

KORREKTSIYA. Experiment Session

Insertion of Russian experiments blood samples into MELFI

Environmental Health System (EHS) Acoustic Monitor Setup and Status Measurements

JEM Payload Laptop Terminal 3 (PLT3) Relocation

JEM Water Recovery System (JWRS) Inside Check Part4

Search for Vozdukh Atmosphere Purification system [СОА] ORUs

Manufacturing Device Print Removal, Clean and Stow

Photo TV EVA Go Pro Battery Setup & Charging

ISS Safety Video

ALGOMETRIYA. Experiment Session

Photo TV Extra Vehicular Activity (EVA) Camera Turnaround

INTERACTION-2. Prep ops to setup Interaction-2 SW on the station laptop using AdminPC

Express Rack (ER)-7 Locker Relocate

Physical Fitness Evaluation (on the treadmill)

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

Urine Transfer System Offload EDV Swap

SEPARATION. Centrifugal Multi-Stage Vacuum Distiller (ЦМВД) stand-alone test during continuous operation

Lab Stowage Clearing and Restow to LAB1S6 Rackfront

Food Consolidation

In-Flight Maintenance (IFM) LAB Low Temperature (LT) Pump Package Assembly (PPA) Gas Trap Plug Removal

Temperature and Humidity Control (THC) Common Cabin Air Assembly (CCAA) Swap

Video recording of answers for students of the International Youth Science School

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Vision Test & Questionnaire

Integrated Emergency Procedure Review

Simplified Aid for EVA Rescue GN2 Check

Recharging Soyuz 744 SM-AGAT-U55 external batteries (2)

Installation of container cover 77КМ-3573-1110 in FGB zone 10-12 panel 424

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Tool Configuring

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Wrench Taping

Cleaning ventilation screens on FGB interior panels 116, 316, 231, 431

Battery Stowage Assembly (BSA) Operation Termination

Vacuum cleaning of dust collectors ПC1, ПС2 filter cartridges in FGB (panels 203, 403)

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in High Definition (HD) - JEM

Portable Onboard Computers (POC) Dynamic Onboard Ubiquitous Graphics (DOUG) Software Review

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Long Life Battery (LLB)/Metal Oxide (METOX) Installation

CB/ISS CREW CONFERENCE

NEUROIMMUNITET. Experiment Session

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.