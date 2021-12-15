NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 14 December, 2021 - Eye Checks and Microgravity Science

The seven-member Expedition 66 crew focused on spacesuits, eye checks and an array of microgravity science aboard the International Space Station today.

Meanwhile, the lab's three visitors filmed a station tour and continued a space biology study.

Maintaining the orbiting lab and its systems is a top priority for NASA and its international partners to keep astronauts safe and continue critical space research. NASA Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei worked in the U.S. Quest airlock cleaning cooling loops inside a pair of U.S. spacesuits. He also prepared suit components for return on the next SpaceX Cargo Dragon mission. Over in the Columbus laboratory module, Flight Engineer Matthias Maurer of ESA (European Space Agency) worked on electrical connections behind an EXPRESS science rack.

Vision and psychology are crucial to space exploration as doctors explore how long-term weightlessness impacts the human eye as well as crew dynamics. NASA Flight Engineer Raja Chari took on the crew medical officer role today and scanned NASA Flight Engineer Kayla Barron's eyes using medical imaging gear. The duo also took turns on a robotics test for the Behavioral Core Measures space psychology study.

Astronaut Thomas Marshburn of NASA also participated in the robotics test that measures crew performance at various points during a mission. The three-time station resident continued working in the Kibo laboratory module setting up hardware that will house rodents for an upcoming visual function study.

The three cosmonauts aboard the station worked on Soyuz activities and conducted Russian research. Expedition 66 Commander Anton Shkaplerov charged camera batteries inside the Soyuz MS-19 crew ship and tested water samples from Russian drink bags. Roscosmos Flight Engineer Pyotr Dubrov worked on computers and electrical connections in the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module. Veteran cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin packed hardware inside the Soyuz MS-20 crew ship that will return him and two Japanese space guests to Earth on Dec. 19.

Misurkin also partnered with spaceflight participants Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano filming a space station tour. The visiting trio then continued researching how microgravity affects the human circulatory system.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads:

Behavioral Core Measures (BCM): The crew completed two Robotic On-Board Trainer (ROBoT) research sessions for BCM. The Standardized Behavioral Measures for Detecting Behavioral Health Risks during Exploration Missions (Behavioral Core Measures) experiment initially examined a suite of measurements to reliably assess the risk of adverse cognitive or behavioral conditions and psychiatric disorders during long-duration spaceflight, and evaluated the feasibility of those tests within the operational and time constraints of spaceflight for two crewmembers. Subsequent subjects perform a subset of the original activities to measure the performance capabilities of deconditioned crew members to complete either individual or crew telerobotic operations within the first 24 hours after landing. This information could help characterize what tasks a crewmember who has spent months in weightlessness can reasonably be expected to perform after landing on the surface of Mars.

Investigating the Structure of Paramagnetic Aggregates from Colloidal Ellipsoids-4 (InSPACE-4): The crew set the appropriate parameters and adjusted the camera field of view for experiment runs 86-88. InSPACE-4 studies the assembly of tiny structures from colloids using magnetic fields. These structures change the properties of the assembled material, such as its mechanical response to or interaction with light and heat. Microgravity allows observation of these assembly processes free of confining sample walls and sedimentation and during timescales not possible using simulated microgravity. Results could provide insight into how to harness nanoparticles to fabricate and manufacture new materials.

JEM Water Recovery System (JWRS): The crew performed an inspection of JWRS interface cable 4 and then reconnected it. JWRS is a pilot-scale system capable of generating 1 liter per day of potable water from urine. In the past on crewed spacecraft, urine and wastewater were collected and stored, or vented overboard. For long-term space missions, however, water supply could become a limiting factor. Demonstration of the function of this water recovery system on orbit contributes to updating the Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) to support astronauts on the space station and future exploration missions.

Manufacturing Device (ManD): The crew accessed the interior print volume, removed/stowed the printed item, and cleaned the extruder head. ManD enables the production of components on the ISS for both NASA and commercial objectives. Parts, entire experiments, and tools can be created on demand utilizing the ManD printer that is installed into an Express Rack locker location. ManD can produce parts out of a wide variety of thermopolymers including engineered plastics.

Microgravity Science Glovebox (MSG) Hight Definition monitor troubleshooting: In response to HD monitor issues seen on GMT 328, the crew inspected the associated cable connectors and used a different connector port. MSG is a rack-level payload facility located in the U.S. Laboratory module on the ISS. MSG provides resources such as power, data, video, heat rejection, vacuum, nitrogen, and containment for investigations. The facility is well suited for handling hazardous materials when crew are present. MSG is capable of accommodating both physical science and biological research payloads.

Sleep Monitoring in Space with Dry-EEG Headband (DREAMS): Following the activity replan earlier in the week, the crew set up the Dreams Dry-EEG Headband system just before sleep. Sleep plays a major role in human health and well-being. Insufficient sleep, or sleep disorders can increase the risk of developing medical conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases, and can impair task performance. The Sleep Monitoring in Space with Dry-EEG Headband (Dreams) is a technology demonstration investigation that utilizes the Dry-EEG Headband: an effective, affordable, and comfortable solution to monitor astronaut sleep quality during long-duration spaceflight aboard the ISS.

Vascular Aging: The crew concluded 13 hours of blood pressure monitoring associated with the Vascular Aging investigation. Emerging data points towards linkages among cardiovascular health risk, carotid artery aging, bone metabolism and blood biomarkers, insulin resistance, and radiation. Data indicate that aging-like changes are accelerated in many ISS crew members, particularly with respect to their arteries. As part of the Space Environment Causes Acceleration of Vascular Aging: Roles of Hypogravity, Nutrition, and Radiation (Vascular Aging) investigation, ultrasounds of the arteries, blood samples, oral glucose tolerance, and wearable sensors from ISS crew members are analyzed.

Systems:

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Drain/Fill: The crew set up a drain of the installed Recycle Tank to an EDV, after which the drain was performed by the ground using the Urine Transfer System (UTS). The drain could not be performed to BPA today due to BPA operation suspension after an Adlink Mini-PC error during a software update; so, the brine was transferred to an EDV. After ground commanding of the UTS was completed, the crew then terminated the drain. The filled EDV will be pumped into the BPA within the next few days. The crew will then reposition the fill/drain valve to fill, swap the Offload EDV, and configure the UPA Fill Drain Valve for UPA processing.

Columbus Internal Thermal Control System (ITCS) Water On/Off Valve 8 (WOOV8) Troubleshooting: Today, the crew completed troubleshooting for the COL WOOV8 Removal & Replacement (R&R). The previous WOOV8 R&R activity could not be completed due to the bad orientation of the spare item electrical connectors and master key. The wrong positioning of the correspondent system connectors impacted the ExPRESS Rack-3 (ER-3) tilting up. The Spare WOOV8 was left installed without power, and data connections with the system connectors secured in place but not connected. The purpose of today's activity is to remove the installed WOOV8, perform electrical connectors and master key re-clocking, and re-install the WOOV8 with its original insulation cover. The COL ER-3 was rotated down in preparation for this activity.

Post-Extravehicular Activity (EVA) and EVA Mobility Unit (EMU) Prep Activities: The crew continued working on post-EVA and EMU prep activities today. The crew completed an EMU Resize in preparation for EMU components returning on SpX-24. EMUs also underwent cooling loop maintenance scrubs to complete ionic and particulate filtering of the EMU and Airlock cooling water loops, followed by EMU iodination and deconfiguration. EMU Loop Scrubs are required preventive maintenance needed to remove any chemical and biological contaminants from the EMU transport loop.

Completed Task List Activities:

None

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

PPS HIGH BETA OPERATIONS

PTCS PMA3 Heater Test

ACS HP Oxygen Valve Open

UHF 1 Activation

DCCU configuration

ACS HP Oxygen Valve Close

UHF 1 Deactivation

THC CCAA Temperature Setpoint Change

Look Ahead Plan

Wednesday, December 15 (GMT 349)

Payloads:

Bio-Monitor final stow

DREAMS doff and data transfer and stow

EasyMotion/T2

InSPACE-4 runs 89-90

LIDAL Relocate 2

MELFI1 icebrick insert 4

MERLIN5 desiccant swap

Myotones

NutrISS

Plant Habitat Facility prep

Repository Urine and saliva collect

Standard Measures Postsleep and Presleep questions

Systems:

COLUMBUS Bay 1, 2, 3 clean-up/restow

JEM Mesh Cover Return Grille Cleaning

IFM OGS ATCEX Filter R&R

Thursday, December 16 (GMT 350)

Payloads:

Cold Atom Lab CPU Card replace

DREAMS

Food Acceptability

FSL ESEM bridge install and removal

InSPACE-4 runs 91-93

ISS HAM Pass

JEM KIBO Studio setup and event

ManD print removal

MELFI icebrick insert

Payload NAS HD replacement

Plasma Kristall-4 HD exchange

Repository Urine and saliva collect

Standard Measures PostSleep and Presleep

Touching Surfaces ops

Vascular Aging Echo scans, BP measurements and glucose setup

Systems:

ISS Photos of high Impact Areas for SpX-24

Swap SSC 10 and 20 Swap

IFM WHC Air Filter and Wring Collector R&R

JEM Space Fight Participants Event Attendance

EVA Battery Operations

THC IMV Flow Measurement Survey

OBT ROBoT T&C Self Study

New PWS1 Laptop installation

BIOS Setup on Portable Work Station 1

Portable Workstation 1 Activation

Payloads NAS HDD Replace

IMS Conference

Friday, December 17 (GMT 351)

Payloads:

EasyMotion/CEVIS

Food Physiology Diet Brief

FSL SMD SCU exchange and Harness reconfig

GLACIER-2 desiccant swap

JWRS Sample collect

InSPACE-4 runs 94-95

Repository Saliva, blood and urine collect

Standard Measures

Vascular Aging blood collect and Glucose reading

Systems:

Water Recovery System CWC-Iodine Fill Initialization

SpaceX-24 Dragon Review/Vehicle Ops/Rendezvous CBT

EHS - CSA-CP Extended Maintenance

EVA SLE Training

EDAR Removal

EVA HECA Cable Removal

ECLS PEPS Audit

Handover of Increment 66 Crew

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Insertion Operations

Brine Processor Assembly (BPA) Adlink Troubleshooting

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Drain

INSPACE-4 (Investigating the Structure of Paramagnetic Aggregates from Colloidal Emulsions 4) Procedure Review Runs

Plant Habitat Facility Prep Procedure Review

Vascular Aging 13-Hour Blood Pressure Monitoring Conclude

Columbus ExPRESS-3 Rack Rotate Down.

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Drain Part 2

Urine Transfer System Offload EDV Swap

Glove Box Setup

Columbus ITCS WOOV8 Trouble Shooting

Cell Biology Experiment Facility-Left (CBEF-L) Filter Attachment

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Resize

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Cooling Loop Maintenance Scrub Initiation

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Spaceflight Cognitive Assessment Tool for Windows (WinSCAT) Test

Updating the IMS

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Fill Part 3

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Cooling Loop Maintenance Iodination

Plant Habitat Hardware Gather

Columbus ExPRESS-3 Rack Rotate Up.

INSPACE-4 (Investigating the Structure of Paramagnetic Aggregates from Colloidal Emulsions 4) Experiment Run Ops

MELFI 1 Ice Brick Insert 3

ISS video tour

Behavioral Core Measures ROBoT-r Research Testing

Glacier Ice Brick/Cold Block Insert

Light Ions Detector Procedure Review 4

Dragon 24 Prepack

XF705 Camcorder Setup

JEM Water Recovery System (JWRS) Cable Inspection

PMM Endcone Cleanup

EVA Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Cooling Loop Scrub Deconfiguration

INSPACE-4 (Investigating the Structure of Paramagnetic Aggregates from Colloidal Emulsions 4) Experiment Run Conclude

MSG HD Monitor Cable Swap

JEM Common Gas Support Equipment (CGSE) Upper CO2 Gas Supply Start

Manufacturing Device Print Removal, Clean and Stow

JEM Common Gas Support Equipment (CGSE) Upper Ar Gas Supply Start

Health Maintenance System (HMS) - OCT2 Exam - Operator

Health Maintenance System (HMS) OCT2 Exam - Subject

Bio-Monitor Controller Power On

Bio-Monitor Wearables Data Transfer and Removal

Health Maintenance System (HMS) OCT2 Stow

Station Support Computer (SSC) Power On

Standard Measures Pre-sleep Questionnaire

Bio-Monitor Wearables Stow Second Performance

Dreams Dry-EEG Headband Setup

HRF Generic Saliva Collection 10 Minutes

