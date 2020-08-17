NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 14 August, 2020 - Practicing Robotic Maneuvers.

Canada's versatile robotic arm, the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2, is in place and ready to grapple and release Japan's resupply ship from the International Space Station next week.

The Expedition 63 crew is continuing to pack the cargo craft while training for its robotic release.

Commander Chris Cassidy of NASA will command the Canadarm2 to release the H-II Transfer Vehicle-9 (HTV-9) on Tuesday at 1:35 p.m. EDT. Roscosmos cosmonaut and Flight Engineer Ivan Vagner will support Cassidy at the robotics workstation in the station's "window to the world," the cupola.

Both crewmates will be practicing the robotic maneuvers on a computer Friday and Monday to prepare for the HTV-9's release. Cassidy finalized packing the HTV-9 with discarded gear and will close the hatch to the Japanese resupply ship on Monday. NASA TV will begin its live coverage of the release activities on Tuesday at 1:15 p.m.

Space traffic will pick up again in October with a U.S. cargo ship slated to arrive and a crew exchange planned at the orbiting lab. Northrop Grumman is targeting early October for the rendezvous and robotic capture of its Cygnus cargo craft at the station.

On Oct. 14, three Expedition 64 crew members will launch aboard the Soyuz MS-17 crew ship toward the orbital lab. NASA astronaut Kate Rubins and cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov will take a six-hour ride that day and dock to the Rassvet module beginning a six-month station mission.

One week later, Cassidy will end his mission along with Expedition 63 crewmates Vagner and Russian Flight Engineer Anatoly Ivanishin. The trio will undock from the Poisk module in the Soyuz MS-16 crew ship on Oct. 21 and parachute to a landing in Kazakhstan ending a 195-day research mission aboard the station.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

Radiation Dosimetry Inside ISS-Neutrons (RADI-N2): The crew deployed eight dosimeters in the NOD3F3 Rack location. The objective of this Canadian Space Agency investigation is to better characterize the ISS neutron environment, define the risk posed to the crew members' health, and provide the data necessary to develop advanced protective measures for future spaceflight. It's been recognized that neutrons make up a significant fraction (10-30%) of the biologically effective radiation exposure in low-Earth orbit. The bubble detectors used in the investigation are designed to detect neutrons and ignore all other radiation.

JEM Water Recovery System (JWRS): The crew disassembled the JEM Water Recovery System (JWRS) from the Multi-Purpose Small Payload Rack (MSPR) as part of final closeout procedures. The demonstration of JEM Water Recovery System (JWRS) generates potable water from urine. In the past on manned spacecraft, urine and waste water were collected and stored, or vented overboard. For long-term space missions, however, water supply could become a limiting factor. Demonstrating the function of this water recovery system on orbit contributes to updating the Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) to support astronauts on the space station and future exploration missions.

Systems

H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV)9 Cargo Operations: In preparation for HTV9 unberth, scheduled for August 18th, the ISS crew spent the week focusing on cargo transfer. The final remaining cargo transfers were completed today in preparation for HTV9 close out and departure early next week.

H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV) On-Board Training (OBT) Departure Computer Based Training (CBT): Today, the crew performed proficiency training covering the HTV departure profile, departure procedures, and the crew interfaces for monitoring and commanding HTV. The lesson walks through the steps in the departure procedures and provides representative Robotics Work Station (RWS) and Portable Computer System (PCS) screenshots for each step. HTV unberth is scheduled for Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) Quarterly Maintenance: Today, the ISS crew completed regularly scheduled maintenance which included inspection of the X-rotation dashpots, cycling of the main arm through full range of motion, and applying grease to the ARED rails and rollers. This quarterly maintenance allows the ARED exercise device to keep operating nominally as well as verifying if any wear and tear exists on the hardware.

Completed Task List Activities:

WHC KTO Replace

HTV Cargo Transfers

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

SSRMS Maneuver to HTV Pre-grapple Position

Video Support for Robotics Ops

Thermal Amine Weekly Purge

SDS Valve Isolation in prep for N2 Leak Module Isolation Plan

Look Ahead Plan

Saturday, 8/15 (GMT 228)

Payloads:

Off-Duty

Systems:

Crew Off Duty

Sunday, 8/16 (GMT 229)

Payloads:

Off-Duty

Systems:

Crew Off Duty

Monday, 8/17 (GMT 230)

Payloads:

No Payload Activities

Systems:

HTV Unberth Ops

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

ТБУ (Universal Bioengineering Thermostat). Checking ТБУ-В No.07 thermostat temperature and unobstructed area near ТБУ-В inlet/outlet vents

Transfer Operations - Pack and stow items on HTV

ISS Crew and ГОГУ (RSA Flight Control Team) weekly conference

Replacement of [АСУ] components

UF-ATMOSFERA. PL Deactivation & Closeout Ops

PILOT-T. Experiment Ops

Multi-purpose Small Payload Rack (MSPR) JEM Water Recovery System (JWRS) Closeout

JEM Common Gas Support Equipment (CGSE) Lower CO2 Gas Supply Stop

On-board Training (OBT) HTV Departure Review

Countermeasures System (CMS) Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) Quarterly Maintenance

MRM1 Fan Screen Cleaning (Group B)

MATRYOSHKA-R. Setup, initialization and deployment of BUBBLE-dosimeter sensors

Food Physiology Crew Diet Briefing

Radiation Dosimetry Inside ISS-Neutrons Hardware Handover & Deploy

Weekly checkout of RS video recording equipment

Photo T/V (P/TV) Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) Exercise Video Sessions

Astrobee Off

Crew returns stowage items to JPM Rack Fronts after Astrobee Ops

