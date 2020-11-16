©NASA
NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 13 November 2020 - Setup for the ISS Experience.
Today: Payloads - Phospho-aging: The crew performed Urine and blood Collection setups in support of the Phospho-aging and Repository studies.
Phospho-aging Mechanism of Accelerated Aging Under Microgravity (Phospho-aging) examines the molecular mechanism behind aging-like symptoms, such as bone loss and muscle atrophy, that occur more rapidly in microgravity. Using analysis of human premature-aging syndromes (progeria) in mouse models, scientists identified calciprotein particles (CPPs) as a pro-aging factor in mammals. CPPs behave like a pathogen, inducing chronic inflammation and systemic tissue damage that could be the mechanism behind accelerated aging in space.
The ISS Experience: The crew performed the setup of the ISS Experience recording hardware in Node-2 in order to capture Crew-1 arrival activities. The International Space Station Experience (The ISS Experience) is a cinematic virtual reality (VR) series documenting life and research aboard the space station. Filmed over multiple months, the immersive VR series documents different crew activities - from science conducted aboard the station to preparation for a spacewalk.
Standard Measures: The crew performed saliva, fecal and Body sampling collections in support of the Standard Measures study. The aim of the investigation is to ensure consistent capture of an optimized, minimal set of measures from crewmembers until the end of the ISS Program in order to characterize the adaptive responses to and risks of living in space. Among other things, the ground teams perform analyses for metabolic and chemistry panels, immune function, microbiome, etc. These measures populate a data repository to enable high-level monitoring of countermeasure effectiveness and meaningful interpretation of health and performance outcomes, and support future research on planetary missions.
Plant Habitat-02: The crew performed a Radish leaf harvesting on two plants from each quadrant of the Plant Habitat-02 experiment. Photographs of per and post sampling were taken. Assessment of Nutritional Value and Growth Parameters of Space-grown Plants (Plant Habitat-02) cultivates radishes as a model plant that is nutritious and edible, has a short cultivation time, and is genetically similar to Arabidopsis, a plant frequently studied in microgravity. Developing the capability for food production in space requires understanding cultivation conditions such as intensity and spectral composition of light and the effects of the culture medium or soil. This research could help optimize plant growth in the unique environment of space, as well as evaluation of nutrition and taste of the plants.
Space Organogenesis: The crew performed the final setup of the microscope and test sample insert. These final steps will prepare the microscope for experiment samples arriving on SpX-21. The Development of Advanced 3D Organ Culture System Utilizing the Microgravity Environment (Space Organogenesis) investigation demonstrates growth of organ buds from human stem cells in three-dimensional (3D) cultures in microgravity. Researchers plan to use these cultures to observe growth of the organ buds and analyze changes in gene expression. Cell culture on Earth needs supportive materials or forces to achieve 3D growth, but in microgravity cell cultures likely can expand into three dimensions without those devices.
Systems
Crew-1 Preparations: The crew completed the relocation and reconfiguration of a Space Station Computer (SSC) for use during Crew-1 approach and docking. Additionally, the crew setup and checked out crew monitoring tools required for US Visiting Vehicles, including vehicle-specific and Rendezvous and Proximity Operations Program (RPOP) software.
Completed Task List Activities:
SSC 19 Shell Swap
SSC 11 Shell Swap
Today's Ground Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
FSL file uplink and transfer
Command and Control Software (CCS) Service Module Central Computer (SMCC) Data Dump
PMA Preparations for Ingress
Look Ahead Plan
Saturday, 11/14 (GMT 319)
Payloads:
Repository (NASA) and Phospho -Aging (JAXA) Urine collect
Systems:
Crew Off-Duty
Sunday, 11/15 (GMT 320)
Payloads:
Repository (NASA) and Phospho -Aging (JAXA) Urine and blood collect
ISS Experience record Crew-1 arrival (NASA)
Actiwatch Plus donning (NASA)
Systems:
Crew-1 Dragon Docking
ISS Safety Briefing
Crew Dragon Docked Configuration
Crew Dragon/ISS Audio Checkout
ISS Crew Handover
Monday, 11/16 (GMT 321)
Payloads:
FLUIDICS run (ESA)
CBEF-L laptop setup and measurement setup (JAXA)
Drop Vibration Run (NASA)
ISS Experience H/W stow (NASA)
EKAM Node 2 hardware shutdown and stow (NASA)
Systems:
Emergency Equipment Transfer
THC IMV Flow Measure
Dragon Emergency Procedure OBT
Today's Planned Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
HRF Generic Saliva Collection 10 Minutes
HRF Generic MELFI Sample Retrieval And Insertion Operations
HRF Generic Saliva Collection Stow
Standard Measures Body Sampling Survey
Standard Measures Body Sampling Collection
HRF Generic MELFI Sample Insertion Operations
Standard Measures Body Sampling Stow
Connecting cable 17КС.42Ю8242А-9050 to local analog switch ЛКА1Б (А147).
Configure and connect crew support kit (КСПЭ) camcorder in MRM2 for TV Mpeg2 coverage EVA-47 Dry Run via Ku-band
Comm config for suited run
Air duct disassembly in MRM2 before dry run
Pre-dry run Orlan-MKS No.4, No.5 systems check. Note 14
MRM2 Orlan interface unit and Orlan-MKS No.4 and No.5 check
Donning EVA gear for Orlan-MKS No.5 and No.4
Comm check and medical parameter monitoring in Orlan-MKS No.4, No.5
Orlan systems и БСС checkout during pre-EVA training
Entry into Orlan, sealing off backpacks
Entry Into and Sealing of Orlans - assistance
Orlan suit and Orlan Interface Unit (БСС) controls check
Orlan and БСС Preliminary Leak Check
Orlan fit check at suit pressure Р.СК= 0.4
Orlan translation training
Standard Measures Fecal Collection
Standard Measures Fecal Collection Stow
Exit from Orlan
Turning off camcorder, TV system controls, closing applications
Comm reconfig for nominal ops after EVA training
Plant Habitat-02 Leaf Sampling Hardware Gather
Plant Habitat-02 Leaf Sample
Orlan post-training activities
Plant Habitat-02 Leaf Sample MELFI Insertions
HRF Generic Urine Collection Setup
Installation of Orlan-MKS ORUs for EVA
Dragon Forward - Station Support Computer Relocate
On MCC Go Oxygen tanks (БК-3М) replacement
HRF Generic Frozen Blood Collection Hardware Setup
Assembly of air ducts in MRM2 after the training
N2 Hatch Open
Docking Dragon Monitoring Tools Setup
N2 Hatch Close
ISS Experience Payload Review
ISS Experience Node 2 Setup
Reminder MELFI Insert
Reminder HRF Generic Urine Collection
Reminder HRF Generic Frozen Blood Collection
