NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 13 November 2020 - Setup for the ISS Experience.

Today: Payloads - Phospho-aging: The crew performed Urine and blood Collection setups in support of the Phospho-aging and Repository studies.

Phospho-aging Mechanism of Accelerated Aging Under Microgravity (Phospho-aging) examines the molecular mechanism behind aging-like symptoms, such as bone loss and muscle atrophy, that occur more rapidly in microgravity. Using analysis of human premature-aging syndromes (progeria) in mouse models, scientists identified calciprotein particles (CPPs) as a pro-aging factor in mammals. CPPs behave like a pathogen, inducing chronic inflammation and systemic tissue damage that could be the mechanism behind accelerated aging in space.

The ISS Experience: The crew performed the setup of the ISS Experience recording hardware in Node-2 in order to capture Crew-1 arrival activities. The International Space Station Experience (The ISS Experience) is a cinematic virtual reality (VR) series documenting life and research aboard the space station. Filmed over multiple months, the immersive VR series documents different crew activities - from science conducted aboard the station to preparation for a spacewalk.

Standard Measures: The crew performed saliva, fecal and Body sampling collections in support of the Standard Measures study. The aim of the investigation is to ensure consistent capture of an optimized, minimal set of measures from crewmembers until the end of the ISS Program in order to characterize the adaptive responses to and risks of living in space. Among other things, the ground teams perform analyses for metabolic and chemistry panels, immune function, microbiome, etc. These measures populate a data repository to enable high-level monitoring of countermeasure effectiveness and meaningful interpretation of health and performance outcomes, and support future research on planetary missions.

Plant Habitat-02: The crew performed a Radish leaf harvesting on two plants from each quadrant of the Plant Habitat-02 experiment. Photographs of per and post sampling were taken. Assessment of Nutritional Value and Growth Parameters of Space-grown Plants (Plant Habitat-02) cultivates radishes as a model plant that is nutritious and edible, has a short cultivation time, and is genetically similar to Arabidopsis, a plant frequently studied in microgravity. Developing the capability for food production in space requires understanding cultivation conditions such as intensity and spectral composition of light and the effects of the culture medium or soil. This research could help optimize plant growth in the unique environment of space, as well as evaluation of nutrition and taste of the plants.

Space Organogenesis: The crew performed the final setup of the microscope and test sample insert. These final steps will prepare the microscope for experiment samples arriving on SpX-21. The Development of Advanced 3D Organ Culture System Utilizing the Microgravity Environment (Space Organogenesis) investigation demonstrates growth of organ buds from human stem cells in three-dimensional (3D) cultures in microgravity. Researchers plan to use these cultures to observe growth of the organ buds and analyze changes in gene expression. Cell culture on Earth needs supportive materials or forces to achieve 3D growth, but in microgravity cell cultures likely can expand into three dimensions without those devices.

Systems

Crew-1 Preparations: The crew completed the relocation and reconfiguration of a Space Station Computer (SSC) for use during Crew-1 approach and docking. Additionally, the crew setup and checked out crew monitoring tools required for US Visiting Vehicles, including vehicle-specific and Rendezvous and Proximity Operations Program (RPOP) software.

Completed Task List Activities:

SSC 19 Shell Swap

SSC 11 Shell Swap

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

FSL file uplink and transfer

Command and Control Software (CCS) Service Module Central Computer (SMCC) Data Dump

PMA Preparations for Ingress

Look Ahead Plan

Saturday, 11/14 (GMT 319)

Payloads:

Repository (NASA) and Phospho -Aging (JAXA) Urine collect

Systems:

Crew Off-Duty

Sunday, 11/15 (GMT 320)

Payloads:

Repository (NASA) and Phospho -Aging (JAXA) Urine and blood collect

ISS Experience record Crew-1 arrival (NASA)

Actiwatch Plus donning (NASA)

Systems:

Crew-1 Dragon Docking

ISS Safety Briefing

Crew Dragon Docked Configuration

Crew Dragon/ISS Audio Checkout

ISS Crew Handover

Monday, 11/16 (GMT 321)

Payloads:

FLUIDICS run (ESA)

CBEF-L laptop setup and measurement setup (JAXA)

Drop Vibration Run (NASA)

ISS Experience H/W stow (NASA)

EKAM Node 2 hardware shutdown and stow (NASA)

Systems:

Emergency Equipment Transfer

THC IMV Flow Measure

Dragon Emergency Procedure OBT

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

HRF Generic Saliva Collection 10 Minutes

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Retrieval And Insertion Operations

HRF Generic Saliva Collection Stow

Standard Measures Body Sampling Survey

Standard Measures Body Sampling Collection

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Insertion Operations

Standard Measures Body Sampling Stow

Connecting cable 17КС.42Ю8242А-9050 to local analog switch ЛКА1Б (А147).

Configure and connect crew support kit (КСПЭ) camcorder in MRM2 for TV Mpeg2 coverage EVA-47 Dry Run via Ku-band

Comm config for suited run

Air duct disassembly in MRM2 before dry run

Pre-dry run Orlan-MKS No.4, No.5 systems check. Note 14

MRM2 Orlan interface unit and Orlan-MKS No.4 and No.5 check

Donning EVA gear for Orlan-MKS No.5 and No.4

Comm check and medical parameter monitoring in Orlan-MKS No.4, No.5

Orlan systems и БСС checkout during pre-EVA training

Entry into Orlan, sealing off backpacks

Entry Into and Sealing of Orlans - assistance

Orlan suit and Orlan Interface Unit (БСС) controls check

Orlan and БСС Preliminary Leak Check

Orlan fit check at suit pressure Р.СК= 0.4

Orlan translation training

Standard Measures Fecal Collection

Standard Measures Fecal Collection Stow

Exit from Orlan

Turning off camcorder, TV system controls, closing applications

Comm reconfig for nominal ops after EVA training

Plant Habitat-02 Leaf Sampling Hardware Gather

Plant Habitat-02 Leaf Sample

Orlan post-training activities

Plant Habitat-02 Leaf Sample MELFI Insertions

HRF Generic Urine Collection Setup

Installation of Orlan-MKS ORUs for EVA

Dragon Forward - Station Support Computer Relocate

On MCC Go Oxygen tanks (БК-3М) replacement

HRF Generic Frozen Blood Collection Hardware Setup

Assembly of air ducts in MRM2 after the training

N2 Hatch Open

Docking Dragon Monitoring Tools Setup

N2 Hatch Close

ISS Experience Payload Review

ISS Experience Node 2 Setup

Reminder MELFI Insert

Reminder HRF Generic Urine Collection

Reminder HRF Generic Frozen Blood Collection

