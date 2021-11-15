NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 12 November, 2021 - Welcoming New Crew Members

Crew-3 Launch/Dock: On Wednesday, November 10th at 8:03 PM CST, the Crew-3 Dragon Endurance lifted off from Launch Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

Endurance then completed a 21-hour rendezvous and successfully docked to the ISS on Thursday, November 11th at 5:33 PM CST. The hatch to Dragon Endurance was opened at 7:25 PM and the 65S crew welcomed crewmembers Raja Chari (FE-10), Thomas Marshburn (FE-11), Kayla Barron (FE-12), and Matthias Maurer (FE-13) aboard. Crew compliment aboard the ISS has officially risen to 7.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads:

Actiwatch Plus: Arriving Crew-3 crewmembers donned Actiwatch Plus devices on their non-dominant wrist and outside of clothing for data collection. The Actiwatch is a waterproof, nonintrusive, sleep-wake activity monitor worn on the wrist of a crewmember. The device contains a miniature uniaxial accelerometer that produces a signal as the subject moves. The data is stored in nonvolatile memory within the Actiwatch until it is downloaded for analysis.

Manufacturing Device (MAND): A 3D print was removed and stowed. A crewmember also cleaned the extruder nozzle. MAND enables the production of components on the ISS for both NASA and commercial objectives. Parts, entire experiments, and tools can be created on demand utilizing the MAND printer, which can produce parts out of a wide variety of thermopolymers including engineered plastics.

Systems:

ISS Safety Briefing: The 65S crew familiarized the newly arrived Dragon Endurance crew with the potential hazards and available safety measures on-board ISS as well as the equipment needed for initial emergency response.

Completed Task List Activities:

Waste & Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Solid Waste Container (KTO) Replacement

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Configure ISS for Dragon Endurance docking

Reconfigure ISS for nominal ops

Structural Dynamics Measurement System (SDMS) Data Dump

Atmosphere Revitalization System (ARS) Node 3 Carbon Dioxide Removal Assembly (CDRA) Activation

Deactivation of the Four Bed CO2 Scrubber

Look Ahead Plan

Saturday, November 13 (GMT 317)

Payloads:

POLAR Transfers (NASA)

SpaceDuino Transfer (NASA)

Systems:

Crew Dragon Cargo Ops

Cygnus Cargo Ops

Emergency Equipment Transfer

Onboard Training (OBT) Dragon Debrief Conference

Sunday, November 14 (GMT 318)

Payloads:

GRIP Review (ESA)

VECTION Session (CSA)

Phospho-Aging Urine Setup (NASA)

Systems:

ISS Crew Adaptation

Emergency Roles and Responsibilities Review

Monday, November 15 (GMT 319)

Payloads:

DOSIS-3D install (ESA)

GRIP Seated ops (ESA)

HRF VEG Questionnaire (NAXA)

LIDAL Move (NASA)

MISSE MSC install (NASA)

Phospho-Aging Urine collect and blood setup (JAXA)

Thermo-Mini setup (ESA)

Systems:

Robotics Procedure Review

Urine Transfer System Offload EDV Swap

Countermeasures System (CMS) Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) Cylinder Flywheel Evacuation

Cygnus Cargo Ops

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Relocate SSCs in preparation for Crew Dragon arrival

JEMRMS Backup Drive System (BDS) Checkout

ISS Safety Briefing

Reorganize Dragon Supplies after Docking

MTT/MSC Installation Review

Manufacturing Device Print Removal, Clean and Stow

JEMRMS Back Up Controller (BUC) Power Off

