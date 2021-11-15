NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 12 November, 2021 - Welcoming New Crew Members

©ANSA
Welcoming New Crew Members.
Crew-3 Launch/Dock: On Wednesday, November 10th at 8:03 PM CST, the Crew-3 Dragon Endurance lifted off from Launch Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.
Endurance then completed a 21-hour rendezvous and successfully docked to the ISS on Thursday, November 11th at 5:33 PM CST. The hatch to Dragon Endurance was opened at 7:25 PM and the 65S crew welcomed crewmembers Raja Chari (FE-10), Thomas Marshburn (FE-11), Kayla Barron (FE-12), and Matthias Maurer (FE-13) aboard. Crew compliment aboard the ISS has officially risen to 7.
On-Orbit Status Report
Payloads:
Actiwatch Plus: Arriving Crew-3 crewmembers donned Actiwatch Plus devices on their non-dominant wrist and outside of clothing for data collection. The Actiwatch is a waterproof, nonintrusive, sleep-wake activity monitor worn on the wrist of a crewmember. The device contains a miniature uniaxial accelerometer that produces a signal as the subject moves. The data is stored in nonvolatile memory within the Actiwatch until it is downloaded for analysis.
Manufacturing Device (MAND): A 3D print was removed and stowed. A crewmember also cleaned the extruder nozzle. MAND enables the production of components on the ISS for both NASA and commercial objectives. Parts, entire experiments, and tools can be created on demand utilizing the MAND printer, which can produce parts out of a wide variety of thermopolymers including engineered plastics.
Systems:
ISS Safety Briefing: The 65S crew familiarized the newly arrived Dragon Endurance crew with the potential hazards and available safety measures on-board ISS as well as the equipment needed for initial emergency response.
Completed Task List Activities:
Waste & Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Solid Waste Container (KTO) Replacement
Today's Ground Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
Configure ISS for Dragon Endurance docking
Reconfigure ISS for nominal ops
Structural Dynamics Measurement System (SDMS) Data Dump
Atmosphere Revitalization System (ARS) Node 3 Carbon Dioxide Removal Assembly (CDRA) Activation
Deactivation of the Four Bed CO2 Scrubber
Look Ahead Plan
Saturday, November 13 (GMT 317)
Payloads:
POLAR Transfers (NASA)
SpaceDuino Transfer (NASA)
Systems:
Crew Dragon Cargo Ops
Cygnus Cargo Ops
Emergency Equipment Transfer
Onboard Training (OBT) Dragon Debrief Conference
Sunday, November 14 (GMT 318)
Payloads:
GRIP Review (ESA)
VECTION Session (CSA)
Phospho-Aging Urine Setup (NASA)
Systems:
ISS Crew Adaptation
Emergency Roles and Responsibilities Review
Monday, November 15 (GMT 319)
Payloads:
DOSIS-3D install (ESA)
GRIP Seated ops (ESA)
HRF VEG Questionnaire (NAXA)
LIDAL Move (NASA)
MISSE MSC install (NASA)
Phospho-Aging Urine collect and blood setup (JAXA)
Thermo-Mini setup (ESA)
Systems:
Robotics Procedure Review
Urine Transfer System Offload EDV Swap
Countermeasures System (CMS) Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) Cylinder Flywheel Evacuation
Cygnus Cargo Ops
Today's Planned Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
Relocate SSCs in preparation for Crew Dragon arrival
JEMRMS Backup Drive System (BDS) Checkout
ISS Safety Briefing
Reorganize Dragon Supplies after Docking
MTT/MSC Installation Review
Manufacturing Device Print Removal, Clean and Stow
JEMRMS Back Up Controller (BUC) Power Off
Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.
Calendar
Recent Articles
Masthead
Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com
Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter