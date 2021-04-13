NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 12 April, 2021 - 10 Crew Members at Work

The three newest International Space Station crew members are getting used to life in space after a near three-and-a-half hour ride to the orbital lab late last week. There will be 10 people in space until Friday night when another three-person crew returns to Earth.

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov have completed their first weekend orbiting Earth on the space station. The trio is getting up to speed with station systems following its arrival on Friday at 7:05 a.m. EDT. The new Expedition 65 crew launched earlier that day from Kazakhstan at 3:42 a.m. aboard the Soyuz MS-18 crew ship.

Meanwhile, another crew onboard the space station since October 14 is now focusing on its departure this Friday at 9:34 p.m. NASA astronaut Kate Rubins will parachute to Earth inside the Soyuz MS-17 crew ship alongside Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov. They will land in Kazakhstan at 12:56 a.m. Saturday, completing a 185-day space research mission.

The other four station astronauts, representing the crew of SpaceX Crew-1, joined their six crewmates during Monday afternoon and reviewed emergency roles and responsibilities. Astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi joined the rest of the Expedition 64 crew and practiced safety procedures, communication protocols, and evacuation drills.

Some of the busy station residents did have time for science during all the crew swap and safety training activities taking place today. Glover attached sensors to his leg, collecting data for the Vascular Echo study that observes how the cardiovascular system changes in space. Noguchi reconfigured components inside the Cell Biology Experiment Facility, an artificial gravity-generating incubator, that supports cell and plant biology studies.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

AC Touch: Per standard procedure, the crew touched both the coated and uncoated coupons for this long-term investigation. Boeing Environment Responding Antimicrobial Coatings tests an antimicrobial coating on several different materials that represent high-touch surfaces. Some microbes change characteristics in microgravity, which could create new risks to crew health and spacecraft systems as well as creating the possibility of contaminating other planetary bodies. The samples remain in space approximately six months then return to Earth for analysis.

Airborne Particulate Monitor (APM): Following multiple relocations to gather particulate data in different areas, the crew removed the APM from its Node 2 location and stowed it. Although requirements exist for maximum allowable concentrations of particulate matter, currently no measurement capability verifies whether these requirements are met. The Airborne Particulate Monitor (APM) demonstrates an instrument for measuring and quantifying the concentration of both small and large particles in spacecraft air. The data can be used to create a map of air quality in terms of particles and shed light on the sources of such particles.

Cell Biology Experiment Facility - Left (CBEF-L): The crew performed multiple activities related to the continuation of the configuration G checkout. The ground team is still assessing the telemetry from the system in the new configuration. CBEF-L provides new capabilities with additional new resources such as Full High Definition video interface, Ethernet, 24 VDC power supply, and a larger diameter centrifugal test environment. By using the original CBEF and CBEF-L as one facility for the same experiment, the payload user is provided with an upgraded experimental environment that can handle the processing of more experimental samples for a wider array of experiments.

Spacesuit Evaporation Rejection Flight Experiment (SERFE): The crew performed a periodic sampling of the SERFE experiment water. The sampling involves pH measurement, microbial assessment, and water to be returned to the ground for further analysis. SERFE demonstrates a new technology to remove heat from spacesuits and maintain appropriate temperatures for crew members and equipment during space walks. The technology uses evaporation of water for cooling. The investigation determines whether microgravity affects performance and evaluates the technology's effect on contamination and corrosion of spacesuit material.

T2AR: The crew logged into the sidekick HoloLens system in preparation for the experiment later this week. Autonomous Systems and Operations conducts tests using augmented reality to help crew members perform inspection and maintenance on the Combined Operational Load Bearing External Resistance Treadmill (COLBERT). The ability to perform such tasks without assistance from Mission Control is vital for future space exploration such as a mission to Mars, where significant time delays occur in communications between space and ground. Using augmented reality to guide astronauts through complex spacecraft maintenance and repair activities also reduces the time needed for training and task performance.

Vascular Echo: The crew set up the Cardiolab Portable Doppler and related hardware, and performed a scan of the femoral artery in the right leg. Cardiac and Vessel Structure and Function with Long-Duration Space Flight and Recovery (Vascular Echo) examines changes in blood vessels, and the heart, while the crew members are in space, and then follow their recovery on return to Earth. The results could provide insight into potential countermeasures to help maintain crewmember health, and quality of life for everyone.

Systems

Crew Alternate Sleep Accommodation (CASA): The crew began part 1 of CASA installation at the Columbus 104 ZSR rack last week. Installation part 2 began today. Unfortunately, the ground strap that was provided is too short so the crew is searching for a longer strap.

Crew Quarters (CQ) 9V Battery Terminal: The crew repaired damaged CQ 9V battery terminals. They left the old hardware in place to be used as a structural hold but spliced in new battery connectors.

Waste & Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Maintenance: The crew removed and replaced the Urine Receptacle (UR) and Insert Filter (IF) in the WHC. This is part of routine maintenance.

Emergency Roles & Responsibilities Review: With the arrival of the 64S crew, all crew members participated in this review of priorities during emergency response to achieve safety of the crew followed by achieving safe configuration of the ISS. Topics covered included crew accountability, escape vehicle, ISS Commander responsibility and communication and coordination.

Completed Task List Activities:

PMA CP swap

WHC KTO replace

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Payloads ops support

CASA install support

SSRMS maneuver to translate

MT translation from WS2 to WS6

SPDM unstow/BDU 60 day checkout

SPDM stow

SSRMS Elbow Pitch Joint test

Look Ahead Plan

Tuesday, April 13 (GMT 103)

Payloads:

AWP, CBEF-L, GHF measurements, HRF Veggie POMS, ManD print remove, Nanoracks Rotational Dynamics deflate, Veg-03K/L final harvest

Systems

JSL routing in N2 JEM, N2 COL

OGA pump ORU troubleshooting

Tool Box label install

Wednesday, April 14 (GMT 104)

Payloads:

AC touch, ER1 rotate and t/s, Food Acceptability, MSPR2 workbench ops, RFID photos, SAMS CU activation, SERFE, Standard Measures presleep questionnaires, T2AR

Systems

OBT Crew-1 free flight depress response & emergency departure refresher

EVA PGT checkout

N2 UOP 4 install

Thursday, April 15 (GMT 105)

Payloads:

Astrobee/Gecko-2, COSMIC, DOSIS-3D, FNS relocate, Micro-16, PL NAS vent clean, RR habitat stow, RTPCG-2, Standard Measures, Transparent Alloys, Veg-03 hardware deactivation, Video cable wanted poster

Systems

Crew-1 deorbit entry and landing contingency refresher/conference with ground

EVA HECA cable install

Change of Command ceremony

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Periodic Health Status (PHS) Evaluation Setup

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Periodic Health Status (PHS) Evaluation - Subject

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Periodic Health Status (PHS) Evaluation - Crew Medical Officer (CMO)

In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Waste and Hygeine Compartment (WHC) Urine Receptacle (UR) and Insert Filter (IF) Remove and Replace

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Periodic Health Status (PHS) Evaluation - Subject

Photo/TV 0.5 CTB Audit

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Periodic Health Status (PHS) Evaluation - Crew Medical Officer (CMO)

Crew Alternate Sleep Accomodation (CASA) Installation Part 2 [Aborted]

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Periodic Health Status (PHS) Stow Hardware

On MCC GO Micropurification Unit (БМП) Ф1 Absorption Cartridge Regeneration (termination)

XF305 Camcorder Setup

LTL DISTRIBUTION BOX Setup

Crew Prep for PAO

Cell Biology Experiment Facility Left (CBEF-L) Temp/Humidity Sensor 3 swap for IU1 Sample Tray and IU2 Centrifuge.

Mpeg2 TV PAO Event dedicated to the Cosmonautics Day

Cell Biology Experiment Facility Left (CBEF-L) Humidifier Setup

Handover of Increment 65 Crew

CASA install closeout [Aborted]

Cell Biology Experiment Facility Left (CBEF-L) Meas Exp Unit A Attachment

Condition. Placing to Thermostat ТБУ-В No. 07 Closeout ops

Soyuz 747 Samsung Tablet Recharge - init

POIC Overview OBT

Crew Time for ISS Adaptation and Orientation

ISS Experience Hardware Consolidate

ISS Crew Adaptation

SERFE Water Sampling for In-flight Flight Analysis

Columbus Payload Power Switching Box (PPSB) reconfiguration

SERFE Water Sample MCD Processing

Urine Transfer System Offload EDV Swap

Emergency Roles and Responsibilities Review

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Drain

T2 Augmented Reality Sidekick Logon

Vascular Echo Leg Doppler PDOP Measurement

Psycological support files deletion from Samsung tablets and RS iPads prior to Soyuz 747 undock

Handover of Increment 65 Crew

Crew Departure Preparations for Return to Earth

Emergency Equipment Staging - Part 1

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Drain Part 2

Airborne Particulate Monitor Data Transfer

Airborne Particulate Monitor Node 2 Hardware Remove

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Solar Alpha Rotary Joint (SARJ) Cargo Transfer Bag (CTB) Reorganization

EVA Battery Operations Terminal Autocycle Terminate

Recharging Soyuz 747 IRIDIUM Extreme 9575 Phone, Battery Status Check

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Profile of Mood States (POMS) Questionnaire

Soyuz 747 Samsung tablet recharging, end

Antimicrobial Coatings Touch

EVA Battery Operations Terminal Charge Init

Antimicrobial Coatings Documentation Photos

Androgynous Peripheral Attachment System Hatch Install

ISS Crew Orientation

Pressurized Mating Adapter Sensor Test for Orion RelNav Risk Mitigation Imagery

In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Crew Quarters (CQ) Deck Battery Terminal Remove and Replace

Androgynous Peripheral Attachment System Hatch Remove

Food Physiology Crew Diet Briefing

Cell Biology Experiment Facility Left (CBEF-L) Turn Table Locking

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Fill Part 3

Check Closure of SM window shutters 6,8,9,12,13,14 Note 15

Preparing for SW Antivirus Scan on Auxiliary Computer System Laptops (Т61Р) - handover

Preparing for SW Antivirus Scan on Auxiliary Computer System Laptops (Т61Р)

