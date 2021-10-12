NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 11 October, 2021 - Advanced Housekeeping

The Expedition 65 crew focused on a variety of advanced housekeeping activities today aboard the International Space Station. There was also time for robotics research, crew departure preparations, and filmmaking activities.

Five station astronauts had their hands full on Friday working on everything from electronics, cleaning, plumbing, and setting up temporary crew quarters. Some of the crewmates also had time to continue ongoing research, which is the main mission of the orbiting lab.

NASA Flight Engineer Shane Kimbrough installed computer networking gear and connected cables inside the Unity module. Over in the Tranquility module, NASA Flight Engineers Mark Vande Hei and Megan McArthur reorganized stowed items to make space for upcoming operations inside the NanoRacks Bishop airlock.

Commander Thomas Pesquet of ESA (European Space Agency) replaced components on the water recovery system located inside the Kibo laboratory module. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) Flight Engineer Akihiko Hoshide stayed busy in the Columbus laboratory module checking out science computers and then outfitting crew alternate sleep accommodations.

McArthur also turned on an Astrobee robotic free-flyer and tested its maneuvering abilities using a perching arm. Kimbrough removed a science freezer from the Cygnus space freighter and installed it in the Kibo lab. Vande Hei called down to NASA nutritionists and discussed his views about the station's food menu.

The station's three cosmonauts worked on the docked Soyuz crew ships and their complement of Russian space research. Flight Engineers Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov practiced Earth descent techniques inside the Soyuz MS-18 crew ship, and then tried on the lower body negative pressure suit that prevents fluids from pooling toward a crew member's head in microgravity. Veteran cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov checked on life support and computer components inside the Soyuz MS-19.

All three cosmonauts also participated in filmmaking activities in the station's Russian segment with spaceflight participants Yulia Peresild and Klim Shipenko. The two space station guests will return to Earth on Oct. 16 with Novitskiy as he leads the pair to a parachute landing in Kazakhstan inside the Soyuz MS-18 crew ship.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads:

Bio-Analyzer: Crewmembers upload a new Bio-Monitor Application configuration file from an SSC to their iPad. The crew then opened the new Bio-Monitor App configuration file on their iPad and confirmed the overwrite to the internal database with the new file. Bio-Analyzer is a Canadian Space Agency (CSA) onboard instrument that serves as a platform for scientific experiments on the International Space Station (ISS). The instrument performs on-orbit quantification of biological molecules and cellular composition in samples collected and prepared aboard the ISS.

Edible Foam: A crewmember inspected the Edible Foam in the Food Processor Consumables Kit, performed an egg white hydration test, and completed the EveryWear Questionnaire. There was some water leakage noted during the egg white hydration, possibly due to a design issue. Edible foam is made from PHA, a naturally occurring polymer synthesized by bacteria. It offers a high level of protection from isolated shocks and vibrations, which is particularly important during flights into space.

Eklosion: The Capsule was unplugged from Eklosion and photos were taken in the Cupola in Node 3. The crew then deinstalled the hardware. The Eklosion investigation utilizes a vase, inspired by the VEGGIE plant growth facility, specially designed for use in the microgravity environment aboard the ISS. Eklosion contains within its hull small messages and smells from Earth for the psychological benefit of the crew member who conducts the investigation.

Fluids Integrated Rack/Light Microscopy Module (FIR/LMM): A crewmember removed the processed ACE-T1 Module from inside the LMM AFC, installed the LMM Confocal Test Target, and dispensed immersion oil on the target. The test target allows a flat field characterization test to be performed. These will be some of the final activities for LMM before its removal and the installation of a different science module. Photos were taken of the overall view of ACE Module capillaries. The LMM is a modified commercial, highly flexible, state-of-the-art light imaging microscope facility that provides researchers with powerful diagnostic hardware and software onboard the ISS. The LMM enables novel research of microscopic phenomena in microgravity, with the capability of remotely acquiring and downloading digital images and videos across many levels of magnification. The way that matter is organized and moves on the microscopic level profoundly affects the macroscopic world and an understanding of such processes helps scientists and engineers build more efficient materials and machines both for both the earth and space environments.

JEM Small Satellite Orbital Deployer-19 (J-SSOD-19): A crewmember Removed the J-SSOD-19 Multi (2 Deployers) from MPEP. The JEM Small Satellite Orbital Deployer (J-SSOD) provides a novel, safe, and small satellite launching capability to the ISS. The J-SSOD is a unique satellite launcher, handled by the Japanese Experiment Module Remote Manipulator System (JEMRMS), which provides containment and deployment mechanisms for several individual small satellites.

NanoRacks CubeSats Deployer-21 (NRCSD-21): A crewmember installed the NRCSD-21 hardware onto the MPEP. The NanoRacks CubeSat Deployer (NRCSD) is a self-contained CubeSat deployer system that mechanically and electrically isolates CubeSats and has been in operation since 2014. NRCSD-21 will be launching CAP Sat (Cooling, Annealing, and Pointing Satellite), PR-CuNa R2 (Puerto Rico CubeSat NanoRocks-2), and SPACE HAUC (Science Program Around Communications Engineering with High Achieving Undergraduate Cadres).

Plant Habitat-04: A crewmember removed debris from the Science Carrier/Plant Habitat Facility and took photos from the top of the entire Science Carrier and of each of four quadrants of the Science Carrier. Microgravity Growth of New Mexico Hatch Green Chile as a Technical Display of Advanced Plant Habitat's Capabilities (Plant Habitat-04) demonstrates using the Advanced Plant Habitat (APH) by growing peppers in space for the first time. An excellent source of Vitamin C, peppers are more difficult to cultivate than many possible space crops because they take longer to germinate, grow, and develop fruit. The investigation includes microbial analysis to improve understanding of plant-microbe interactions in space and assessment of flavor and texture, which vary based on the growth environment and care such as amount of watering.

Rodent Research: A crewmember performed an audit of Rodent Research supplies and trashed some items. The Rodent Research Facility provides rodent housing on board the ISS. Animal research is essential for understanding the impacts of spaceflight on the systems of the human body, and for development of potential therapies that will ease harmful responses to space flight. The advisory panel for Animal and Human Biology appointed by the Committee for the Decadal Survey on Biological and Physical Sciences in Space was unanimous in its recommendation that an animal habitat be incorporated as soon as possible into the ISS.

Time Perception in Microgravity: Crewmembers performed Time Perception experiment combined sessions. The accurate perception of objects in the environment is a prerequisite for spatial orientation and reliable performance of motor tasks. Time perception in microgravity is also fundamental to motion perception, sound localization, speech, and fine motor coordination. The Time Perception in Microgravity experiment quantifies the subjective changes in time perception in humans during and after long-duration exposure to microgravity.

Systems:

EVA Loop Scrub: The crew performed EMU water loop scrubs and then acquired and tested water samples for conductivity on units 3004 and 3006. EMU Loop Scrubs are required preventive maintenance needed to remove any chemical and biological contaminants from the EMU transport loop.

OBT ISS Emergency Hardware Familiarization: The ISS Commander and newly arrived 65S crewmember, FE-4 Anton Shkaplerov, practiced communication with the RS and USOS in the event of an emergency. The Commander worked with FE-4 to familiarize him with USOS equipment as well as locations of the equipment and positions of valves used in emergencies.

JSL Pins Repair: Last week, the crew installed a new router and connected the JSL cables as part of the JSL v14 upgrades. After the activity was complete, ground teams discovered that there was a bad connection between the Lab Router and KCU2. As part of troubleshooting steps, the crew inspected the cabling and noticed that Pin 5 & Pin 6 on JSL Data Cable (W3034) Connector P5B were damaged. Today, the crew attempted to repair both pins by bending pin 6 back into place and pulling pin 5, which had receded, back into place. The troubleshooting was unsuccessful and ground teams are working on a forward plan.

Completed Task List Activities:

None

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

JEM Airlock Slide Table (ST) Extension to JPM Side

Atmosphere Control and Supply (ACS) High Pressure (HP) Oxygen Valve Open

NanoRacks CubeSat Deployer Installation on the MPEP

Internal Thermal Control System (ITCS) Airlock Low Temperature Loop (LTL) Flow Initiation

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Cooling Loop Maintenance Scrub Initiation

JEM Airlock Slide Table (ST) Retraction from JPM Side

JEM Airlock Valve Box Remote Controller (VB-RC) Activation

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Cooling Loop Maintenance Iodination

JEM Airlock Depressurization and vent

Internal Thermal Control System (ITCS) Airlock Low Temperature Loop (LTL) Flow Terminate

EVA Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Cooling Loop Scrub Deconfiguration

Atmosphere Control and Supply (ACS) High Pressure Oxygen Valve Close

JEM Airlock Valve Box Remote Controller (VB-RC) Deactivation

JEM Airlock and ACDU-RC Deactivation

Japanese Experiment Module Remote Manipulator System (JEMRMS) NanoRacks CubeSat Deployer (NRCSD) satellite deployment Maneuver

JEM Airlock Slide Table Extension to JEF side

JEM Airlock Capture Mechanism Release

JEM Airlock Slide Table Retraction from JEF side

JEM Airlock and ACDU-RC Deactivation

Look Ahead Plan

Tuesday, October 12 (GMT 285)

Payloads:

CIR/ACME Hardware replace (NASA)

GITAI hardware install (NASA)

Immersive Exercise VR charging (ESA)

IPU 2 Checkout and closeout (JAXA)

ISS HAM pass (NASA)

JAXA Video Take 9 (JAXA)

LIDAL Data unit move/return (NASA)

Lumina Data Transfer (ESA)

Maritime radio remove

NanoRacks Airlock IPCAM install (NASA)

NRCSD-21 deploy photo (NASA)

Ring Sheared Drop sample exchange (NASA)

Standard Measures Saliva collect, Cognition test, Fecal setup (NASA)

Vascular Aging Blood Pressure cuff setup (CSA)

Systems:

JAXA Video

PAO Events

Wednesday, October 13 (GMT 286)

Payloads:

CIR Manifold 2 and 4 bottle exchange (NASA)

Food Acceptability (NASA)

Immersive Exercise session (ESA)

ISS HAM pass (NASA)

ManD print remove and stow

MMA to PLT3 adapter fix

POLAR desiccant swap

Standard Measures Saliva, body and fecal collect and presleep question (NASA)

Vascular Aging Blood Pressure Changeout (CSA)

Systems:

EMU HUT ORU R&R

Cargo Ops

EMU HUT Degas

Dragon Undock Prep

XF705 Camcorder Deploy

JPM Smoke Detector Cleaning

COL Hardware Trash

JSL 20-Port Switch

Thursday, October 14 (GMT 287)

Payloads:

Behavioral Core Measures ROBOT test (NASA)

CIR manifold 4 bottle exchange (NASA)

ESA EPO TOUCHS (ESA)

GLACIER desiccant swap

IPU2 Camcorder connect (JAXA)

POLAR desiccant swap

Standard Measures Saliva, body and fecal collect and presleep question (NASA)

TOILET PT tank install

Vascular Aging monitor data transfer and stow (CSA)

Systems:

JSL 20-Port Switch

Clear Temperature and Humidity Control Keep Out Zone

Spaceflight Participant Cupola Escort and Familiarization

Cargo Ops

PAO Events

Node 1 Fan Speed Test

Setup XF305 Camcorder for realtime downlink

Camcorder Video Cable Connection to IPU2 for Checkout Part 2

JEM Stowage Consolidation

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

NanoRacks CubeSat Deployer Installation Procedure Review

EXPRESS Rack 1 Laptop Computer Power Cycle

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Drain

NanoRacks CubeSat Deployer Hardware Gather

Eklosion move from Columbus to Cupola

Eklosion Message Retrieval

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Drain Part 2

NREP NRCSD Video Setup

Eklosion Experiment Deinstallation

JEM Airlock Slide Table (ST) Extension to JPM Side

In Flight Maintenance Joint Station LAN Cable Pins Repair

JEM Small Satellite Orbital Deployer (SSOD) Multi (2 Deployers) Removal from Multi-Purpose Experiment Platform (MPEP)

Inspection of Edible Foam protective Kit

Columbus Cabin photo audit

Urine Transfer System Offload EDV Swap

Bio-Analyzer Hardware Connection and Power On

NanoRacks CubeSat Deployer Installation on the MPEP

Installs Li-Ion Batteries into Battery Stowage Compartment

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Cooling Loop Maintenance Scrub Initiation

Public Affairs Office (PAO) High Definition (HD)

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Downlink Message

ODF Update on iPads and Samsung

EML Gas Valves Opening

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Spaceflight Cognitive Assessment Tool for Windows (WinSCAT) Test

Time experiment science

HRF Veg Veg Questionnaire

JEM Airlock Slide Table (ST) Retraction from JPM Side

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Cooling Loop Maintenance Iodination

GITAI Procedure Review

ISS Module Recon

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Fill Part 3

AQM Sieve Cartridge Remove and Replace

Fluids Integrated Rack Rack Doors Open

AQM #1 Antenna R&R

LMM Target Configuration

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Profile of Mood States (POMS) Questionnaire

On-board Training (OBT) ISS Emergency Hardware Familiarization

Bio-Monitor Application Configuration File Upload

Remove and Replace (R&R) Waste Hygiene Compartment (WHC) ЕДВ-Y

Fluids Integrated Rack Rack Doors Close

Plant Habitat-04 DEBRIS Hardware Gather

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Social Media Event

EVA Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Cooling Loop Scrub Deconfiguration

In Flight Maintenance Joint Station LAN Cable Pins Closeout

Plant Habitat-04 Debris Removal

Joint Station LAN (JSL) 20 Port Switch Cable Modification

HRF Generic Saliva Collection Setup

Manufacturing Device Print Removal, Clean and Stow

Bio-Analyzer Hardware Conclude and Stow

Plant Habitat-04 MELFI Insertion #1

Ring-Sheared Drop MELFI Sample Retrieve

HRF Generic Saliva Collection 10 Minutes

