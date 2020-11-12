NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 11 November 2020.

Today: Payloads - Standard Measures: The crew performed Flight Day 30 Saliva collections. The aim of the investigation is to ensure consistent capture of an optimized, minimal set of measures from crewmembers until the end of the ISS Program in order to characterize the adaptive responses to and risks of living in space.

Among other things, the ground teams perform analyses for metabolic and chemistry panels, immune function, microbiome, etc. These measures populate a data repository to enable high-level monitoring of countermeasure effectiveness and meaningful interpretation of health and performance outcomes, and support future research on planetary missions.

Plant Habitat-02: The crew performed plant thinning of the Plant Habitat-02 radishes that were initiated 10 days prior. Assessment of Nutritional Value and Growth Parameters of Space-grown Plants (Plant Habitat-02) cultivates radishes as a model plant that is nutritious and edible, has a short cultivation time, and is genetically similar to Arabidopsis, a plant frequently studied in microgravity. Developing the capability for food production in space requires understanding cultivation conditions such as intensity and spectral composition of light and the effects of the culture medium or soil. This research could help optimize plant growth in the unique environment of space, as well as evaluation of nutrition and taste of the plants.

Systems

Nitrogen/Oxygen Recharge System (NORS) Oxygen (O2) Re-pressurization: The ground flight control team performed a re-pressurization of the ISS cabin atmosphere using O2 from a NORS tank. When the NORS tank is empty, it will be returned to ground where it will be inspected, recharged, and manifested on an upcoming resupply mission.

Emergency Air Response Reconfiguration: In preparation for five crew operations, the crew configured two new emergency Cargo Transfer Bags (CTBs) with Portable Breathing Apparatuses (PBAs) and installed ammonia (NH3) cartridges into emergency masks. The PBAs and NH3 emergency masks will be used by the crew should a toxic atmosphere event occur on the ISS.

Mini Research Module-2 (MRM-2) Airlock (A/L) Procedure Review: The crew reviewed the procedure for operating the MRM-2 A/L in preparation to support the upcoming Russian Extravehicular Activity (EVA) #47. The MRM-2 module is located on the Russian segment and supports EVAs using Orlan-M suits.

Completed Task List Activities:

SSC Power Chain Build

Emergency PBA CTB Build

Crew Arrival Preparations

EXPRESS Rack 6 ELC Troubleshooting

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Inspection

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Nitrogen/Oxygen Recharge System O2 Repress

Plant Habitat-02 Plant Thinning Ground Support

Look Ahead Plan

Thursday, 11/12 (GMT 317)

Payloads:

GRIP Hard drive Install (ESA)

Standard Measures Saliva Collect and fecal setup (NASA)

EKAM N2 85 lens changeout (NASA)

Food Acceptability (NASA)

Plant Hab-02 Leaf Harvest review (NASA)

EML Program cable removal and installation (Joint)

Systems:

In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Urine Receptacle (UR) and Insert Filter (IF) Remove and Replace

Dragon SSC Deploy Part 1

Node 2 Forward Hardware Unstow

SSC Client Troubleshooting for SSC 11

Install Light and Video Camera Into ORLAN-M Suits

Friday, 11/13 (GMT 318)

Payloads:

Standard Measures Saliva collect (NASA)

Repository (NASA) and Phospho -Aging (JAXA) Urine setup

Standard Measures-Body and Fecal collect (NASA)

Plant Hab-02 Leaf gather (NASA)

ISS Experience Node2 setup (NASA)

Systems:

Dragon Forward - Station Support Computer Relocate

Docking Dragon Monitoring Tools Setup

PMA Ventilation Prior to Ingress

Saturday, 11/14 (GMT 319)

Payloads:

Repository (NASA) and Phospho -Aging (JAXA) Urine collect

Systems:

Crew Off-Duty

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

HRF Generic Saliva Collection 10 Minutes

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Retrieval And Insertion Operations

On MCC Go Regeneration of Micropurification Unit (БМП) Ф2 Cartridge (start)

MRM2 A/L ops procedure self-study

[СТТС] Configuration for MRM2

Preparation for pressurized Orlans transfer from MRM2 to ПхО training

Dry run with two pressurized Orlans transfer to ПХО.

Restoring initial configuration after pressurized Orlans transfer OBT

Checking MRM2 EV1 Hatch Pusher and Protective Ring [ЗК] Lanyard

Installation of Portable Repress Tank (БНП) No.17 (00056724R, MRM2) in [РО] before EVA

Installing additional Portable Repress Tank (БНП) No.18 in MRM2

СОЖ Maintenance. Verification of ИП-1 flow sensor position

Station Support Computer Power Chain Build

SpX-CREW DRAGON Emergency Equipment Gather

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Water Recovery System (WRS) Sample Analysis

Install Ammonia Cartridges on Emergency Masks for Crew-1

Build Emergency Cargo Transfer Bags for Air Portable Breathing Apparatus

Installation of US add-on hardware on Orlan-MKS suits No. 4 and No.5.

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Sample Data Record

Plant Habitat-02 Plant Thinning Hardware Gather

Plant Habitat-02 Plant Thinning Procedure Review

Plant Habitat-02 Plant Thinning

Securing the right connecting rod lock on Cycle Ergometer ВБ-3М.

Comm reconfig for nominal ops

IMS delta file prep

VZAIMODEISTVIYE-2. Experiment Ops

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

Reminder Standard Measures 4-Day Saliva Collection

