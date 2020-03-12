NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 11 March 2020 - Bone and Heart Cells Research.

Bone cells and now heart cells are on the space research agenda for the Expedition 62 crew. The International Space Station continues gearing up for more space investigations recently delivered aboard the SpaceX Dragon resupply ship.

NASA Flight Engineer Jessica Meir turned her attention today to a new experiment exploring cardiac activity in microgravity. She tended to heart cells swapping media that nourishes the samples being observed and manipulated with magnetic sensors. The results could inform measures to keep astronauts healthy on long-term missions and possibly treat heart conditions on Earth.

Bone health is also important for humans living and working on and off the Earth. Over in the Japanese Kibo laboratory module, NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan worked in the Life Science Glovebox servicing bone cell samples for an experiment that began in February. That research is comparing samples nurtured in weightlessness to a set of samples that are magnetically levitated in a lab on Earth. Insights could prove valuable when treating bone ailments such as osteoporosis.

The pair also split their time on several other investigations ranging from radiation detection to protein crystals. Radiation detectors were retrieved from Dragon and installed throughout the station to characterize the orbital lab's radiation dosage and distribution. The crew also looked at protein crystals that grow better in space than on Earth, for a pair of studies, PCG-10 and JAXA Moderate Temp PCG, supporting the development of more effective medications.

Commander Oleg Skripochka focused on Russian communications gear throughout the day testing two-way audio and video satellite links. He also spent some time exploring advanced photography techniques to locate Earth targets.

On-Orbit Status Report

DOSIS-3D: The crew retrieved the DOSIS-3D Passive Detector Pouch (PDP) from the Dragon vehicle and installed the ten passive detector packs and one triple detector pack at appropriate locations. This experiment uses active and passive detectors to determine the radiation doses inside the ISS and provides documentation of the actual nature and distribution of the radiation fields. A concise three dimensional dose distribution map of all the segments of the ISS will be developed based on this data and data from JAXA and NASA monitoring devices.

Engineered Heart Tissue/FE8: Using the Life Science Glovebox, the crew performed the cell culture media change for the Engineered Heart Tissue chambers. A Human induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC)-based 3D Microphysiological System for Modeling Cardiac Dysfunction in Microgravity (Engineered Heart Tissues) assesses human cardiac function in microgravity. It uses 3D cultured cardiac muscle tissue that mimics the architecture and function of adult human cardiac muscle. A magnet-based sensor placed underneath the tissue culture chamber allows real-time, non-destructive analysis of the functional performance and maturation of the tissues in space, which is compared with those cultured on Earth.

Medium Temp PCG: The crew retrieved the JAXA Protein Crystal Growth (PCG) container, started the investigation, then stowed it in Freezer-Refrigerator Of STirling cycle (FROST2). The high quality protein crystal growth experiment at moderate temperature (JAXA MT PCG) is aimed at the growth of crystals of biological macromolecules by the counter-diffusion technique or permeation method. The main scientific objective of the JAXA Moderate Temp PCG experiment is to make high quality protein crystals in the microgravity environment at moderate temperature.

Nanoracks Mod-51: The crew initiated the sub investigations contained within the Mod-51. These sub experiments are the Vitamin-C Flask with syringe, Waxworm flask, Adipic acid and Venom flex plates, Yeast and amylase mixture tubes, and Flask with Flatworms. Inspection and/or activation of the experiments were nominal and the hardware was stowed. Nanoracks Mod-51 is an aluminum module with a Velcro lid that can accommodate various sub-experiments.

OsteoOmics-2: The crew completed media exchange for Biocell habitat 4. During the activity, they noted only 3 of the biocells were free of contamination. The media was exchanged on the 3 healthy Biocells and the 3 Biocells with contamination were bagged and frozen for later ground analysis. Cause of the contamination is under discussion. Millions of Americans experience bone loss which results from disease or the reduced effects of gravity that can occur in bed-ridden patients. OsteoOmics tests whether magnetic levitation accurately simulates the free-fall conditions of microgravity by comparing genetic expression osteoblastic cells, a type of bone cell, levitated in a high-field superconducting magnet with cells flown in low-Earth orbit. This information helps scientists determine the molecular and metabolic changes that take place in magnetic levitation and real microgravity.

PCG-10: The crew retrieved the PCG-10 hardware from its temporary ambient stow location and placed it in the permanent stow location. Microgravity Crystallization of Glycogen Synthase-Glycogenin Protein Complex (CASIS PCG 10) crystallizes human glycogen synthase proteins on the space station. These include enzymes critical for glycogen synthesis in the liver and those present in muscle. The lack of convection in microgravity can result in higher quality crystals that contribute to better understanding of a protein's structure and support development of more effective medications with fewer side effects.

Systems

Latching End Effector (LEE) A Snare Survey: Following yesterday's Space Station Remote Manipulator stem (SSRMS double walkoff, today the LEE A Snare survey was completed. The Robotics team will now unstow the Special Purpose Dexterous manipulator (SPDM) and Robot Micro Conical Tool (RMCT) in preparation for tomorrow's Material International Space Station Experiment (MISSE) operations.

Completed Task List Activities:

None

Today's Ground Activities:

Payload operations support

SSC updates

SSRMS LEE A survey

Lookahead Plan

Thursday, 3/12 (GMT 072)

Payloads:

Food Acceptability

Locker reconfigurations

MELFI Icebrick insert

MISSE/JEMAL ops

Nanoracks Mod-9 ops 2

Systems:

JOTI config for MISSE transfer tray

Friday, 3/13 (GMT 073)

Payloads:

Food Acceptability

Standard Measures

MVP2-cell-03

OsteoOmics

Phage Evolution

Systems:

WHC maintenance

Saturday, 3/14 (GMT 074)

Payloads:

CGBA stat check

ISS Experience SD c/o

MELFI icebrick insertions

MVP-Cell-03

Nanoracks Mod-51

Systems:

Crew off duty; housekeeping

Sunday, 3/15 (GMT 075)

Payloads:

None

Systems:

Crew off duty

Today's Planned Activities:

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Retrieval And Insertion Operations

NanoRacks Module-51 Overview

Nanoracks Module-51 MELFI Retrieve

OsteoOmics-2 Media Relocate

MERLIN 4 EXPRESS Rack Installation

Polar and PAUL Transfer from Dragon Overview

Cold Stow Box Unpack

XF305 Camcorder Setup

Weekly check of video recording equipment performance on the ISS RS

JAXA MT PCG Sample Preparation

AED Inspection

RSK1 Laptop Replacement

OsteoOmics-2 Media Change

LSG-Front Glove-Swap

Fabrication and installation of improved ventilation aids for RSK1 ZBook laptop

EHT MELFI Sample Retrieval Operation 1

Nanoracks Module-51 Start

VIZIR. Conducting Smart Drawer Coordinate Referencing System (СКП-УП) PL Session

MELFI 3 Ice Brick Insert 2

JAXA Mouse Mission 5 Item Gathering and Preparation

TOCA Water Recovery System (WRS) Sample Analysis

XF305 Camcorder Setup

Transportation Cage Unit Cleaning

MERLIN Sample Transfer

Polar and PAUL Transfer from Dragon Overview

Setup and Activation of Crew Onboard Support Kit (КСПЭ) Equipment for mpeg2 TV coverage of Wide Band Communication System (ШСС) Test

Glove Box Cleaning

Gathering and connecting КСПЭ hardware to ШСС video server

Polar Dragon Uninstall, Transfer, and EXPRESS Rack Install

Test comm sessions via Luch-5В Relay Satellite (95°) and 2-way audio/video comm check with ШСС smart station [АРМ]

Powered Ascent Utility Locker Hardware Installation

Receiving files from ШСС MDM to RSS1

DOSIS Passive Detector Pouch retrieval

Installation of the DOSIS 3D passive detector packs in Columbus and photodocumentation.

EHT Tissue Chamber Media Change

Test comm sessions via Luch-5В Relay Satellite (95°) and 2-way audio/video comm check with ШСС smart station [АРМ]

Closeout ops after comm sessions via Luch-5V (95°) relay satellite

On MCC Go Turn off camcorder, TV system monitoring equipment, close applications

LSG-Front Glove-Swap

Restow Dragon Vestibule Outfitting Kit (VOK)

Polar Samples to Cold Stowage

PCG-10 Ambient Stow

PCG-10 Hardware Photography

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Sample Data Record

LSG Primary Crew Restraint Fold

LSG Work Volume Stow



