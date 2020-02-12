NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 11 February 2020 - Resupply Mission Set for Friday

The three-member Expedition 62 crew, sporting their mission patch on t-shirts, will be living aboard the International Space Station until April of this year. In the center, is Roscosmos Commander Oleg Skripochka flanked by NASA Flight Engineers Jessica Meir and Andrew Morgan. Credit: NASA. (Feb. 7, 2020)

The next U.S. cargo mission is now targeting Friday for its launch to replenish the International Space Station. Meanwhile, the Expedition 62 crew is continuing the upkeep of orbital lab systems.

Mission managers are waiting for the weather to clear up at Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia so they can launch the Cygnus space freighter from Northrop Grumman. Cygnus is now targeted to lift off Friday at 3:43 p.m. EST atop an Antares rocket.

Cygnus will arrive at the space station on Sunday packed with new science experiments, crew supplies and station hardware. NASA Flight Engineer Andrew Morgan will be in the cupola commanding the Canadarm2 robotic arm to reach out and capture Cygnus at 5:11 a.m. Robotics controllers will then take over and remotely command the Canadarm2 to install Cygnus to the Unity module where it will stay for three months.

Morgan started his day replacing components inside an oxygen generator in the Tranquility module. Afterward, he serviced the Advanced Resistive Exercise Device that enables astronauts to maintain muscle strength during long-term space missions.

Jessica Meir of NASA worked throughout the day in Europe's Columbus laboratory module. She was shifting cargo to access an area behind the Human Research Facility-2 rack. Once there, she installed cables that link to the Bartomoleo external payload facility on the outside of Columbus.

Commander Oleg Skripochka of Roscosmos began Tuesday transferring water from a docked Progress 74 cargo craft to a station tank. Skripochka, who is on his third station flight, then spent the afternoon cleaning cooling loops on a pair of Russian Orlan spacesuits.

On-Orbit Status Report

Cygnus NG-13 Launch Update: The NG-13 mission is currently scheduled for launch from NASA Wallops Launch Facility on Friday, February 14th at 2:43 pm CT. Cygnus is scheduled for ISS arrival and capture on Sunday, February 16th at 3:40 am CT. Following capture and berthing to the Node 1 nadir port, the crew will ingress S.S. Robert Henry Lawrence Jr and begin the transfer of time critical payloads to the ISS. The NG-13 resupply mission is part of the Commercial Resupply Services-2 (CRS-2) contract.

Payloads:

Bartolomeo preparation: Today, the crew installed the Bartolomeo break out harness installation behind the Human Research Facility (HRF) 2 rack in the Columbus Module COL1A4 location. In order to access the harness installation area behind the rack, the crew cleared stowage from the HRF2 rack front, de-mated the rack service umbilicals, and rotated the rack down. Once the Bartolomeo breakout harness was installed the crew restored the HRF2 rack to its nominal configuration.

Designed to meet user requirements from the commercial and institutional sector, Bartolomeo will be a new external payload hosting facility on the ram side of Columbus that is mechanically attached to the ram-facing primary and secondary trunnions. Bartolomeo offers 12 active payload sites and one passive site, and can accommodate payloads from 5 to 450 kg in mass. The first investigation to use Bartolomeo is expected to be the Multi-Needle Langmuir Probe, an instrument from the University of Oslo and the Norwegian company Eidsvoll Electronics to measure ionospheric plasma densities.

Systems:

Oxygen Generator System (OGS) Activated Carbon/Ion Exchange (ACTEX) Filter Remove and Replace (R&R): Today, the crew performed an activity to draw samples from the OGS Recirculation Loop and R&R of the ACTEX cartridge that provides continuous scrubbing of the OGS Recirculation Loop.

Completed Task List Activities:

None

Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Atmosphere Revitalization System (ARS) Lab Major Constituent Analyzer (MCA) Zero Calibration

OGS Internal ACTEX R&R and Sample Support

Columbus HRF2-Tilt

Atmosphere Revitalization System (ARS) Thermal Amine Scrubber (TAS) Calibration Test

DC to DC Converter Unit (DDCU) Power Down

UPA FCPA Checkout

Wednesday, 2/12 (GMT 043)

Payloads:

Actiwatch Plus

Mouse Mission-5 prep

MELFI sample relocation

Microgravity Crystals hardware trash

Rodent Research inventory audit

Systems:

Installing NH3 Cartridges onto Emergency Masks

In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Fluids Control Pump Assembly (FCPA) Hose Remove & Replace

Environmental Health System (EHS) Acoustic Monitor and Sampling Ops

Systems Operations Data File (SODF) Update

Inventory Management System (IMS) Conference

Thursday, 2/13 (GMT 043)

Payloads/Systems:

Re-plan in-work due to NG-13 launch slip to NET Friday 2/14

Friday, 2/14 (GMT 044)

Payloads/Systems:

Re-plan in-work due to NG-13 launch slip to NET Friday 2/14

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Acoustic Monitor Setup for Crew Worn Measurements

Water transfer from Progress 443 (DC1) Rodnik H2O Tank 1 to ЕДВ using pump

In Flight Maintenance (IFM) ACTEX Filter Remove and Replace

Temperature and Humidity Control (THC) BEAM Intermodule Ventilation (IMV) Flow Measurement Survey

Cleanup HRF-2 rotation path.

Cleanup of AFT DECK and OVHD AFT Quadrants of Starboard Endcone

In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Oxygen Generation System (OGS) Sabatier Removal

HRF-2 Rack Tilt Down at COL1A4

Bartolomeo cable connection - first part

In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Oxygen Generation System (OGS) Stow

Environmental Health System (EHS) Potable Water Dispenser (PWD) Sample Collect

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Potable Water Dispenser (PWD) Sample Analysis

Wireless Instrumentation System (WIS) Station Support Computer (SSC) Relocate Part 1

External Wireless Instrumentation System (EWIS) Network Control Unit (NCU) Connection Troubleshooting

Combined Orlan-MKS Nos.4, 5 and БСС cooling loop separation in DC1.

Countermeasures System (CMS) Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) Set Screw Tightening

Bartolomeo cable connection - second part

HRF-2 Rack Umbilical Mate

Countermeasures System (CMS) Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) 6-Month Maintenance and Pulley Inspection

Environmental Health System (EHS) Coliform Water Processing

Restore cargo in AFT DECK and OVHD AFT Quadrants of Starboard Endcone

Columbus Bay 4 Restore

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

INTERACTION-2. Experiment Ops

Photo/TV Camcorder Setup Verification

Photo T/V (P/TV) Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) Exercise Video Stow

Acoustic Monitor Battery Swap

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Sample Data Record

