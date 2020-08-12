NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 11 August, 2020 - Japanese Resupply Ship Set to Depart.

A Japanese resupply ship will depart the International Space Station next week after nearly three months attached to the orbital lab. Meanwhile, the Expedition 63 crew continued a variety of science operations today.

JAXA, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, announced Tuesday, Aug. 18, as the release date for its H-II Transfer Vehicle-9 (HTV-9) cargo craft. Ground controllers will remotely control the Canadarm2 robotic arm to grapple and remove the HTV-9 from the Harmony module. Commander Chris Cassidy of NASA will command the Canadarm2 to release the cargo craft into space completing an 85-day station mission. The HTV-9 will orbit Earth on its own for two more days and reenter the atmosphere above the South Pacific for a fiery, but safe demise.

The HTV-9 delivered four tons of gear on May 25 that included the new Space Frontier Studio for live broadcasts inside Japan's Kibo laboratory module. Cassidy set up the live-streaming hardware today for an event highlighting science activities inside Kibo.

Cassidy also completed fluid research work that took place inside the U.S. Destiny laboratory module's Microgravity Science Glovebox. The veteran astronaut disconnected, took apart and stowed the hardware that investigated water droplet behavior in microgravity. Results may promote water conservation and improve water pressure for Earth and space systems.

Cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin continued working on a long-running Earth observation study on the Russian side the station. That experiment is helping scientists monitor and forecast natural and man-made catastrophes around the world.

Fellow cosmonaut and flight engineer Ivan Vagner worked during the morning testing broadband video communications gear. The first-time space flyer then spent the rest of the afternoon servicing the ventilation subsystem in the Zvezda service module.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

Cell Biology Experiment Facility-L (CBEF-L): The crew replaced the CO2 Regulator for controlling the CO2 supply pressure on the Saibo Rack in support of future CBEF-L operations. The CO2 valve was opened to allow flow and the ground teams are performing a leak check of the line. Cell Biology Experiment Facility-L (CBEF-L) is a Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) new subrack facility, which is an upgraded facility of the original Cell Biology Experiment Facility (CBEF) currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS). CBEF-L provides new capabilities with additional new resources such as Full High Definition video interface, Ethernet, 24 VDC power supply, and a larger diameter centrifugal test environment. By using the original CBEF and CBEF-L as one facility for the same experiment, the payload user is provided with an upgraded experimental environment that can handle the processing of more experimental samples for a wider array of experiments.

Droplet Formation Study: The crew stowed the Droplet Formation Study hardware. Droplet Formation Studies in Microgravity (Droplet Formation Study) seeks to evaluate the water droplet formation, water flow, and pressure of Delta Faucet's current H2Okinetic shower head technology versus the industry-standard use of jet nozzles. H2Okinetic technology allows better control of droplet size and increases the speed of the drops (fewer water drops are used, but the droplets are larger and are moving faster), which creates a feeling of increased pressure for the end user. The study evaluates how best to control the output of water droplets to create a better performing shower device that provides an improved experience for the end user while also conserving water and energy.

Packed Bed Reactor Experiment-2 (PBRE-2): The crew completed the PBRE-2 Overview. The PBRE-2 investigates the forces acting on a gas and a liquid flowing simultaneously through a column filled with glass spheres in microgravity. Known as two-phase flow, this side-by-side movement of a gas and liquid is used in a variety of space-based systems and equipment. Results could help improve the design of future mass and heat transfer equipment used in space.

Space Studio KIBO: The crew performed the XF305 camcorder setup in preparation for the upcoming live event. The Space Frontier Studio KIBO is a broadcasting studio that is constructed and operated in the Japanese Experiment Module (JEM), also known as Kibo. The studio can livestream activities, interactive entertainment, and communication from space. The program can receive uplinked video and audio from a ground studio to Space Frontier Studio KIBO, and downlink video and audio from space to ground.

Completed Task List Activities:

HTV Cargo Operations (on-going)

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

P4 UB PVA 24 Channel Swap

RAIU 3 Troubleshooting per Chit 18950

Look Ahead Plan

Wednesday, 8/12 (GMT 225)

Payloads:

PBRE-2 Hardware setup (NASA)

KIBO Studio recording (JAXA)

Systems:

HTV Cargo Handover

Thursday, 8/13 (GMT 226)

Payloads:

ELF Cartridge Swap (NASA)

Astrobee Cargo Placement (NASA)

JEM Water Recovery System Cable connect (JAXA)

Systems:

VHF Emer Checkout

N2 IMV Screen Installation

HTV Cargo Ops

Friday, 8/14 (GMT 227)

Payloads:

RADI-N2 Deploy-Node 3 F3 rack (CSA)

JWRS Closeout (JAXA)

Food Physiology (NASA)

Astrobee Cargo Placement (NASA)

CBEF-L CO2 flow close (JAXA)

Systems:

HTV Departure OBT

CMS ARED Qtrly Maint

COLD2 Rack Bag Fill

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

CO2 Regulator installation

Countermeasures System (CMS) Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) Cylinder Flywheel Evacuation

Droplet Formation Study Hardware Stow

JEM Common Gas Support Equipment (CGSE) Lower CO2 Gas Supply Start

JEM Temporary Stowage Relocate

JPM Aft Window Shutter Close/Open for Kibo Experiment

Kibo Studio XF305 and Arm Setup

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in High Definition (HD) in Columbus

Packed Bed Reactor Experiment Operations Overview

Test TV conference session via Broadband Communication System (ШСС)

ТБУ (Universal Bioengineering Thermostat). Checking ТБУ-В No.07 thermostat temperature and unobstructed area near ТБУ-В inlet/outlet vents (Report to MCC)

URAGAN. Closeout, SOVA PL and photo equipment removal

URAGAN. Installation and activation of Auto Orientation System for Video Spectral Equipment (SOVA) and photo equipment

TERMINATOR. Install and Connect Terminator-Nadir EU. Activation of EU

Nikon camera sync with station time

MRM1-FGB Screw Clamp Tightening

Measuring Hematocrit Number and downlinking data via OCA

MATRYOSHKA-R. Tritel Hardware Monitoring

Preventive Maintenance of SM Ventilation Subsystem. Group А

Vacuum Cleaning of Dust collectors ПC1, ПС1 filter cartridges in FGB (panels 203, 403)

Cleaning FGB ЦВ1 Circulation Fan 1 Protective Screen

