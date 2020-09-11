NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 10 September, 2020 - ISS Reboost

As a free-flying, cube-shaped robot dubbed Astrobee zipped through the International Space Station today, the Expedition 63 trio aboard was occupied with upkeep and experiment maintenance tasks.

Astrobee is autonomous, and therefore no additional burden to the busy schedule of Commander Chris Cassidy of NASA and Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner. Masterminded to assist the spare-faring crew with routine chores and give controllers on the ground an easy way to survey the station's interior, the robot is currently flying about to capture additional video and imagery for later study.

Cassidy spent significant time in the Columbus laboratory module installing Fluidics hardware and setting it up for test runs. The experiment itself consists of three small transparent spheres with a centrifuge to move the liquids within. Data compiled from the investigation will one day improve applications in space, optimizing fuel systems, as well as on Earth, providing insight into how oceans work and the phenomenon of "rogue waves." In addition, Cassidy replaced components in the Waste and Hygiene Compartment and performed life-support maintenance.

Vagner, meanwhile, helped with the life-support maintenance and serviced the Russian oxygen generator. With Ivanishin accompanying, they tackled cleaning air vents and dust filters to ensure the smooth running of the orbiting outpost. Smoke detectors within the Zarya module were also changed out during the housekeeping work.

The Russian crewmates contributed to the space station's legacy as a microgravity testbed by furthering research objectives, with Ivanishin monitoring and identifying catastrophic events through the aid of Earth photography. Vagner added to the heart health study his counterpart had completed earlier in the week by setting up his own wearable monitor for a 24-hour electrocardiogram evaluation.

At 4:32 p.m. EDT, a planned reboost will put the orbiting laboratory in the proper positioning for the anticipated Soyuz launch of Expedition 64 on Oct. 14, followed by the landing of the current crew on Oct. 21.

On-Orbit Status Report

ISS Reboost: Today the ISS performed a reboost using the SM Aft 75P R&D thrusters. This is the second of three planned reboosts to set up phasing conditions for 63S rendezvous on October 14 and 62S landing on October 21.

Payloads

Astrobee: The crew powered on the Astrobee units to allow for ground controlled operations in the JAXA module. Astrobee is made up of three free-flying, cube-shaped robots which are designed to help scientists and engineers develop and test technologies for use in microgravity to assist astronauts with routine chores, and give ground controllers additional eyes and ears on the space station. The autonomous robots, powered by fans and vision-based navigation, perform crew monitoring, sampling, logistics management, and accommodate up to three investigations.

ISS HAM: The crew initiated an ISS HAM contact with College Raymond Sirot, in Gueux, France. ISS Ham Radio provides opportunities to engage and educate students, teachers, parents and other members of the community in science, technology, engineering and math by providing a means to communicate between astronauts and the ground HAM radio units.

FLUIDICS (Fluid Dynamics in Space): The crew performed the FLUIDICS hardware installation and set the experiment into run start. The FLUIDICS investigation evaluates the Center of Mass (CoM) position regarding a temperature gradient on a representation of a fuel tank. The observation of capillary wave turbulence on the surface of a fluid layer in a low-gravity environment can provide insights into measuring the existing volume in a sphere.

Systems

Urine Process Assembly (UPA) Distillation Assembly (DA) Remove & Replace (R&R): The crew completed this R&R today. Several upgrades within the unit will address many issues and shortcomings identified over the course of UPA DA history. Condensation management, pretreat urine/brine leak paths and belt slips are among the most impactful issues addressed on this unit, achieved primarily by redesigns and material changes.

Water Processor Assembly (WPA) Multifiltration (MF) Bed R&R: The crew performed this R&R today. The WPA has been successfully operating with only 1 MF bed since 7/3/19 when both the Catalytic Reactor and MF Beds were R&R'd. Since then the MF Bed experienced the first breakthrough of contaminants after ~8,700 lbm of throughput. This is in family with previous MF Beds placed in the first slot during dual-bed operations. This configuration is important for testing the viability of single bed operations for future exploration missions.

Completed Task List Activities:

None

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

UPA/WPA maintenance support

Payloads operations support

Look Ahead Plan

Friday, 9/11 (GMT 255)

Payloads:

FLUIDICS Run 2,3 and closeout (ESA)

CBEF CO2 sensor Replace (JAXA)

Astrobee poweroff (NASA)

Rodent Habitat-4 Stow (NASA)

Food Physiology Brief (NASA)

Systems:

ACDU cable replace

Urine Transfer System offload EDV Swap

Saturday, 9/12 (GMT 256)

Payloads:

Off duty

Systems:

Off duty

Sunday, 9/13 (GMT 257)

Payloads:

Off duty

Systems:

Off duty

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

On MCC Go Regeneration of Micropurification Unit (БМП) Ф1 Cartridge, start

Astrobee Stowage Clear

Astrobee On

ISS HAM Columbus Pass Kenwood

On MCC Go ISS repress using air from Progress 448 (SM Aft) СрПК Section 2 (until empty) - start

ТБУ (Universal Bioengineering Thermostat). Checking ТБУ-В No.07 thermostat temperature and verifying that area near ТБУ-В inlet/outlet vents is unobstructed (Report to MCC)

Filling (degassing) of ЕДВ [КОВ] for Elektron or ЕДВ-СВ

Vacuum cleaning ventilation grilles on FGB interior panels (201, 301, 401)

Vacuum Cleaning of dust collectors ПC1, ПС2 filter cartridges in FGB (panels 203, 403)

MATRYOSHKA-R. Tritel hardware monitoring

On MCC Go ISS repress using air from Progress 448 (SM Aft) СрПК Section 2 (until empty) - end

24-hour ECG Monitoring (start)

Fluidics hardware installation

Fluidics Run 1 execution

On MCC Go Replacing ИДЭ-3 smoke detectors 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 in FGB with ИДЭ-3М (5 count)

In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Regenerative ECLSS Combined Gather

Preventive Maintenance of SM Ventilation Subsystem. Group C

Remove the Stall in support of Node 3 WRS2 Rack Accessing for ECLSS Maintenance

In-Flight Maintenance (IFM) Urine Processing Assembly (UPA) Distillation Assembly (DA) Remove and Replace

Urine Processor Assembly (UPA) Separator Plumbing Assembly (SPA) Remove and Replace

In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Multifiltration (MF) ORU #2 Remove and Replace

SCENARIY. Observation and photography using Photo Equipment

On MCC Go Vacuum cleaning ПН28-120 voltage converter for SM printer (behind panel 231А). Visual inspection of GFCI cable and extension cable. Tagup with specialists

Reinstall the Stall after Node 3 WRS2 Rack Accessing for ECLSS Maintenance

Verifying shutter closure on windows 6, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14 prior to reboost. Note 9

In Flight Maintenance Regenerative ECLSS Combined Stow

IMS delta file prep

Synchronization of NIKON camera with station time

Fluidics Power OFF

Station Support Computer (SSC) Power On

Joint Station Local Area Network (LAN) (JSL) Network Information for JSL Administration (NINJA) Print

Laptop RSK1 battery checkout

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.