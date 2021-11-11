NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 10 November, 2021 - ISS Reboost.

Today - ISS Reboost: US tracking sources identified a debris conjunction of concern yesterday with a Time of Closest Approach (TCA) approximately forty-six minutes after Crew-3 docking.

As a mitigation step, ground teams opted to implement a Predetermined Debris Avoidance Maneuver (PDAM) prior to Crew-3 launch. Earlier today, the conjunction was cleared but teams progressed with the maneuver classified as a reboost using the PDAM cyclogram. This maneuver was designed to replace a previously scheduled reboost on November 16th for Russian vehicle operations.

Payloads:

Airborne Particulate Monitor (APM): A crewmember performed a status check of the Airborne Particulate Monitor Hardware. Air quality in crewed spacecraft is important for keeping astronauts healthy and comfortable. Although requirements exist for maximum allowable concentrations of particulate matter, currently no measurement capability verifies whether these requirements are met. APM demonstrates an instrument for measuring and quantifying the concentration of both small and large particles in spacecraft air. The data can be used to create a map of air quality in terms of particles and shed light on the sources of such particles.

Exploration ECLSS-TOILET: Toilet was configured for an extended dormancy period. The Toilet System is an Exploration Tech Demo that has evolved into a permanent USOS system. The Toilet has the same basic design as the Orion Universal Waste Management System (UWMS). The Toilet System will be the primary WMS for USOS for up to 90-crew-days and interfaces with the Urine Transfer System (UTS) to allow concurrent WHC/Toilet operations.

Lumina (Fiber-optic Active Dosimeter): A crewmember used Bluetooth to transfer data from LUMINA device and to change parameters via EveryWear App on crew iPad. Lumina is an active fiber dosimeter that monitors, in real-time, the received radiation dose by exploiting the capacity of optical fibers to darken when exposed to radiation. The dosimeter provides reliable dose measurements in complex environments such as the ones associated with electrons, protons, gamma-ray or X-ray photons or neutrons.

Systems:

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Water Recovery System (WRS) Sample Analysis & Data Record: Crew performed an analysis of the water processing assembly (WPA) using the TOCA. The TOCA unit oxidizes organic carbon species present in the water to carbon dioxide gas and measures the concentration using nondispersive infrared spectroscopy. Analysis of the potable water using the TOCA occurs on a weekly basis.

Systems Operations Data File (SODF) Update: Today, the crew performed an update to the Emergency Response book to incorporate changes to the ammonia response procedure. The updates revert back to the Emer Air Supply version of the procedure and were required prior to Crew-3 arrival.

Completed Task List Activities:

None

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Urine Transfer System (UTS) Toilet Support

JEMRMS Ground Support

ISS Reboost

Look Ahead Plan

Thursday, November 11 (GMT 315)

Payloads:

No Payload Activities

Systems:

Crew-3 Dragon Docking

ISS Safety Briefing

Dragon Tools Setup

CASA Outfitting

ISS Crew Handover

Dragon SSC Deploy/Return

Friday, November 12 (GMT 316)

Payloads:

Actiwatch Donning (NASA)

MAND Print Removal and Stow (NASA)

MISSE MSC onto MISSE Transfer Tray Install Review (NASA)

Systems:

Crew Sleep/Recovery

Saturday, November 13 (GMT 317)

Payloads:

POLAR Transfers (NASA)

SpaceDuino Transfer (NASA)

Systems:

Emergency Equipment Transfer

Dragon Cargo Ops

Dragon Debrief OBT

T2 Crew Handover

ARED Crew Handover

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Airborne Particulate Monitor Status Check

JEMRMS Backup Controller (BUC) Power On/Off

LUMINA data transfer and parameters changes with EveryWear

Toilet Standalone EDV and Toilet EDV Adapter Removal

Urine Transfer System Backup EDV Swap and Toilet EDV Adapter Swap

Urine Transfer System Toilet Hose Reconfiguration

Toilet Dormancy Preparation

Urine Transfer System Toilet Hose Removal

Toilet Urine Hose Remove and Replace (R&R)

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Water Recovery System (WRS) Sample Analysis & Data Record

Urine Transfer System Backup EDV Swap

JEMRMS Backup Drive System (BDS) Reconfiguration

Food Acceptability Survey

High Rate Dosimeter (HRD) Data Take

Payloads Network Attached Storage (NAS) Deep Cleaning

Urine Transfer System Offload EDV Swap

EMER-1c SODF Update

Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Manual Fill Termination

NOD2 FWD Endcone Unstow Part 2

Inventory Management System (IMS) Conference

Crew searches for missing CIR High Oxygen Bottle

HRF Operations Profile of Mood States Short Form Questionnaire

