NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 10 February 2020 - More Robotics Training and Microgravity Research

The three-member Expedition 62 crew is getting ready for a resupply mission scheduled to launch to the International Space Station no earlier than Thursday, Feb. 13, at 4:06 p.m. EST due to an unfavorable weather forecast in the next few days and the time required to address a ground support issue.

The crewmates from the United States and Russia also ran advanced space science experiments while maintaining orbital lab systems.

NASA Flight Engineers Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir split their time today between robotics training and microgravity research. The two U.S. astronauts used a computer to practice the techniques they will use to capture the Cygnus space freighter Saturday, Feb. 15.

Morgan will command the Canadarm2 robotic arm to reach out and grapple Cygnus. Meir will back him up and monitor the Cygnus' approach and rendezvous. Ground controllers will take over the Canadarm2 after Cygnus' capture and remotely install the cargo craft to the Unity module.

Morgan started his day sequencing DNA for the Genes in Space-6 experiment. The experiment places microbial samples inside the hand-held Biomolecule Sequencer to demonstrate the feasibility of space-based DNA sequencing. Results could boost astrobiology research on not just the space station, but also future spacecraft and planetary bodies.

Meir also spent a portion of Monday researching how flames spread in space. She burned a variety of fabric and acrylic samples inside the Microgravity Science Glovebox for the Confined Combustion study. The research will inform the design and development of fire safety products and procedures for humans on Earth and in space.

Commander Oleg Skripochka spent his day in the Russian segment of the station. The veteran cosmonaut primarily serviced life-support gear before checking components on the Progress 74 cargo craft and updating an inventory database.

On-Orbit Status Report

Confined Combustion: The crew performed the final sample burn, removed the Confined Combustion hardware from MSG and stowed it. The final sample was an acrylic (aka poly methyl methacrylate or plexiglass) sample installed with black baffles. This project aims to study flame spread in confined spaces--specifically the interactions between spreading flames and surrounding walls. Flame spread in confined spaces (such as buildings and vehicles) may pose a more serious fire hazard than flame spread in open spaces because of acceleration caused by radiative heat feedback from the surrounding walls and a tunnel flow acceleration effect. However, several aspects of flame spread are difficult to study in normal gravity conditions. Gravity-driven buoyancy flow complicates the fire growth process and prohibits a fundamental understanding of the underlying physics. However, in microgravity, buoyancy is eliminated, allowing scientists to better study the physics of flame spread.

LSG (Life Science Glovebox): The crew deployed the work volume so the ground teams could verify the recently-performed LSG work volume light repair was successful. The lights were verified to be working nominally and the LSG was then powered down and stowed. LSG is a sealed work area that accommodates life science and technology investigations in a "workbench" type environment. Due to its larger size design (0.42 cubic meter of enclosed work space), two crewmembers can work in the LSG simultaneously. LSG provides air filtration for contaminant removal, adjustable fan speeds, 350 watts of 28Vdc and 110Vac power (combined), video and data recording, real time downlink, adjustable overhead illumination, temperature regulation (18-27ºC) and ferrous surfaces for magnetic attachment of investigation hardware.

Systems:

Oxygen Generation System (OGS) Hydrogen (H2) Sensor Orbital Replacement Unit (ORU) Remove & Replace (R&R): Today, the crew performed an R&R of the OGS H2 sensor and cleaned the associated Avionics Air Assembly (AAA) inlet. The H2 sensor R&R is routine maintenance activity and is necessary due to nominal degradation of the H2 sensor materials over time. Following today's R&R, ground specialists will be conducting a checkout of the new sensor.

Urine Processor Assembly (UPA) Fluids Control and Pump Assembly (FCPA) Remove and Replace (R&R): Ground teams are continuing to troubleshoot the root cause of the UPA low production rates. It is thought the cause of the UPA degraded performance is located somewhere between the FCPA and Distillation Assembly (DA); and as a result, the crew performed an FCPA R&R today. This evening, ground teams will perform a checkout of the FCPA to determine if today's maintenance activity has resolved the UPA processing issue.

Completed Task List Activities:

EHS - CSA-CP Checkout

HV1 - Server UltraBay Hard Drive Reseat

UPA Troubleshooting Part 1

OBT - Updated Ammonia Response Review

Bartolomeo BPW Review

ISS Experience - Cupola and Pre-Sleep

Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Regenerative ECLSS UPA Deactivation/Activation and FCPA Checkout

Tuesday, 2/11 (GMT 042)

Payloads:

Bartolomeo Cable Connect

Dostel Cable Swap

HRF2 Rack Tilt

Systems:

ATCEX Filter Remove and Replace

UPA Distillate Hose R&R

OGS Stow

ARED 6-Month Maintenance

Acoustic Monitor Setup for Crew Worn Measurements

Wednesday, 2/12 (GMT 043)

Payloads/Systems:

Re-plan in-work due to NG-13 launch slip

Thursday, 2/13 (GMT 044)

Payloads/Systems:

Re-plan in-work due to NG-13 launch slip

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Confined Combustion Test Operations

Photo T/V (P/TV) Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) Exercise Video Setup

В3 Fan Screen Cleaning in DC1

SEPARATSIA. [СРВ-У-РС] System Activation. Distillation cylinders activation.

Confined Combustion Hardware Stow

Filling (separation) of ЕДВ (КОВ) for Elektron or ЕДВ-СВ

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Water Recovery System (WRS) Sample Analysis

LSG Work Volume Deploy

Hydrogen Sensor R&R Gather

In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Oxygen Generation System (OGS) Filter Maintenance Gather

SEPARATSIA. Readings taking

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Oxygen Generation System (OGS) H2 Sensor Replacement

In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Oxygen Generation System (OGS) Internal ACTEX Pre-Flush

АСУ consumables set R&R

LSG Work Volume Stow

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Sample Data Record and Waste Water Bag (WWB) Changeout

Urine Processor Assembly (UPA) Wastewater Storage Tank Assembly (WSTA) Drain to EDV

Remove portions of the Stall in support Fluids Control and Pump Assembly (FCPA) Remove and Replace

SEPARATSIA. [СРВ-У-РС] System Deactivation.

Photo/TV Camcorder Setup Verification

Tightening of DC1 - Progress 443 QD screw clamps

Replace Stall following Node 3 UPA Maintenance

Photo T/V (P/TV) Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) Exercise Video Stow

Exercise Data Downlink via OCA

Check Closure of SM window shutters 6,8,9,12,13,14. Note 7.

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.