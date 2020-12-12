NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 10 December 2020 - The Cardinal Heart Study

Life science continues ramping up aboard the International Space Station as the Expedition 64 crew explores cancer therapies and heart conditions.

NASA Flight Engineers Kate Rubins and Victor Glover set up research hardware to create high quality antibody crystals Thursday morning for a new cancer study. The space medical research could accelerate the development of advanced therapies on Earth that target cancer cells.

Rubins then spent the afternoon servicing samples for the Cardinal Heart study that observes microgravity's affect on aging and weakening heart muscles. Glover participated in ultrasound eye exams with fellow Flight Engineers Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi.

NASA astronaut Michael Hopkins, with assistance from Noguchi, spent the day swapping U.S. spacesuits inside the SpaceX Cargo Dragon resupply ship today. One spacesuit was launched to the station on Sunday ready for operations another will return to Earth next month for maintenance.

Station Commander Sergey Ryzhikov configured gear inside the Poisk mini-research module before working on the Zarya module's ventilation system. Flight Engineer Sergey Kud-Sverchkov swapped fuel bottles inside the Combustion Integrated Rack that enables safe research into fuel and flame studies.

Payloads

Cardinal Heart: The crew deployed and used the Life Science Glovebox to change the media in the remaining Cardinal Heart Tissue Habitats. Effect of Microgravity on Drug Responses Using Engineered Heart Tissues (Cardinal Heart) studies the effects of change in gravitational force on cardiovascular cells at the cellular and tissue level using engineered heart tissues (EHTs). Microgravity significantly affects heart tissues that perform work and exert an opposite force to gravity and is known to cause molecular and structural abnormalities in cells and tissues that can lead to disease. The investigation could provide new understanding of similar heart issues on Earth and help identify new treatments.

Fiber Optic Production (FOP): The crew performed sample changeouts in the Fiber Optic Production facility. The Fiber Optic Production investigation creates optical fibers with high commercial value aboard the ISS using a blend of zirconium, barium, lanthanum, sodium, and aluminum called ZBLAN. It operates in the Microgravity Science Glovebox (MSG). Extensive theoretical studies along with a limited number of experimental studies suggest that ZBLAN optical fibers produced in microgravity should exhibit far superior qualities to those produced on Earth. The resulting optical fiber from Fiber Optic Production is expected to help verify these studies and guide further engineering efforts to manufacture high value optical fiber in large volume aboard the ISS.

AstroRad Vest: The crew donned the AstroRad vest and provided preliminary feedback to the investigation team in preparation for a longer vest donning session. The AstroRad vest is a personal protective equipment (PPE) device which functions as a radiation shield for astronauts. The AstroRad shields astronauts from space-borne ionizing radiation in an efficient way, provides operational simplification, and allows for the use of recycled material on-board the vehicle. The concept behind the AstroRad evolved from a commercially available device, the 360 Gamma shield, made by StemRad Ltd., which is an effective wearable shield for first responders to radiation incidents on the Earth.

BRE (Burning Rate Emulator): The crew performed O2/N2 gas bottle changes and C2H4 fuel bottle changes in preparation for upcoming BRE runs. The Burning Rate Emulator (BRE) investigation is conducted in the Combustion Integrated Rack (CIR) on the International Space Station (ISS), as part of the Advanced Combustion via Microgravity Experiments (ACME) project. In this fire safety study, the flammability of solid and liquid materials is simulated by burning gaseous fuels under key conditions corresponding to the solid and liquid materials. This technique has been demonstrated for a wide variety of materials in normal-gravity and could provide an efficient way to screen and select fire-resistant materials for use in spacecraft, if the technique is similarly effective in microgravity.

APM (Airborne Particulate Monitor): The crew transferred APM data to the ground and moved the hardware from Node 2 to the LAB. Air quality in crewed spacecraft is important for keeping astronauts healthy and comfortable. Although requirements exist for maximum allowable concentrations of particulate matter, currently no measurement capability verifies whether these requirements are met. The Airborne Particulate Monitor (APM) demonstrates an instrument for measuring and quantifying the concentration of both small and large particles in spacecraft air. The data can be used to create a map of air quality in terms of particles and shed light on the sources of such particles.

NanoRacks Module-9: The crew performed the 2nd operations of sample tube mixtures. NanoRacks Module-09 is a combination of 35 experiments provided by school students from 5 different countries. The experiments are housed within a NanoRacks Module container and is a combination of biological static experiments and some experiments that require crew interaction to mix materials to activate. The experiments within the module are returned to the ground for analysis.

Monoclonal Antibodies PCG: The crew performed the Monoclonal Antibodies Protein Crystal Growth (PCG) experiment hardware setup and performed the protein solution fills in the sample wells of Card 011 and Card 010. Structural and Crystallization Kinetics Analysis of Monoclonal Antibodies (Monoclonal Antibodies PCG) assesses the differences in crystallization in space of various therapeutic monoclonal antibodies. Monoclonal antibodies are lab-created immune system proteins designed to interact with specific targets such as cancer cells. Microgravity enables production of higher quality crystals that could support development of drugs with reduced cost, improved stability and greater ease of administration.

Systems

Short Extravehicular Mobility Unit (SEMU) Swap: Following yesterday's briefing with ground teams, today FE-10 and FE-12 prepared EMU 3008 for return, removed EMU 3015 from the SLE and installed EMU 3008 into the SLE in the Dragon cabin.

Mobile Servicing System (MSS) Operations: Yesterday, the Robot Micro Conical Tool (RMCT) was stowed in the Tool Holster Assembly (THA) in preparation for MSS Application Computer (MAC) commissioning steps for contact and base change. The Special Purpose Dexterous Manipulator (SPDM) was stowed on the MSS and the Mobile Transporter (MT) was successfully translated from Worksite 7 to Worksite 5. Following the MT translation, upon attempting to power on the MAC unit, ground teams received error messages indicating a communication failure. After power cycling the MAC unit, teams were able to complete MAC commissioning steps.

Look Ahead Plan

Friday, 12/11 (GMT 346)

Payloads:

Toilet Crew Conf (NASA)

Space Organogenesis sample fixations and closeout (JAXA)

JAXA low temp PCG prep (JAXA)

Food Physiology Diet Brief (NASA)

ARS Thermal Amine Scrubber (TAS) Sampling System Install and troubleshoot (NASA)

Plant Habitat-02 Thinning (NASA)

Fiber Optics Sample exchange (NASA)

AstroRad vest don and Doff and Survey (NASA)

MERLIN 1 Harness removal (NASA)

MELFI 1-4 Icebrick inserts (NASA)

HRF Urine setup (NASA)

Systems:

Dragon emergency response OBT

Crew conference re: toilet ops

Thermal Amine System Bulk Water Save Valve R&R

OBT ROBoT T&C Proficiency

Saturday, 12/12 (GMT 347)

Payloads:

Rotifer B2 EC check (ESA)

Systems:

Crew off duty; housekeeping

Sunday, 12/13 (GMT 348)

Payloads:

Phospho-Aging Urine collect and MELFI insert (JAXA)

Plant Habitat-02 Leaf Gather (NASA)

Micro-14A Sampling (NASA)

LSG Hardware Review (NASA)

LSG Front Glove Swap (NASA)

Standard Measures Blood setup (NASA)

Cardinal Heart Microscope Ops (NASA)

Bacterial Adhesion and Corrosion Inoculation (NASA)

MVP-12 Cell-06 Module replace and historical photo (NASA)

Systems:

Crew off duty

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Ultrasound 2 HRF Rack 1 Power On

MERLIN Drawer Removal within Dragon

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Ultrasound 2 Scan Prep

Photo/TV Camcorder Setup Verification

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Ultrasound 2 Scan performed by a Crew Medical Officer (CMO)

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Ultrasound 2 Scan

PCG-16 MWA Preparation

Monoclonal Antibodies MELFI Sample Retrieve

СТТС configuration for MRM2

Monoclonal Antibodies PCG Card S/N 010 Fill Operations

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Ultrasound 2 Post Exam

Photo/TV Camcorder Setup Verification

Combustion Integrated Rack Bottle Gather

Cargo Transfer from Dragon

Combustion Integrated Rack Upper Rack Doors Open

Combustion Integrated Rack Manifold #2 Bottle Replacement

Monoclonal Antibodies PCG MELFI Sample Insertion

Monoclonal Antibodies MELFI Sample Retrieve

Monoclonal Antibodies PCG Card S/N 011 Fill Operations

Treadmill 2 (T2) Exercise Video Equipment Stow

Countermeasures System (CMS) Treadmill 2 (T2) Exercise Session

XF305 Camcorder Setup

Cargo Transfer from Dragon

Combustion Integrated Rack Manifold #4 Bottle Replacement

JAXA MT PCG Sample Preparation

Back to nominal СТТС configuration

Combustion Integrated Rack Upper Rack Doors Close

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

Food Acceptability Survey

Fiber Optic Production Sample Exchange

Environmental Health System (EHS) Acoustic Monitor Setup

Monoclonal Antibodies PCG MERLIN Sample Insertion

MELFI # Ice Brick Insert X

Food Acceptability Survey

MELFI # Ice Brick Insert X

MELFI # Ice Brick Insert X

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Short Extravehicular Mobility Unit (SEMU) Launch Enclosure (SLE) Gather

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Short Extravehicular Mobility Unit (SEMU) Launch Enclosure (SLE) Return Preparation

ISS Experience Node 1 Setup

Acoustic Monitor Data Transfer and Stow

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Short Extravehicular Mobility Unit (SEMU) Launch Enclosure (SLE) Crew Training

NanoRacks Maintenance Work Area Preparation

Nanoracks Module-9 Ops Session 2

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Short Extravehicular Mobility Unit (SEMU) Launch Enclosure (SLE) Rotate

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

ISS Experience Recording Preparation

ISS Experience Astronaut Log Recording

Airborne Particulate Monitor Data Transfer

AstroRad Vest Familiarization

Airborne Particulate Monitor Node 2 Hardware Remove

Airborne Particulate Monitor LAB Install

Public Affairs Office (PAO) High Definition (HD) Config JEM Setup

BioMole MinION Stow

Food Acceptability Survey

Health Maintenance System (HMS) OCT2 Setup

Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Manual Fill Initiation

ISS Experience Record Conclude

Fiber Optic Production Sample Exchange

PAO Preparation

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in High Definition (HD) - JEM

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Short Extravehicular Mobility Unit (SEMU) Launch Enclosure (SLE) Launch Reconfigure

ISS Experience Hardware Relocate

Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Manual Fill Termination

Health Maintenance System (HMS) OCT2 Prep

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

Water Recovery Management (WRM) Water Balance Placeholder

Delta file prep

Health Maintenance System (HMS) - OCT2 Exam - Operator

Health Maintenance System (HMS) OCT2 Exam - Subject

EXPRESS Locker Remove from Dragon

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Short Extravehicular Mobility Unit (SEMU) Launch Enclosure (SLE) hardware stowage.

Extravehicular (EVA) Additional (ADDTL) Stow

Inventory Management System (IMS) Conference

Health Maintenance System (HMS) OCT2 Stow

Flight Director/ISS CREW CONFERENCE

