NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 10 April 2020 - Ice Experiment Update.

Today - STP-H5 (Space Test Program) ICE (Innovative Coatings Experiment) photos: The crew took several still camera photos of the ICE strip from the Cupola and JEM Window locations.

These photos are used to document the current state of the ICE experiment once per quarter. The harsh radiation and extreme temperatures of space can corrode the paint and coatings that protect spacecraft exteriors, potentially damaging a spacecraft's hull. Optical coatings are also important for robotic and human navigators, who would rely on specialized markings to capture or repair spacecraft. The ICE experiment, one the thirteen on STP-H5, exposes a set of eight new and two reference coatings to the low Earth orbit environment. Visual and photographic observations are made periodically to evaluate the optical and color stability of each of the coatings relative to the reference standard.

Transparent Alloys: Following a successful series of science runs, the crew removed and stowed the Transparent Alloys hardware from the MSG. Transparent Alloys is an ESA research project on Material Science performed in the Microgravity Science Glovebox (MSG). A set of 5 experiments takes place in Transparent Alloys to improve the understanding of melting-solidification processes in plastics, which usually serves to gain experience on physical phenomena involved in metallic alloy processing. Of the 5 experiments, the experiment series recently completed was the Solidification along an Eutectic Path in Ternary Alloys (SETA) investigation. Its goals are the observation of the microstructure formation to analyze different aspects, and the improvement and validation of numerical simulations of the eutectic microstructure formation in a ternary alloy.

Systems

ISS Emergency Hardware Familiarization Onboard Training (OBT): The crew completed the Emergency Hardware OBT which is designed to familiarize the crew with the locations of equipment and the positions of valves used in emergencies as well as practice communication from the Russian Segment (RS) modules in case of emergency.

Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Pre-Treat Tank Remove and Replace (R&R): Today the crew R&R'd the Pre-Treat Tank as part of nominal WHC preventative maintenance. Each tank contains five liters of pre-treat solution, a mix of acid, chromium oxide, and water, used for toilet flushing and required for nominal WHC operation.

Completed Task List Activities:

None

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

N3 MCA Zero Calibration - Daily for the first week after activation

S-Band Index Change

CCS Daily File Downlinks

Look Ahead Plan

Saturday, 4/11 (GMT 102)

Payloads:

ER 10B flow control adjust

SMD sample exchange

HRP saliva setup

Systems:

Emergency Roles and Responsibilities Review

Crew Quarters (CQ) Starboard Cleaning

Nitrogen Oxygen Recharge System (NORS) Nitrogen Transfer

Sunday, 4/12 (GMT 103)

Payloads:

Probiotics

Standard Measures

Systems:

PAO Symbolic

Monday, 4/13 (GMT 104)

Payloads:

Food Acceptability

Probiotics

Standard Measures

Vection

Veggie PONDS

Systems:

Soyuz nominal descent training 2

Waste & Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Ops

ISS Crew Handover

Water Recovery System (WRS) Sample Analysis

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

KORREKTSIYA. Starting Accelerometry

Setup and Activation of Crew Onboard Support Kit (КСПЭ) (Camcorder Sony PMW-200 in SM) Equipment for MPEG2 TV coverage from SM

Crew Departure Preparations for Return to Earth

Test TV session prior to TV session with the President of the Russian Federation (Ku + S-band)

MICROVIR. Removal of Cassette-M No.2-1 and No.2-2 from ТБУ-В, photography and setup for warmup

Video Recording of Greetings

TV Conference with the President of the Russian Federation V.V. Putin (Ku + S-band)

Actiwatch Plus HRF Rack 1 Setup

Countermeasures System (CMS) Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) Cylinder Flywheel Evacuation

Deactivation of camcorder, TV System Controls, and closing applications on Central Post SSC

CEVIS Handover Video Review

Photo of a scuff mark left by the Active Docking Mechanism probe on the MRM2 Passive Mechanism Receiving Cone

CEVIS Crew Handover

Soyuz 744 Transfer Ops

Actiwatch Plus HRF Rack 1 Setup Evaluation

MICROVIR. Photography of Cassettes-M No.2-1, No.2-2 upper cells. Squeezing to Glovebox, Photography of lower cells. Activation of auto photography.

In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Pre-Treat Tank Remove & Replace

Downlink photo information of docking mechanism interior surfaces

Soyuz 745 Transfers and IMS Ops

COTS UHF Communication Unit (CUCU) Deactivation

Transfer Operations - Prepack of US items to be loaded into Soyuz

Transparent Alloys Cartridge Stow

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

Environmental Health System (EHS) - Microbial Capture Device (MCD) and Coliform Water Sample Analysis 44 +/- 4 hours post processing

Actiwatch Plus HRF Rack 1 Stow

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Water Recovery System (WRS) Sample Analysis

Inventory Management System (IMS) Conference

Actiwatch Plus HRF Rack 1 Stow Evaluation

Private Medical Conference (PMC)

Food Acceptability Survey

Public Affairs Office (PAO) High Definition (HD) Config JEM Setup

PAO Preparation

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in High Definition (HD) - JEM

MATRYOSHKA-R. Monitoring Tritel Readings

Treadmill 2 (T2) Handover Video Review

Replacement of Membrane Filter Separator (МФР) in the third [СРВ-К2М] line. Tagup with specialists as necessary

Cyclops ICE Experiment Photos ICE

T2 Crew Handover

ARED Handover Video Review

ARED Crew Handover

MELFI Overview OBT

On-board Training (OBT) ISS Emergency Hardware Familiarization

Transparent Alloys Hardware Stow

Acoustic Monitor Data Transfer and Stow

MICROVIR. Photography of Cassette-M No. 2-1 and 2-2 lower cell contents

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Sample Data Record

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Inspection

Label EDVs Extended Life

MICROVIR. Photography of Cassette-M No. 2-1 and 2-2 lower cell contents. Transfer to ТБУ-В at +4°С

KORREKTSIYA. Log Entry of Liquids and Food (Medicine) Intake

KORREKTSIYA. Accelerometry end

