NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 10 April 2020 - Ice Experiment Update.
Today - STP-H5 (Space Test Program) ICE (Innovative Coatings Experiment) photos: The crew took several still camera photos of the ICE strip from the Cupola and JEM Window locations.
These photos are used to document the current state of the ICE experiment once per quarter. The harsh radiation and extreme temperatures of space can corrode the paint and coatings that protect spacecraft exteriors, potentially damaging a spacecraft's hull. Optical coatings are also important for robotic and human navigators, who would rely on specialized markings to capture or repair spacecraft. The ICE experiment, one the thirteen on STP-H5, exposes a set of eight new and two reference coatings to the low Earth orbit environment. Visual and photographic observations are made periodically to evaluate the optical and color stability of each of the coatings relative to the reference standard.
Transparent Alloys: Following a successful series of science runs, the crew removed and stowed the Transparent Alloys hardware from the MSG. Transparent Alloys is an ESA research project on Material Science performed in the Microgravity Science Glovebox (MSG). A set of 5 experiments takes place in Transparent Alloys to improve the understanding of melting-solidification processes in plastics, which usually serves to gain experience on physical phenomena involved in metallic alloy processing. Of the 5 experiments, the experiment series recently completed was the Solidification along an Eutectic Path in Ternary Alloys (SETA) investigation. Its goals are the observation of the microstructure formation to analyze different aspects, and the improvement and validation of numerical simulations of the eutectic microstructure formation in a ternary alloy.
Systems
ISS Emergency Hardware Familiarization Onboard Training (OBT): The crew completed the Emergency Hardware OBT which is designed to familiarize the crew with the locations of equipment and the positions of valves used in emergencies as well as practice communication from the Russian Segment (RS) modules in case of emergency.
Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Pre-Treat Tank Remove and Replace (R&R): Today the crew R&R'd the Pre-Treat Tank as part of nominal WHC preventative maintenance. Each tank contains five liters of pre-treat solution, a mix of acid, chromium oxide, and water, used for toilet flushing and required for nominal WHC operation.
Completed Task List Activities:
None
Today's Ground Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
N3 MCA Zero Calibration - Daily for the first week after activation
S-Band Index Change
CCS Daily File Downlinks
Look Ahead Plan
Saturday, 4/11 (GMT 102)
Payloads:
ER 10B flow control adjust
SMD sample exchange
HRP saliva setup
Systems:
Emergency Roles and Responsibilities Review
Crew Quarters (CQ) Starboard Cleaning
Nitrogen Oxygen Recharge System (NORS) Nitrogen Transfer
Sunday, 4/12 (GMT 103)
Payloads:
Probiotics
Standard Measures
Systems:
PAO Symbolic
Monday, 4/13 (GMT 104)
Payloads:
Food Acceptability
Probiotics
Standard Measures
Vection
Veggie PONDS
Systems:
Soyuz nominal descent training 2
Waste & Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Ops
ISS Crew Handover
Water Recovery System (WRS) Sample Analysis
Today's Planned Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
KORREKTSIYA. Starting Accelerometry
Setup and Activation of Crew Onboard Support Kit (КСПЭ) (Camcorder Sony PMW-200 in SM) Equipment for MPEG2 TV coverage from SM
Crew Departure Preparations for Return to Earth
Test TV session prior to TV session with the President of the Russian Federation (Ku + S-band)
MICROVIR. Removal of Cassette-M No.2-1 and No.2-2 from ТБУ-В, photography and setup for warmup
Video Recording of Greetings
TV Conference with the President of the Russian Federation V.V. Putin (Ku + S-band)
Actiwatch Plus HRF Rack 1 Setup
Countermeasures System (CMS) Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) Cylinder Flywheel Evacuation
Deactivation of camcorder, TV System Controls, and closing applications on Central Post SSC
CEVIS Handover Video Review
Photo of a scuff mark left by the Active Docking Mechanism probe on the MRM2 Passive Mechanism Receiving Cone
CEVIS Crew Handover
Soyuz 744 Transfer Ops
Actiwatch Plus HRF Rack 1 Setup Evaluation
MICROVIR. Photography of Cassettes-M No.2-1, No.2-2 upper cells. Squeezing to Glovebox, Photography of lower cells. Activation of auto photography.
In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Pre-Treat Tank Remove & Replace
Downlink photo information of docking mechanism interior surfaces
Soyuz 745 Transfers and IMS Ops
COTS UHF Communication Unit (CUCU) Deactivation
Transfer Operations - Prepack of US items to be loaded into Soyuz
Transparent Alloys Cartridge Stow
Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)
Environmental Health System (EHS) - Microbial Capture Device (MCD) and Coliform Water Sample Analysis 44 +/- 4 hours post processing
Actiwatch Plus HRF Rack 1 Stow
Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Water Recovery System (WRS) Sample Analysis
Inventory Management System (IMS) Conference
Actiwatch Plus HRF Rack 1 Stow Evaluation
Private Medical Conference (PMC)
Food Acceptability Survey
Public Affairs Office (PAO) High Definition (HD) Config JEM Setup
PAO Preparation
Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in High Definition (HD) - JEM
MATRYOSHKA-R. Monitoring Tritel Readings
Treadmill 2 (T2) Handover Video Review
Replacement of Membrane Filter Separator (МФР) in the third [СРВ-К2М] line. Tagup with specialists as necessary
Cyclops ICE Experiment Photos ICE
T2 Crew Handover
ARED Handover Video Review
ARED Crew Handover
MELFI Overview OBT
On-board Training (OBT) ISS Emergency Hardware Familiarization
Transparent Alloys Hardware Stow
Acoustic Monitor Data Transfer and Stow
MICROVIR. Photography of Cassette-M No. 2-1 and 2-2 lower cell contents
Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Sample Data Record
Health Maintenance System (HMS) Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Inspection
Label EDVs Extended Life
MICROVIR. Photography of Cassette-M No. 2-1 and 2-2 lower cell contents. Transfer to ТБУ-В at +4°С
KORREKTSIYA. Log Entry of Liquids and Food (Medicine) Intake
KORREKTSIYA. Accelerometry end
