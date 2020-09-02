NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 1 September, 2020 - Reorganizing Science Racks.

It was a busy Tuesday aboard the International Space Station as the Expedition 63 crew reorganized science racks and serviced life support hardware.

Since its inception, the main focus of the orbiting lab has been research that is only possible in microgravity. Scientists take advantage of these unique insights to improve health and industry for humans on Earth and in space. A variety of specialized racks throughout the station's laboratory modules host numerous science experiments revealing phenomena only seen in weightlessness.

Commander Chris Cassidy and Flight Engineer Ivan Vagner partnered up today, moving three dedicated science racks, also known as EXPRESS racks, and installing them inside the U.S. Destiny, Japan's Kibo and Europe's Columbus lab modules.

A total of 11 refrigerator-sized EXPRESS racks are installed on the station supporting a multitude of experiments. The internationally sponsored studies are tended to by astronauts, remotely controlled by scientists on Earth, as well as programmed to run automatically.

Veteran cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin concentrated on life support maintenance tasks in the Russian segment of the space station. He replaced dust filters in the ventilation system in his side of the orbital lab before servicing an oxygen generator and a carbon dioxide filter.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

EXPRESS Rack Relocation: The crew performed the activities necessary to relocate EXPRESS racks 8, 10B, and 11B to their final locations. EXpedite the PRocessing of Experiments to Space Station (EXPRESS) Racks are multipurpose payload rack systems that store and support research aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The EXPRESS Racks support science experiments in any discipline by providing structural interfaces, power, data, cooling, water, and other items needed to operate science experiments in space. ER 10B and 11B are two of three basic EXPRESS racks. Basic EXPRESS Racks have been simplified to include only the most commonly required resources and feature more common connectors such as a standard Ethernet cable.

Completed Task List Activities:

None

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Ground Support for Three-Way Rack Transfer

Thrusters disable for MISSE Ops

LS FDIR Inh/Ena for JEMRMS Ops and MISSE Ops

Look Ahead Plan

Wednesday, 9/2 (GMT 246)

Payloads:

EXPRESS Rack Reconfig (post-relocation)

ISS HAM Pass

LIDAL Return

NREP Hardware Remove Overview

Systems:

IFM Hatch Seal Inspections

ER-11B Umbilical Mate

WHC Piping R&R

PWD Water Collect

Thursday, 9/3 (GMT 247)

Payloads:

JEMAL Ops

NREP Hardware Remove

SCRAM Power On

Systems:

UPA Software Transition

TOCA Run

Friday, 9/4 (GMT 248)

Payloads:

Astrobee Localization/Mobility Ops

Biolab TCU Clean

JEMAL Ops

MELFI1 EU Swap

Radi-N2 Retrieve & Handover

Systems:

EHS CFM T+2

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Auxiliary Computer System [ВКС] laptops anti-virus scan and report

Comm Configuration from MRM1

Photo TV High Definition (HD) Video Setup/Stow for Rack Transfers

ТБУ (Universal Bioengineering Thermostat). Checking ТБУ-В No.07 thermostat temperature and unobstructed area near ТБУ-В inlet/outlet vents

SEPARATION. Test activation of urine water regeneration system [СРВ-У-PC] in auto mode

Structures & Mechanisms (S&M) EXPRESS Rack-11 Transfer Preparation

Cleaning vent screens on FGB interior panels (panels 116, 316, 231, 431)

Preparing for Troubleshooting FGB Power Supply System and СУБК devices

Structures & Mechanisms (S&M) EXPRESS-8 Rack Transfer Preparation and Umbilical Demate

Replacement of filters in FGB Dust Collectors 1, 2 (panels 203, 403)

Structures & Mechanisms (S&M) EXPRESS Rack-11 Transfer and Tie Down at NOD1D2

Structures & Mechanisms (S&M) EXPRESS Rack-10B Transfer to COL1O2

Structures & Mechanisms (S&M) EXPRESS-8 Transfer to JPM1A5

PROBOY. Disconnecting Acoustic Signal Converter Unit (БПАС) power cable from РБС outlet

Filling (separation) of ЕДВ (КОВ) for Elektron or ЕДВ-СВ

Structures & Mechanisms (S&M) EXPRESS Rack-11 Transfer to LAB1P4

Structures and Mechanisms (S&M) EXPRESS Rack-8 Closeout

Preparing for measuring temperature on the case and connectors of storage battery current converter ПТАБ No.4

Russian Video recording of greetings

Structures and Mechanisms (S&M) EXPRESS Rack-11 Lab Cleanup

Structures & Mechanisms (S&M) EXPRESS Rack-10B Transfer Closeout

Structures and Mechanisms (S&M) EXPRESS Rack-10B Relabel

Urine Processing Assembly 6.4.1 Software Transition Gather

Progress 448 (SM Aft) transfers and IMS ops

URAGAN. Installation and activation of Auto Orientation System for Video Spectral Equipment (SOVA) and photo equipment

