NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 1 September, 2020 - Reorganizing Science Racks.
It was a busy Tuesday aboard the International Space Station as the Expedition 63 crew reorganized science racks and serviced life support hardware.
Since its inception, the main focus of the orbiting lab has been research that is only possible in microgravity. Scientists take advantage of these unique insights to improve health and industry for humans on Earth and in space. A variety of specialized racks throughout the station's laboratory modules host numerous science experiments revealing phenomena only seen in weightlessness.
Commander Chris Cassidy and Flight Engineer Ivan Vagner partnered up today, moving three dedicated science racks, also known as EXPRESS racks, and installing them inside the U.S. Destiny, Japan's Kibo and Europe's Columbus lab modules.
A total of 11 refrigerator-sized EXPRESS racks are installed on the station supporting a multitude of experiments. The internationally sponsored studies are tended to by astronauts, remotely controlled by scientists on Earth, as well as programmed to run automatically.
Veteran cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin concentrated on life support maintenance tasks in the Russian segment of the space station. He replaced dust filters in the ventilation system in his side of the orbital lab before servicing an oxygen generator and a carbon dioxide filter.
On-Orbit Status Report
Payloads
EXPRESS Rack Relocation: The crew performed the activities necessary to relocate EXPRESS racks 8, 10B, and 11B to their final locations. EXpedite the PRocessing of Experiments to Space Station (EXPRESS) Racks are multipurpose payload rack systems that store and support research aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The EXPRESS Racks support science experiments in any discipline by providing structural interfaces, power, data, cooling, water, and other items needed to operate science experiments in space. ER 10B and 11B are two of three basic EXPRESS racks. Basic EXPRESS Racks have been simplified to include only the most commonly required resources and feature more common connectors such as a standard Ethernet cable.
Completed Task List Activities:
None
Today's Ground Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
Ground Support for Three-Way Rack Transfer
Thrusters disable for MISSE Ops
LS FDIR Inh/Ena for JEMRMS Ops and MISSE Ops
Look Ahead Plan
Wednesday, 9/2 (GMT 246)
Payloads:
EXPRESS Rack Reconfig (post-relocation)
ISS HAM Pass
LIDAL Return
NREP Hardware Remove Overview
Systems:
IFM Hatch Seal Inspections
ER-11B Umbilical Mate
WHC Piping R&R
PWD Water Collect
Thursday, 9/3 (GMT 247)
Payloads:
JEMAL Ops
NREP Hardware Remove
SCRAM Power On
Systems:
UPA Software Transition
TOCA Run
Friday, 9/4 (GMT 248)
Payloads:
Astrobee Localization/Mobility Ops
Biolab TCU Clean
JEMAL Ops
MELFI1 EU Swap
Radi-N2 Retrieve & Handover
Systems:
EHS CFM T+2
Today's Planned Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
Auxiliary Computer System [ВКС] laptops anti-virus scan and report
Comm Configuration from MRM1
Photo TV High Definition (HD) Video Setup/Stow for Rack Transfers
ТБУ (Universal Bioengineering Thermostat). Checking ТБУ-В No.07 thermostat temperature and unobstructed area near ТБУ-В inlet/outlet vents
SEPARATION. Test activation of urine water regeneration system [СРВ-У-PC] in auto mode
Structures & Mechanisms (S&M) EXPRESS Rack-11 Transfer Preparation
Cleaning vent screens on FGB interior panels (panels 116, 316, 231, 431)
Preparing for Troubleshooting FGB Power Supply System and СУБК devices
Structures & Mechanisms (S&M) EXPRESS-8 Rack Transfer Preparation and Umbilical Demate
Replacement of filters in FGB Dust Collectors 1, 2 (panels 203, 403)
Structures & Mechanisms (S&M) EXPRESS Rack-11 Transfer and Tie Down at NOD1D2
Structures & Mechanisms (S&M) EXPRESS Rack-10B Transfer to COL1O2
Structures & Mechanisms (S&M) EXPRESS-8 Transfer to JPM1A5
PROBOY. Disconnecting Acoustic Signal Converter Unit (БПАС) power cable from РБС outlet
Filling (separation) of ЕДВ (КОВ) for Elektron or ЕДВ-СВ
Structures & Mechanisms (S&M) EXPRESS Rack-11 Transfer to LAB1P4
Structures and Mechanisms (S&M) EXPRESS Rack-8 Closeout
Preparing for measuring temperature on the case and connectors of storage battery current converter ПТАБ No.4
Russian Video recording of greetings
Structures and Mechanisms (S&M) EXPRESS Rack-11 Lab Cleanup
Structures & Mechanisms (S&M) EXPRESS Rack-10B Transfer Closeout
Structures and Mechanisms (S&M) EXPRESS Rack-10B Relabel
Urine Processing Assembly 6.4.1 Software Transition Gather
Progress 448 (SM Aft) transfers and IMS ops
URAGAN. Installation and activation of Auto Orientation System for Video Spectral Equipment (SOVA) and photo equipment
