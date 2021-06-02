NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 1 June, 2021 - Wednesday Spacewalk on Tap

Expedition 65 Flight Engineers Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov of Roscosmos are scheduled to depart the International Space Station Wednesday for a spacewalk to continue preparing the Pirs docking compartment airlock for undocking and disposal later this year.

The duo will exit the space station's Poisk docking compartment about 1:20 a.m. EDT tomorrow, signifying the start of their spacewalk, which is expected to last about six and a half hours. NASA will begin its live coverage on NASA Television and the agency's website at 1 a.m.

The cosmonauts also plan to replace a fluid flow regulator on the nearby Zarya module and replace biological and material science samples on the exterior of the Russian modules.

This will be the 238th spacewalk overall in support of International Space Station assembly, and the first spacewalk for both Novitskiy and Dubrov, who arrived at the space station in April aboard the Soyuz MS-18 crew ship.

Novitskiy, who is designated as extravehicular crew member 1 (EV1), will wear a Russian Orlan spacesuit with red stripes. Dubrov will wear a spacesuit with blue stripes as extravehicular crew member 2 (EV2).

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads:

COSMIC (Confocal Space Microscopy): The crew removed the 2 checkout samples and installed 2 temperature loggers in the COSMIC system. COSMIC will be used to support upcoming Cell Gravisensing investigation. The Elucidation of the Gravisensing Mechanism in Single Cells (Cell Gravisensing) investigation studies how cells sense gravity. While recent research has revealed that individual animal cells can detect gravity, the mechanism for this sensing is largely unknown. This investigation analyzes changes in tension in cell stress fibers during spaceflight as a possible mechanism.

FIR CCU HD Replace: In order to return the FIR/LMM (Fluids Integrated Rack/Light Microscopy Module) system to nominally processing the ACE-T2 science module, the crew replaced a failed Hard Drive in the Confocal Control Unit (CCU). The Advanced Colloids Experiment-Temperature-2 (ACE-T-2) experiment looks at the assembly of complex structures from micron-scale colloidal particles interacting via tunable attractive interactions. Regulating the temperature enables control of the particle interactions, which for these mixtures of particles A and B are different, leading to the growth of complex structures, and provide a better understanding of how complex interactions lead to complex structures, and to understand the dynamics of growth of these structures.

Fluidics: As a continuation of the Fluidics series of experiments, the crew initiated the second and third (of 3 total) science runs, and then transferred the science data and stowed the hardware. The measurement of liquid displacement within a sphere in microgravity relates to a given kinematic representation of a spacecraft's fuel tank. The FLUIDICS investigation evaluates the Center of Mass (CoM) position regarding a temperature gradient on a representation of a fuel tank. The observation of capillary wave turbulence on the surface of a fluid layer in a low-gravity environment can provide insights into measuring the existing volume in a sphere.

SUBSA/DFM sample exchange: The crew removed the processed ampoule-4 and installed the final amoule-8 to be processed for the DFM investigation. When a metal solidifies during casting or additive manufacturing, it forms a multitude of tiny crystals called dendrites. The dendrite shape and whether the dendrites fragment determines the strength of the resulting solid metal. However, since gravity affects the growth and fragmentation process, it is unclear how those dendrites grow during freezing. The Dendrite Fragmentation and Morphology During Melting and Solidification (DFM) investigation, conducted in the Solidification Using a Baffle in Sealed Ampoules (SUBSA) facility, uses microgravity to examine the effects of cooling and heating rate on the shape of these crystals.

Systems:

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Preparations: The crew completed activities in preparation for the ISS 2B IROSA EVA. The crew performed an EMU swap, and also removed hardware from the Airlock that is not needed for the upcoming EVA and prepared the Airlock to support EVA operations. The ISS 2B IROSA EVA is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, June 16.

Airlock Prebreathe Hose Assembly (PHA) repair: The crew reattach the dust cap tether onto the PHA Port QDs in the Airlock. The PHA supports crewmember Prebreathe Protocol activities done for EVA prep. The PHA Hardware supplies O2 from two PHA Ports in the ISS Joint Airlock.

In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Light Removal: The crew removed the light in the NODE 1 overhead port 2 location and installed it in the JPM. The light at NOD1OP2 is fully functional, but the upstream Remote Power Controller (RPC) is failed, so the crew installed the Light in a more useful location.

IWIS (Internal Wireless Instrumentation System) RSU (Remote Sensor Unit) Swap: The crew swapped two RSUs on the IWIS onboard the ISS. The IWIS is an instrument onboard the station that is used to measure ISS vibrations.

SpaceX-22 Cargo Dragon On-Board Training (OBT): The crew reviewed an overview of the Cargo Dragon Vehicle, Mission profile, and rendezvous procedures in anticipation for SpaceX-22 launch/dock. This is SpaceX's 22nd contracted cargo resupply mission with NASA to the International Space Station and is set to launch on Thursday, June 3 and dock to the ISS on Saturday, June 5.

Completed Task List Activities:

None

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

PRO Plant Habitat Experiment Activation & Powerup Commanding

PRO Iceberg Activation Commanding

Nitrogen/Oxygen Recharge System N2 Repress

Secondary Power System (SPS) Safing

Look Ahead Plan:

Wednesday, June 2 (GMT 153)

Payloads:

AC Touch, ELF Holder exchange, ISS HAM pass, ManD print removal and stow, MME-2 Kubik setup, SUBSA Hardware stow, Toilet questionnaire

Systems:

Atmospheric Control System (ACS) Nitrogen Oxygen Recharge System(NORS) Nitrogen Transfer

Dragon 22 Prepack

SpaceX-22 Dragon Rendezvous review CBT

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Tool Configuring

Thursday, June 3 (GMT 154)

Payloads:

AC Touch, Food Acceptability, Food Physiology, ManD print remove, Nanoracks Module-9 OBT, POLAR/Dragon transfer overview, RTPCG plate load, TICTOC procedure review, Toilet questionnaire

Systems:

Portable Onboard Computers (POC) Dynamic Onboard Ubiquitous Graphics (DOUG) Software Review

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Cooling Loop Maintenance Scrub

Dragon 22 Prepack

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Procedure Review

Friday, June 4 (GMT 155)

Payloads:

BPA filter clean, Cold Stowage unpack, Toilet daily questionnaire

Systems:

Crew off-duty day

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Solid Combustion (SCEM) Item Gathering Part 2

SpaceX-22 Dragon Vehicle Ops CBT

FIR CCU Hard Drive Replace

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Airlock Unstow

Solid Combustion (SCEM) OS Troubleshoot Preparation

Fluidics Run 2 execution

Review RS EVA 48 procures with RS Crew

Confocal Space Microscopy Thermal Container Removal

Confocal Space Microscopy Temp Lens Check

Solid Combustion (SCEM) OS Troubleshoot

IWIS (Internal Wireless Instrumentation System) RSU (Remote Sensor Unit) Swap

SpaceX-22 Dragon review CBT

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Social Media Event

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in High Definition (HD) in Columbus

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Swap

Solidification Using Baffles in Sealed Ampoules Sample Exchange

Solidification Using Baffles in Sealed Ampoules Historical Documentation Photos

In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Light Remove

LIGHT INSTALLATION AT JPM1OA1

Airlock PHA Dust Cap Tether Repair

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Profile of Mood States (POMS) Questionnaire

Health Maintenance System (HMS) - ESA Nutritional Assessment

Atmosphere Control and Supply (ACS) Nitrogen Manual Valve Open

Iceberg Desiccant Swap

SpaceX-22 Dragon Rendezvous review CBT

Glacier Desiccant Swap

ISS HAM Kenwood Radio Power Down in Columbus

ISS HAM Radio Power Down in Service Module

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Vision Test

