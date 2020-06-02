NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 1 June, 2020 - Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken Settle In

The International Space Station has two new NASA astronauts after the SpaceX Crew Dragon arrived on Sunday. The newly-expanded Expedition 63 crew will now be ramping up microgravity research in the coming days and weeks.

NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken are getting up to speed with space station systems and operations on their first full day as Expedition 63 crewmates. The duo is also unpacking the Crew Dragon vehicle today and integrating its systems with the space station.

The duo joined NASA Commander Chris Cassidy, who has been on orbit since April 9, for a news conference today and talked about the historical nature of the first crewed Dragon mission. Hurley and Behnken, who each flew on two space shuttle missions, also described the differences between the Dragon crew ship and the now-retired shuttles.



Cassidy primarily spent Monday on ongoing lab maintenance activities. The veteran astronaut, who also flew on two previous shuttle missions, serviced research hardware and plumbing gear throughout Monday.

The two Roscosmos cosmonauts, Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, focused on science and routine operations in the Russian segment of the orbiting lab. They joined their NASA crewmates in the morning to review Crew Dragon emergency procedures. Afterward, the duo explored advanced Earth photography techniques and ways to improve space exercise.

On-Orbit Status Report

SpaceX Demo-2 Launch: This weekend, marked the historic launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken on NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission. The vehicle successfully launched from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on Saturday, May 30 at 2:22pm CT. Crew Dragon successfully docked to the International Space Station on Sunday, May 31 at 9:27 am CT.

Payloads

Electrostatic Levitation Furnace (ELF): The crew made the appropriate gas line and valve configuration changes to transition ELF for Argon use. The NASA Round Robin experiment, which begins later this week, will use Argon during the sample processing in the ELF facility. The Round Robin - Thermophysical Property Measurement (Round Robin) investigation provides researchers with a better understanding of how to measure liquid metal properties to revolutionize how process modeling can support design, flight qualification and production of advanced spaceflight systems.

JEM Airlock (JEMAL): The crew assisted with the depressurization of the JEMAL. This is part of the ops needed to prepare for the installation of the external JAXA iSIM experiment in the coming weeks. The integrated Standard Imager for Microsatellites (iSIM), is a high-resolution optical binocular telescope developed by SATLANTIS. The objective of this experiment is to demonstrate the technology, and its functionality, in the low-Earth orbit environment.

The ISS Experience: The ground successfully transferred the files from this weekend's recording. They also elected to perform some troubleshooting on connectivity issues they've been experiencing with the Station Support Computer (SSC) used for the data transfer. The ISS Experience creates a virtual reality film documenting daily life aboard the ISS. The 8 to 10 minute videos created from footage taken during the six-month investigation cover different aspects of crew life, execution of science aboard the station, and the international partnerships involved. The ISS Experience uses a Z-CAM V1 Pro Cinematic Virtual Reality (VR) 360-degree camera with nine 190° fisheye lenses.

Systems

H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV)9 Cargo Operations: Today, the crew performed HTV9 cargo transfer operations and will continue to work on HTV9 cargo operations throughout the week.

Crew Dragon Arrival Operations: The crew performed several activities to configure the vehicle for post-docking operations. The crew performed a communication check between the Crew Dragon and Soyuz vehicle. They transferred a payload locker from Crew Dragon to ISS and transferred emergency response equipment from ISS to Crew Dragon. The Crew Dragon is now configured for safe haven response. Finally, all USOS crew participated in a debrief conference which allowed the team to provide comments and discuss feedback concerning the Demo-2 mission to date.

Crew Dragon Cargo Operations: The crew began cargo transfer operations by unloading cargo from Crew Dragon. There are approximately 2 hours remaining to unpack and transfer cargo to the ISS.

Completed Task List Activities:

62S Handover Questionnaire

ARED Platform Pictures

Connector Pliers Restock

Cobalt Brick Stow

Station Support Computer (SSC20) Relocate to Lab

HTV9 Fruits Video

SSC1 Cyrillic Decal Application

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

SSRMS Transfer of External Pallet 8 to HTV

Video Support for Robotics Ops

ATS PPL Load

Look Ahead Plan

Tuesday, 6/2 (GMT 154)

Payloads:

CIR/ACME Mass Flow Controller and Ignitor Replace

Systems:

EHS TOCA WRS Analysis and Data Record

Safe Haven Demo

HTV Cargo Review & Conference

ECLS PEPS Inspect

Dragon Cargo Unpack

Wednesday, 6/3 (GMT 155)

Payloads:

Electrolysis Measurement Setup and Sample Exchange

Hourglass SD Card Swap

Plant Habitat-02 Dual MWA Preparation

Systems:

Emergency Mask Review OBT

EHS PWD Water Collect

OBT ISS Emergency Hardware Familiarization

CEVIS & ARED Crew Handover

Thursday, 6/4 (GMT 156)

Payloads:

CIR Manifold Bottle Exchange

ELF Round Robin Sample Install

Electrolysis Measurement Sample Exchange

Plant Habitat-02

Systems:

EVA SOP R&R

HTV Cargo Ops

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

SpX-CREW DRAGON Emergency Response Review

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Drain/Fill & Process

Reorganize Dragon Supplies after Docking

SCENARIO. Observation and photography using the camera

Dragon Locker Remove

PROFILAKTIKA-2. Health check of electro-pneumatic unit from [КОР-01-Н] set

JEM Airlock Depressurization

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (RGN) Wastewater Storage Tank Assembly (WSTA) Fills

Transfer Crew Dragon Trash to ISS

Nikon camera sync with station time

Monitoring mpeg2 TV-image on Central Post SSC laptop (without broadcasting video to MCC)

Dragon MegaHEPA Seals Install

DM2 Locker Install

Emergency Equipment Transfer

Monitoring Condition of RS Hull Structural Surfaces Using МВП-2K Multipurpose Eddy Current Device - preparation

Recharging Iridium EXTREME 9575 phone in Soyuz 745

Use Automated Emer Comm to Configure for Voice Checks

Internal Audio Subsystem (IAS) Audio Checkout between Dragon and ISS

Voice Check between Soyuz 745 and Dragon (SpX Demo-2)

Electrostatic Levitation Furnace(ELF) Argon gas Preparation

JEM Airlock Vent

Emergency Stowage Debrief

JEM Airlock Vent Confirmation

POIC Overview OBT

VIZIR. Photo image coordinate referencing system (СКПФ-УМ) Session

PCS Demonstration of capabilities in Dragon [ABORTED]

Electrostatic Levitation Furnace (ELF) Gas Bottle Unit (GBU) valve closing

Restoring SM panel 134

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in High Definition (HD) - Node 2

Dragon Forward Docking Kit Stow

Onboard Training (OBT) Dragon Debrief Conference

TERMINATOR. Deinstall from the window, closeout ops with Terminator-Nadir PL

ISS Experience Hardware Stow

Transfer Operations - Pack and stow items on HTV

URAGAN. Installation and activation of SOVA scientific hardware and photographic equipment

USOS Window Shutter Close



