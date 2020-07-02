NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 1 July, 2020 - Spacewalk Completed

NASA astronaut and Expedition 63 Flight Engineer Bob Behnken (upper left) works during a six-hour and one-minute spacewalk to swap an aging nickel-hydrogen battery for a new lithium-ion battery on the International Space Station's Starboard-6 truss structure. Protruding horizontally from the truss are the Thermal Control System radiators that dispel heat generated by the orbiting lab's power systems. Credit: NASA. (July 1, 2020)

NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy and Robert Behnken concluded their spacewalk at 12:14 p.m. EDT.

During the six hour and one-minute spacewalk, the two NASA astronauts completed half the work to upgrade the batteries that provide power for one channel on one pair of the station's solar arrays. The new batteries provide an improved and more efficient power capacity for operations.

They successfully moved and connected one new, powerful lithium-ion battery and its adapter place to complete the circuit to the new battery and relocated one aging nickel-hydrogen battery to an external platform for future disposal.

They also loosened the bolts on nickel-hydrogen batteries that will be replaced to complete the power capability upgrade on the far starboard truss and complete the station's battery replacement work that began in January 2017 with the first series of power upgrade spacewalks. Behnken and Cassidy will complete the work during the final two spacewalks later this month.

Cassidy and Behnken also will route power and ethernet cables in preparation for the installation of a new external wireless communications system with an enhanced HD camera and to increase helmet camera coverage for future spacewalks. To support future power system upgrades, they also will remove a device called an "H-Fixture" that was installed before the solar arrays were launched to the space station.

This was the eighth spacewalk for both each astronaut. Cassidy now has spent a total of 43 hours and 22 minutes spacewalking. Behnken has now spent a total of 49 hours and 41 minutes spacewalking.

Space station crew members have conducted 229 spacewalks in support of assembly and maintenance of the orbiting laboratory. Spacewalkers have now spent a total of 60 days and 34 minutes working outside the station.

At 4 p.m. today, NASA astronaut Kate Rubins will discuss her upcoming second mission to the International Space Station, along with cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, during a news conference from NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston that will be broadcast live on NASA Television and on the agency's website.

On-Orbit Status Report

Systems

USOS Extravehicular Activity (EVA) #66/S6 Battery EVA #2: Chris Cassidy (EV1) and Bob Behnken (EV2) performed a 6 hour 1 minute EVA that completed the following tasks in support of the S6 Channel 1B battery transition from nickel hydrogen (NiH2) to lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries:

Li-ion Battery D from EP to S6 IEA Slot 6

NiH2 Battery 5 from S6 IEA to External Pallet (EP)

Adapter Plate D from EP to S6 IEA Slot 5

1B Worksite Cleanup and 3B Reconfigurations

S3 Power & Ethernet Cable Routing

The crew attempted to remove the H-Fixture from the S4 BGA 3A canister. They were able to successfully remove all 4 bolts but could not overcome the ball detents to remove the H-fixture. The task was aborted and the crew reinstalled 2 of the 4 bolts.

Completed Task List Activities:

Remove and Replace Waste Hygiene Compartment (WHC) ЕДВ-Y

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

USOS Ground Support for US EVA #66

Look Ahead Plan

Thursday, 7/2 (GMT 184)

Payloads:

Astrobee on

FIR/LMM/CDM change out

ELF software update

Food Physiology

MERLIN descant swap

RADI-N2 detector retrieval and processing

Systems:

HMS Ultrasound

Post-EVA PHS Exams

EMU Water Recharge

Friday, 7/3 (GMT 185)

Payloads:

No Payload activities

Systems:

Crew Off Duty

Saturday, 7/4 (GMT 186)

Payloads:

Astrobee off

Systems:

Crew Off Duty

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

USOS Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Communication Configuration

ISS HAM Radio Power Down in Service Module & Columbus

EVA COTS UHF Communication Unit (CUCU) Verify off

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) In-Suit Light Exercise (ISLE) Preparation

Setup equipment (КСПЭ and Laptop RSS1) for TV coverage via Broadband Comm System (ШСС)

Test comm sessions via Luch-5В Relay Satellite (95°) and 2-way audio/video comm check with ШСС smart station [АРМ]

Laptop RSK1 battery checkout

Checking cover closure on SM windows 6, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Purge

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) In-Suit Light Exercise (ISLE) Prebreathe

TV conference via Broadband Communication System (ШСС). Voting on amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation. Comm session with the Central Election Commission

Regeneration of Micropurification unit (БМП) Ф2 cartridge (end)

BACKUP. TV conference via Broadband Communication System (ШСС). Voting on amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation. Comm session with the Central Election Commission [ABORTED]

Crewlock Depress

Checkout of МР5-15Г microcompressors (fans) from spare Vozdukh ORU Test panel

Crewlock Post Depress

Crewlock Egress

SSRMS EVA Setup

Worksite Preparation

SSRMS EVA Support

Move Battery D to Slot 6

Move Battery 5 to EP D/AP D to Slot 5

Delta file prep

Turning off camcorder, TV system controls, closing applications

1B Cleanup / Reconfigure for 3B

Filling (degassing) ЕДВ [КОВ] for Elektron or ЕДВ-[СВ]

Monthly health check of RS video recording equipment

3A H-Fixture Release

Route S3 Power Cable

Vacuum cleaning of air ducts ВД1 and ВД2 in MRM2

Route S3 Ethernet Cable

Vacuum cleaning of air ducts ВД1 and ВД2 in DC1

Environmental Health System (EHS) - Formaldehyde Monitoring Kit (FMK) Stow Operation

EVA Crew Lock Ingress

PCS-DAS Teardown

Crewlock Pre Repress

Crewlock Repress

Extra Vehicular Activity (EVA) Post-EVA Activities

EVA Glove Photo Setup, Photography, and Downlink

Photo/TV Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Camera Disassembly

Photo/TV Extravehicular Activity (EVA) GoPro Downlink

USOS Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Communication Deconfiguration

URAGAN. Installation and activation of SOVA and VSS PL.

