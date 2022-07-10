Nanoracks Bishop Airlock - International Space Station Trash Deployment

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted July 10, 2022 11:29 PM
©NASA

Nanoracks Bishop Airlock

The Nanoracks Bishop Airlock is pictured in the grips of the Canadarm2 robotic arm as it is positioned away from the International Space Station.

The commercial platform was being maneuvered prior to jettisoning a trash container for a fiery, but safe disposal above Earth's atmopshere. Bishop is a multi-faceted airlock attached to the Tranquility module used not only to discard trash, but also to host research payloads, deploy satellites, and serve as a testbed for a variety of space technologies. At right, the Canadarm2 is attached to the U.S. Destiny laboratory module as ground controllers remotely maneuver the robotic arm.

NASA ID: iss067e174420
iss067e174420 (July 2, 2022) - Date Created: 2022-07-02 larger image

Video Nanoracks Bishop Airlock - International Space Station Trash Deployment - View #2

