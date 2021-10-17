Moving Research Hardware Inside The Space Station

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted October 17, 2021 10:03 PM
©NASA

Moving Research Hardware Inside The Space Station

Expedition 65 Commander Thomas Pesquet of ESA (European Space Agency) gathers fluid physics and materials research hardware inside the International Space Station's Kibo laboratory module.

Also called DECLIC, or Device for the Study of Critical Liquids and Crystallization, the science gear allows researchers to study ambient temperature critical point fluids, high temperature super-critical fluids, and the dynamics and morphology of the fronts that form as a liquid material solidifies.

iss065e442804 (Oct. 7, 2021) - larger image

