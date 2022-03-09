Light-1 CubeSat Deployed From The Space Station

Light-1 CubeSat Deployed

A view of the deployed Light-1 CubeSat. The Light-1 CubeSat focuses on the detection of Terrestrial Gamma-ray Flashes (TGFs) coming from the Earth's atmosphere.

This feat is achieved by utilizing two detectors that are integrated onboard a compact 3-Unit (3U) satellite bus, proving to be extremely efficient in terms of cost, manufacturing and assembly time. Light-1 is deployed as a part of the JEM Small Satellite Orbital Deployer-20 (J-SSOD-20) micro-satellite deployment mission, and launches to the International Space Station aboard the SpaceX-24 Dragon Cargo Vehicle.

iss066e135088 (2/3/2022) - larger image

