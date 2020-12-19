ISS 20th Anniversary Panel: Trailblazing International Partnerships.

The International Space Station is one of the most ambitious international collaborations ever attempted, and is a convergence of science, technology and human innovation that provides humanity a one-of-a-kind proving ground for Artemis as we go forward to the Moon and on to Mars.

International collaboration in space exploration serves as an unparalleled and inspiring example of what humanity can do when it comes together to achieve a common goal for the common good.

NASA's partnerships with the Canadian Space Agency, European Space Agency, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, and Roscosmos aboard the space station have led to an unprecedented continuous human presence in space for nearly 20 years. In recognition of the 20th anniversary of continuous human presence aboard the International Space Station, listen as Space Foundation Board Member Jeanne Meserve sits down the International Space Station partner leaders as they discuss what it has taken to keep this global partnership successful.

Joining the conversation is the International Space Station Partner Leadership consisting of Joel Montalbano of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Sergei Krikalev of Roscosmos, Luc Dubé of the Canadian Space Agency, Frank De Winne of the European Space Agency, and Junichi Sakai of the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency.

