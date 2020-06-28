International Space Station Transits The Sun

©NASA/Joel Kowsky

Space Station's Solar Transit

This composite image, made from six frames, shows the International Space Station, with a crew of five on board, in silhouette as it transits the Sun at roughly five miles per second, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from Fredericksburg, Va.

On board are Expedition 63 NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy, Douglas Hurley, Robert Behnken, and Roscosmos cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner.

Image Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky larger image

