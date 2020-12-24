International Space Station Expedition 64 Crew Holiday Message

Members of the International Space Station's Expedition 64 crew, spending this holiday season orbiting the Earth, wrap up 2020 with a message of hope for their fellow Earthlings.

NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, Kate Rubins, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi reflect on the unprecedented year the world experienced in 2020 and remind us of the resilience of the human spirit as we enter a new year.

