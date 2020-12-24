International Space Station Expedition 64 Crew Holiday Message

  • Status Report - Source: NASA
  • Posted December 24, 2020 8:00 AM
  • Comments

©NASA

International Space Station Crew Holiday Message.

Members of the International Space Station's Expedition 64 crew, spending this holiday season orbiting the Earth, wrap up 2020 with a message of hope for their fellow Earthlings.

NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, Kate Rubins, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi reflect on the unprecedented year the world experienced in 2020 and remind us of the resilience of the human spirit as we enter a new year.

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Expedition 64

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA Status Report






.
The Founders Effect - Now available
SEOPS - Slingshot and Equalizer Cubesat Deployer
SpaceWorks QuickShot
Support SpaceRef, NASA Watch and the Astrobiology Web on Patreon.

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter