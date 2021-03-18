How The Space Station Vents Ammonia

Ammonia is pictured venting from jumper cables on the Early Ammonia System (EAS) on the outside of the International Space Station.

NASA astronaut Victor Glover photographed the ammonia venting, commanded by mission controllers in Houston, from the Port-6 truss structure on the station's far-left side during a spacewalk with fellow astronaut Michael Hopkins.

iss064e041927 (March 13, 2021) - larger image



