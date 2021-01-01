Happy New Year from the ISS Expedition 64 Crew.

How can you have a ball "drop" when there is no up or down?

Expedition 64 crew members on the International Space Station have worked that out: NASA astronauts Kate Rubins, Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi send their New Year's greetings to everyone on Earth and create their own version of the New Year's Eve in Times Square tradition.





