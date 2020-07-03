Happy 4th of July from the ISS Expedition 63 US Crew.

Aboard the International Space Station, Expedition 63 Commander Chris Cassidy of NASA and NASA Flight Engineers Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken of NASA shared their thoughts about the 244th birthday of the United States in a downlink message received from the complex on June 19.

Orbiting 260 miles above the Earth, the three American astronauts discussed the challenges facing the nation at this moment in history and the resolve of the nation in forging ahead with human exploration in the name of peaceful cooperation for the benefit of all humanity.

